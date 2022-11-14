Young people with obesity may soon have a powerful new tool to help them lose weight. Results of a clinical trial released in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday found that adolescents who got a weekly injection of a drug that reduces appetite lost an average of 14.7% of their starting bodyweight, while those who got a placebo and counseling on diet and exercise gained 2.7% of their initial weight. The trial included 201 young people ages 12 to 17 at three medical centers around the country and in Europe and Mexico.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO