What Was John Aniston’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
John Aniston died at the age of 89. He is best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives. Here's a look at Aniston's net worth at the time of his death.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Matthew Perry says it was 'devastating' when Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of 'Friends'
Matthew Perry said that it was "devastating" when "Friends" costar Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his alcohol addiction on the set of the hit sitcom. In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," released on Tuesday, Perry detailed his rise to fame and years-long struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction. The actor most notably played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
Men's Health
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried to Start a Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: "👊 ❤️." His fist pump and heart...
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
AdWeek
Days of Our Lives Star John Aniston Dies; Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis to Stream Dec. 26 on Peacock
John Aniston, the actor who played the villainous Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, passed away this past weekend. Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston made the announcement on her Instagram account on Monday. In a statement to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Father, Soap Star John Aniston: ‘I’ll Love You Till the End of Time’
Jennifer Aniston remembered her father, actor John Aniston, “as one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” after he died last week. The elder Aniston — best known for his decades-long work on the soap opera Days of Our Lives — died last Friday, Nov. 11, at the age of 89. A cause of death wasn’t given.
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Jennifer Aniston Mourns Death of "Sweet Papa" John Aniston
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Dad John Aniston. Jennifer Aniston is honoring the life and legacy of her dad John Aniston. The Days of Our Lives actor passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89, the Friends alum confirmed. "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," Jennifer wrote on Instagram Nov. 14 alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."
msn.com
William Shatner was right, 2 Blue Origin astronauts said: spaceflights do trigger grief and sadness
Blue Origin astronauts agreed with William Shatner's feelings of grief after flying into space. The Star Trek actor said his Blue Origin spaceflight felt like a funeral and all he saw was sadness. Sharon and Marc Hagle said they also experienced intense emotions during and after their flight. Two astronauts...
ComicBook
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
thebrag.com
Tributes pour in for beloved ABC radio star who died unexpectedly
Beloved ABC radio star Sarah Tomlinson has died unexpectedly of anaphylactic shock. She was aged 40. The award-winning presenter suddenly fell unwell while on annual leave and passed away shortly after. She was the chief of staff for ABC Mildura-Swan Hill in South Australia. “Sarah Tomlinson passed away on the...
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Matthew Perry ‘begged’ Friends producers to get rid of this essential Chandler Bing character trait
Matthew Perry has said he “begged” Friends producers to get rid of a signature Chandler characteristic.The actor – who played Chandler Bing in the 10-season comedy series – made a number of revelations about his time on the show in his memoir, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.Reflecting on his time starring in the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, Perry said he was annoyed with his character’s signature intonation and wanted to change Chandler’s voice.In an excerpt published by Variety, he wrote that he “had to beg the producers” to stop writing his lines this...
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues: The Diagnosis and Surgery Explained
Addressing her health. While cameras were rolling during season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris Jenner used the platform to candidly discuss a painful health issue. "I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI […]
