WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Arondir

November 14th – Meet Arondir!

Arondir is an 10 week-old male cat.

He is a shy kitten but doesn’t take a lot to get comfortable.

Arondir hasn’t been at the shelter for a long time so were hoping to find his forever home soon.

If you’re interested in Arondir, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital .

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.