NBC News

Weight loss drug helped teens with obesity lower their BMI, study finds

Young people with obesity may soon have a powerful new tool to help them lose weight. Results of a clinical trial released in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday found that adolescents who got a weekly injection of a drug that reduces appetite lost an average of 14.7% of their starting bodyweight, while those who got a placebo and counseling on diet and exercise gained 2.7% of their initial weight. The trial included 201 young people ages 12 to 17 at three medical centers around the country and in Europe and Mexico.
UPI News

Bariatric surgery may lower risk of heart attack in obese people

Getting bariatric surgery may significantly help prevent heart attacks, strokes and angina in very obese people, a new study finds. The study participants were also affected by what's known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is often linked with obesity. While studying patients who had a body mass index...
WebMD

More Teens Getting Weight Loss Surgery: Study

Nov. 14, 2022 – The number of adolescents being treated surgically for obesity doubled between 2010 and 2017, according to new research. But minority adolescents – who have a higher rate of obesity – are less likely to get weight loss surgery, according to the study published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
MedicalXpress

Bariatric surgery decreases risk of heart disease

A Rutgers study of obese adults, all with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and morbid obesity (body mass index > 40), has shown that those who underwent bariatric surgery suffered far fewer extreme cardiovascular events subsequently. Reporting their results in JAMA Network Open, the Rutgers team, along with collaborators from...
MedicalXpress

Comparative study of two heart failure drugs finds no difference in outcomes

In a head-to-head comparison of two so-called "water pills" that keep fluid from building up in patients with heart failure, the therapies proved nearly identical in reducing deaths, according to a large study led by Duke Health researchers. The study compared the diuretics torsemide and furosemide that were prescribed to...
MedicalXpress

First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs

Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
KULR8

Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Medical News Today

What is a medullary stroke?

A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
ajmc.com

Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts

Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
MedicalXpress

Study reveals link between belly fat, blood pressure and food responses

People with high blood pressure take longer and work harder to clear fats from the blood after meals and have higher levels of inflammation after eating. The research, published today in Nutrients by researchers from King's College London, has identified that this link is in large part due to visceral fat—the fat that wraps around your organs in your belly.
MedicalXpress

Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant

Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
MedicalXpress

Canadian study suggests it's time to rethink how we treat atrial fibrillation

A national study led by University of British Columbia (UBC) researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation is shedding light on how to more effectively treat atrial fibrillation (AF)—a common heart rhythm problem associated with increased risk of stroke and heart failure. The study, published today in the New...
cohaitungchi.com

Belly Fat: Can Poor Thyroid Function Increase Your Waistline?

Not only is belly fat unattractive but it may be a sign of poor health. Even if your overall weight is within the range of normal, an increasing amount of visceral fat — the fat which surrounds your internal organs and causes a widening of the waist — may contribute to very serious health problems, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and colorectal cancer. For women, especially those who are post-menopausal, tummy fat is usually associated with a decreasing level of estrogen.
EverydayHealth.com

New Guidelines Strongly Recommend the Use of Weight Loss Drugs to Treat Obesity

Today the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines that strongly recommend, for the first time, the long-term use of four approved anti-obesity medications for adult patients who haven’t been able to successfully lose weight through lifestyle changes alone. The new recommendations will be published in the November 2022 issue of Gastroenterology.
Medical News Today

Macrovascular complications of diabetes

Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Healthline

Type 2 Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) May Help Teens Lose Weight

A new study found that a weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. The drug called semaglutide is currently only approved for adults with obesity or obesity-related health conditions. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The obesity and type...
TODAY.com

Weight-loss surgery helps teens with obesity, but many still miss out

As the childhood obesity epidemic grows, more teenagers are turning to weight-loss surgery to shed pounds and prevent health problems in adulthood, but this option is still not being used enough in younger patients, a new study has found. Annual bariatric procedure rates among adolescents with obesity in the U.S....
