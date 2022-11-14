A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO