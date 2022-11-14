ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.

Acceptable items include:

  • cell phones
  • CB radios
  • laptops
  • scanners
  • test equipment
  • speakers
  • modems
  • camcorders
  • circuit boards
  • cameras
  • typewriters
  • televisions
  • cables
  • video cassette recorders (VCRS)
  • disk and floppy drives

The recycling event will reportedly be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Valdosta Public Works Department, located at 1017 Myrtle Street.

WTXL ABC 27 News

