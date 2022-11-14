ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

AJ Cassavell: "Right now they're probably a little more comfortable with where their roster sits…but also it's AJ Preller"

By Paul Reindl
 2 days ago

AJ Cassavell, Padres beat reporter for MLB.com, joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as AJ talks about the Padres offseason, early moves like bringing back Robert Suarez, how the 2023 pitching staff is shaping up, and why we certainly shouldn't expect the Padres to be quiet this offseason! Download the Audacy app here: https://go.audacy.com/973thefansd/download

All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.

