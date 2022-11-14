Tunisia World Cup Preview: Difficult Draw Doesn’t Do Upstart Side Any Favors

Tunisia has never made the knockout stage in five previous World Cup appearances, and it’ll take a monumental effort to avoid a sixth such outcome.

Entering its sixth World Cup, Tunisia is still seeking glory on global soccer’s biggest stage. The small northern African nation has captured just two total wins in 15 World Cup matches. In 2018, it kept level with England for most of 90 minutes, but a late Harry Kane goal and a subsequent 5–2 defeat to Belgium sealed its fate as just another group stage participant.

The Carthage Eagles reached Qatar by beating a talented Mali side 1–0 on a two-match aggregate in the final round of qualifying. That matchup was a good indicator of what Tunisia will bring: An organized side with a strong midfield that will be difficult for most teams to break down.

Dominant wins in friendlies against Chile and World Cup-bound Japan only bolstered the team’s confidence. In both matches, Tunisia lost the possession battle but won by scoring multiple goals on the counter, a recipe that could prove vital if it hopes to pick up results against its more technically gifted groupmates.

Beyond a difficult group that consists of France, Denmark and Australia, Tunisia will have to dispel off-the-pitch drama after FIFA reportedly warned the Tunisian Football Federation about potential sanctions, including being removed from the World Cup, due to governmental influence within the organization. FIFA’s threat proved empty in the end, but all that does is create more noise as matches against two of the world’s top 10 teams await.

Group D Schedule (all times Eastern)

- Denmark, Nov. 22, 8 a.m.

- Australia, Nov. 26, 5 a.m.

- France, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.

Coach

Jalel Kadri , hired in January 2022

Khazri, 31, will get to play against his birth nation at the World Cup when Tunisia meets France. Federico Pestellini/PanoramiC/Imago Images

Players to Watch

Wahbi Khazri, forward

The primary attacking threat of this Tunisia side scored three goals in eight appearances in qualifying. He’s second on his nation’s all-time goal scoring list, but he’ll likely need to shake off some rust in Qatar—Khazri has started just three times for club side Montpellier since mid-September. Facing France, his birth nation, should be a powerful moment for the 31-year-old veteran.

Aïssa Laïdouni, midfielder

Laïdouni had to work his way back into match shape after missing some time this season due to injury. But now reinserted as a starter for top Hungarian side Ferencváros, the defensive-minded player should be fit enough in Qatar to run the center of Tunisia’s midfield. He’ll be one of the first names on Kadri’s team sheet—he played almost every minute of his team’s eight qualifying matches.

Ellyes Skhiri, midfielder

Playing in the German Bundesliga for Cologne, Skhiri has experience against some of the world’s best players. While he contributed a pair of goals in qualifying, he will likely look to keep things tidy in front of the back line in his second go at a World Cup.

Slimane is a bright prospect and Federico Pestellini/PanoramiC/Imago Images

Breakout Candidate

Anis Ben Slimane, midfielder

Slimane reached the first team of Danish side Brøndby and at 19, played a key role as his team won its first league title in 16 years. The dual national chose Tunisia over Denmark in 2019 youngster has scored three times off the bench for his nation, and he gathered valuable minutes in this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Slimane, now 21, has garnered interest from top teams across Europe for his range and versatility. His beautiful set piece in a recent friendly against Brazil set up the team’s only goal in a 5–1 loss. He could be a valuable piece off the bench as an attack-minded player for a Tunisia side that doesn’t produce goals in bunches.

World Cup History

- Sixth appearance

- Last appearance: 2018 (Group stage)

- Best finish: Group stage in 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018

Outlook and Expectations

Khazri scored twice in 2018, and he’ll need to find his top form if Tunisia hopes for any surprise results in Qatar. The draw was unkind for the Carthage Eagles—France is one of the favorites to win the tournament, and Denmark sneakily has one of the deepest squads in the field.

Kadri said that it is his “personal ambition” to lead his home nation to the knockout stage, but that it will have to “cope with the difficult moments in the game.” France and Denmark will put plenty of pressure on this Tunisian defense. Any positive result against either team would be a massive victory for Kadri & Co. A knockout stage appearance would be revelatory.

World Cup Squad

GOALKEEPERS : Aymen Dahmen (Club Sportif Sfaxien), Mouez Hassan (Club Africain), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile du Sahel), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir)

DEFENDERS : Ali Abdi (Caen), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Mohamed Dräger (FC Luzern), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait FC), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Ali Maâloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Montassar Talbi (Lorient)

MIDFIELDERS : Ghaylen Chaalali (Esperance), Aïssa Laïdouni (Ferencvaros), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City), Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance), Ferjani Sassi (Al-Duhail), Ellyes Skhiri (FC Cologne), Anis Ben Slimane (Brøndby)

FORWARDS : Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Issam Jebali (Odense), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi SC), Naïm Sliti (Ettifaq), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC)

