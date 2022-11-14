ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Town of Leland looks to expand facilities as population continues to grow

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - As more people move in and more businesses look to build, Leland town leaders are finding ways to keep up. The Town Hall building has been there for about seven years. Leaders knew that it wouldn’t always be big enough to handle all the town’s needs, so there were always plans to expand. Leaders originally thought they wouldn’t need to expand for 10 years after constructing the original building; however, that’s changed. Now, the town is moving forward three years ahead of schedule.
LELAND, NC
WECT

New Port City Java opens for business at the Crossroads

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Port City Java location opened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Crossroads on Carolina Beach Road near the recently-opened Harris Teeter, per an announcement from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. Located at 3860 Carolina Beach Road Unit 140, the dining room and drive-thru will...
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

New Hanover County passes new tree mitigation rules for 421 corridor

Last month, Commissioners first held a public hearing on tree mitigation efforts along the Highway 421 corridor, a sizeable area in the northwest part of the county, largely zoned for industrial use. Many advocates and community members spoke in opposition, saying the new proposed rules didn’t go far enough to protect native trees.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

NHC Board of Commissioners vote in favor of continuing use of Cape Fear Museum building. Commissioners also approved a budget amendment to buy the Project Grace design plans and construction documents from the developer for $2.5 million. Developers pull request to rezone site of the Carolinian Inn for apartments and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plans move forward for affordable housing project in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans for the construction of an affordable housing complex in Wilmington will soon move forward, after the city was awarded a grant of $9 million from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. Starway Village will hold 278 affordable units, and will be built...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Freeman Park permits for 2023 scheduled to go on sale

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1. Per the announcement, those who purchase a permit in person between Dec. 1 and 31 will qualify for a $110 “early bird rate” plus applicable fees.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WHYY

Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

County commissioners appoint new CFCC board of trustee member

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The county commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of Robbie Collins as a new member of the Board of Trustees at Cape Fear Community College on Monday, Nov. 16. Collins will take the seat of former trustee Jimmy Hopkins, who was removed by County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Belville suing developer of new apartments

BELVILLE, NC (StarNews) — Plans for a 160-unit apartment complex received final approval from Belville officials last week, despite the town’s rocky history with the developer on the project. The Belville Planning Board approved plans for a nearly 13-acre complex planned near town hall on River Road. According...
BELVILLE, NC
The State Port Pilot

Two parties make pitch to Southport for land tract

Two parties interested in a tract of land owned by the city of Southport spoke to the Southport Board of Aldermen about their intentions during last Thursday’s meeting at the community building. Representatives from The Polote Corporation and biologists with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) laid out...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

First responders fight house fire in Kure Beach on Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - First responders in Kure Beach fought a house fire on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the 200 block of N Fort Fisher Blvd. According to the KB Fire Department, the fire started at around 2:30 p.m. at a golf cart, though the exact cause is undetermined. The...
KURE BEACH, NC
WECT

Harrelson Center expanding to provide room for more nonprofits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Harrelson Center in downtown Wilmington has a long history, originally built as the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center in 1978. Then, in 2005, the building was purchased, leading to developments that have allowed the center to house 20 nonprofits. Now, new renovations have begun...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Nao Trinidad replica ship docked in Wilmington through weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad was built in 2018 to resemble the captainship of the Armada del Maluco, once commanded by Ferdinand Magellan. It set sail from Spain in 1519 on the Magellan-Elcano expedition with four other ships. Out of the five, only two made...
WILMINGTON, NC

