Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8. New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.
Pedestrian killed in crash in Avon
One person is dead following an early morning crash involving a pedestrian in Avon. Police say around 6:00 this morning, officers were called to the area of 30 East Main Street.
I-84 East closed for crash
EAST HARTFORD — Interstate 84 eastbound was closed this morning following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer truck. According to state police, the eastbound side of I-84 was closed at Exit 55, and traffic was being diverted on to Route 2. The accident that caused the closure occurred around...
Eyewitness News
I-84 east congested in East Hartford following serious crash
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. The highway was completely closed during the morning. One lane was closed during the early afternoon hours. The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits...
Eyewitness News
I-95 north closed in Groton because a box truck ended up down an embankment
GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 95 north in Groton was shut down after a box truck ended up down an embankment. State police said the highway was closed at exit 88. There’s no word on injuries or a cause. For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map...
Pedestrian killed after struck by a vehicle in Avon: Police
AVON, Connecticut — A pedestrian is dead after police said they were struck while crossing a road in Avon early Monday morning. According to Avon police, the person was trying to cross East Main Street (Route 44) around 6 a.m. Officials said as the pedestrian was trying to cross...
Seen Him? Enfield Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted With $100K Bond
Police in Connecticut issued an alert about a man who is wanted on an arrest warrant with a bond of $100,000. The Enfield Police Department in Hartford County reported on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that authorities are searching for Anthony Jiles. Authorities did not specify what charge or charges Jiles is...
Man found dead in New Milford car fire: PD
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was found dead following a car fire in New Milford on Monday, police said. The New Milford Police Department and Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage at 40 Sullivan Rd. for a car fire around 10:22 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, crews […]
zip06.com
North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects
Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
Route 190 in Enfield closed due to motor vehicle accident
Route 190 in Enfield at South George Washington Road and Beverly Street is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
2 Cars Burst Into Flames Outside Gym In Town Of Fairfield
Two cars and part of a fence were destroyed by fire in Fairfield County while their owners were exercising inside a gym. The fire took place in the town of Fairfield around 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the parking lot of the Equinox Gym located at 226 Old Post Road.
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bridgeport police search for U-Haul catalytic converter thieves
Security cameras captured three people as they stole catalytic converters from 15 trucks and vans at the U-Haul on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport early Monday morning. Bridgeport police have released the footage in hopes the public can identify the suspects. “They made quick work of removing the catalytic converters by...
Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash
Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
Eyewitness News
Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state, including Wethersfield, Groton
(WFSB) - State transportation officials said crashes impacted highways in several areas on Wednesday morning. In Wethersfield, Interstate-91 northbound was congested between exits 23 and 25 because of a two-vehicle crash. A backup of 6.7 miles was reported, which extended back to Cromwell. The highway’s two right lanes were closed. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
Eyewitness News
Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton
BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
NECN
15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in Conn.
A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.
Eyewitness News
Enfield man charged after fentanyl death of 1-year-old child
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An Enfield man is facing charges after his child died from fentanyl last year. Police said officers responded to a home on North Maple Street in Enfield on November 22, 2021 to investigate the untimely death of a 1-year-old child. “Upon arrival CPR was initiated...
darientimes.com
East Hartford house fire displaces two people, official says
EAST HARTFORD — A house fire displaced two people Tuesday, a fire official said. The fire broke out in the attic of a one-story house late in the morning on Burke Street, near the Glastonbury line. No one was injured, Acting Assistant Chief Jay Silver said. Firefighters arrived to...
March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
Comments / 3