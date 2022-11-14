ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?

By Sophie Brams
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qGqzG_0jAKwG4c00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday.

State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed the state budget and an estimated $1 billion is set to be distributed through the end of the year.

In order to receive your rebate by Dec. 31, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by the Oct. 17 deadline.

SCDOR has set the rebate cap — the maximum amount one can receive — at $800, but the exact amount is based on individual tax liability.

If your tax liability is less than $800, then the rebate will be the same as that amount, but if your tax liability is equal to or more than the $800 cap, your rebate check will be for $800.

Most individuals will receive their rebates in the same way they received their 2021 tax refunds — either by direct deposit or paper check. Individuals who updated or changed their banking information by Nov. 1 should expect a paper check in the mail.

SCDOR notes that married couples filing joint returns will only receive one rebate check.

For information on how to calculate your exact rebate amount and track the status of your rebate check, click here.

Comments / 11

Related
Cadrene Heslop

You Get $800 If You Are An Eligible South Carolina Resident

South Carolina locals have a one-time rebate of $800 coming to them. If you live in the area and meet the requirements, you will get the payment. The money will come from a $1 billion fund from the state. Of course, the cash is yours to spend in a way that best helps you with inflation. It is the first round of inflation-fighting payments.
Dayana Sabatin

States That Are Sending Out Tax Refund Checks: November 2022

In South Carolina, there are millions of citizens who are going to be receiving a one-time income tax rebate that can go up to $700. Checks will be printed and mailed or given out as a debit card or as direct deposit during the first days and weeks of November. They will continue being sent out throughout the end of 2022.
wgbh.org

How to watch for your tax refund from Beacon Hill

If your share of the $3 billion that the Massachusetts state government is returning to taxpayers hasn’t hit your bank account or mailbox yet, keep checking. After the state collected enough revenue to trigger a little-known 1986 law capping the annual growth in tax collections, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue announced that the excess money would start flowing in November to people who had filed income tax returns in 2021.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TaxBuzz

South Carolina Begins Sending $800 Tax Refunds to Residents

Officials in South Carolina have begun sending $800 tax refund checks to eligible residents throughout the state. Credit: Kruck20 (Getty Images) Charleston news network WCSC 5 confirms that the Department of Revenue has begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by October 17, 2022, and meets qualification requirements.
MassLive.com

As Mass. sends out tax refunds, many anxious they won’t get one

Massachusetts residents who have yet to receive their tax refunds from the state government are concerned when — and if — they will arrive. Over 85% of about 700 readers who responded to a MassLive survey said they are still waiting for their refunds, even as state officials began doling out nearly $3 billion in excess tax revenues — as required by a controversial tax cap law known as Chapter 62F — at the start of the month. Survey responses were collected Thursday through Monday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
R.A. Heim

$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents

If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
WRDW-TV

Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KCRA.com

Jackpot! Winning lottery ticket sold at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A winning California lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento Saturday night, according to the California Lottery. The jackpot ticket for the SuperLotto Plus drawing was bought at a Chevron at 2500 Fulton Avenue, according to officials. The store employees wonder if the winner...
SACRAMENTO, CA
americanhistorycentral.com

The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification, 1832

The South Carolina Ordinance of Nullification was a proclamation issued by South Carolina that said certain legislation passed by the federal government was unconstitutional. As a result, South Carolina “nullified” the Tariff of 1828 and the Tariff of 1832. Tariffs raised prices on imported goods and products by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy