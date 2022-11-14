ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CT

Journal Inquirer

I-84 East closed for crash

EAST HARTFORD — Interstate 84 eastbound was closed this morning following a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer truck. According to state police, the eastbound side of I-84 was closed at Exit 55, and traffic was being diverted on to Route 2. The accident that caused the closure occurred around...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-84 east congested in East Hartford following serious crash

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash closed a portion of Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford on Wednesday morning. The highway was completely closed during the morning. One lane was closed during the early afternoon hours. The Department of Transportation said the crash closed the highway between exits...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian killed after struck by a vehicle in Avon: Police

AVON, Connecticut — A pedestrian is dead after police said they were struck while crossing a road in Avon early Monday morning. According to Avon police, the person was trying to cross East Main Street (Route 44) around 6 a.m. Officials said as the pedestrian was trying to cross...
AVON, CT
WTNH

Man found dead in New Milford car fire: PD

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was found dead following a car fire in New Milford on Monday, police said. The New Milford Police Department and Water Witch Fire Department responded to the Mobile Mini Portable Storage at 40 Sullivan Rd. for a car fire around 10:22 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, crews […]
NEW MILFORD, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Police Detectives Aid in Arrest of Attempted Robbery Suspects

Collaboration by North Branford Police Department (NBPD) detectives with local, state and federal agencies helped bring federal charges against two Bristol residents for numerous violent store robberies across the state, including an attempted robbery in North Branford on September 5. As previously reported, the Sept. 5 attempted robbery took place...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police Locate Car In Fatal Hit-Run New Milford Crash

Police have located a car that hit and killed a Connecticut man and then fled the scene. The crash took place in Litchfield County around 5:11 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, in New Milford. Fairfield County resident Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, age 61, of Danbury, was crossing Danbury Road when he was...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple crashes reported on highways across the state, including Wethersfield, Groton

(WFSB) - State transportation officials said crashes impacted highways in several areas on Wednesday morning. In Wethersfield, Interstate-91 northbound was congested between exits 23 and 25 because of a two-vehicle crash. A backup of 6.7 miles was reported, which extended back to Cromwell. The highway’s two right lanes were closed. The crash was reported around 7 a.m.
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: school bus, work van collide in Bolton

BOLTON, Conn. (WFSB) - State police dispatchers say a work van and school bus collided this morning in Bolton. Shortly after 8 A.M., public safety dispatchers received calls for a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hop River Rd. and Steeles Crossing Road. Officials say first responders arrived to...
BOLTON, CT
NECN

15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in Conn.

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Enfield man charged after fentanyl death of 1-year-old child

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – An Enfield man is facing charges after his child died from fentanyl last year. Police said officers responded to a home on North Maple Street in Enfield on November 22, 2021 to investigate the untimely death of a 1-year-old child. “Upon arrival CPR was initiated...
ENFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

East Hartford house fire displaces two people, official says

EAST HARTFORD — A house fire displaced two people Tuesday, a fire official said. The fire broke out in the attic of a one-story house late in the morning on Burke Street, near the Glastonbury line. No one was injured, Acting Assistant Chief Jay Silver said. Firefighters arrived to...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

March held in honor of Waterbury woman killed three years ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three years later, a Waterbury family is still looking for answers in a 2019 homicide in Wolcott. The family of Janet Avalo-Alvarez brought friends and community members out over the weekend for a march in remembrance of Avalo-Alvarez. The march was also for those who have been made the victim of […]
WATERBURY, CT

