Owego, NY

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Arondir

By Noah Holloway
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

November 14th – Meet Arondir!

Arondir is an 10 week-old male cat.

He is a shy kitten but doesn’t take a lot to get comfortable.

Arondir hasn’t been at the shelter for a long time so were hoping to find his forever home soon.

If you’re interested in Arondir, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital .

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

News Channel 34

