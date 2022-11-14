ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Insider

Matthew Perry says it was 'devastating' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of 'Friends'

Matthew Perry said that it was "devastating" when "Friends" costar Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of the hit sitcom. In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry detailed his rise to fame and years-long struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction. The actor most notably played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
HollywoodLife

Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
E! News

Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston

Watch: Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Dad John Aniston. Jennifer Aniston is honoring the life and legacy of her dad John Aniston. The Days of Our Lives actor passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the Friends alum confirmed. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Jennifer wrote on Instagram Nov. 14 alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."
ComicBook

John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89

Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
Prevention

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
thebrag.com

Tributes pour in for beloved ABC radio star who died unexpectedly

Beloved ABC radio star Sarah Tomlinson has died unexpectedly of anaphylactic shock. She was aged 40. The award-winning presenter suddenly fell unwell while on annual leave and passed away shortly after. She was the chief of staff for ABC Mildura-Swan Hill in South Australia. “Sarah Tomlinson passed away on the...
The Independent

Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait

Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...

