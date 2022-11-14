Lowndes County, Valdosta to host Free Fall Recycling Event

Lowndes County and Valdosta are set to host a Free Fall Recycling Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, encouraging local citizens to drop off electronics they want recycled.

Acceptable items include:



cell phones

CB radios

laptops

scanners

test equipment

speakers

modems

camcorders

circuit boards

cameras

typewriters

televisions

cables

video cassette recorders (VCRS)

disk and floppy drives

The recycling event will reportedly be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Valdosta Public Works Department, located at 1017 Myrtle Street.

