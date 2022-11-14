WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Arondir
November 14th – Meet Arondir!
Arondir is an 10 week-old male cat.
He is a shy kitten but doesn’t take a lot to get comfortable.
Arondir hasn’t been at the shelter for a long time so were hoping to find his forever home soon.
If you’re interested in Arondir, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital .
Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway.
