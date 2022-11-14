ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

James to Release Double Album, Celebrate 40 Years with Tour

James, the Britpop alt-rockers of ’90s cult fame, are setting 40 years of classics to a new tune. Recorded with Orca 22, a 22-piece orchestra, and backed by a gospel choir, the upcoming double album will feature new versions of James’ greatest hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts from across their four decade-long career.
American Songwriter

Van Morrison Taps Into Early 20th Century Skiffle Folk on Forthcoming 2023 Album

Growing up in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Van Morrison would hang out at his local record shop, Atlantic Records, and consume all the early 20th century blues, jazz, and folk from the likes of Jelly Roll Morton and Lead Belly playing on the turntables. Celebrating his love of those earlier sounds, Morrison takes on a collection of classic songs in the genre of skiffle folk on his upcoming album Moving on Skiffle, out March 10, 2023.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
soultracks.com

World Premiere: Alexis Evans is "Mister Right On Time"

(November 9, 2022) If there is one thing French people know about – other than food and fashion – it’s romance. So when Bordeaux native and retro soul singer Alexis Evans pens or sings a love song, he’s working in a comfortable space. Evans, however, doesn’t sing from the Edith Pilaf songbook. He’s more comfortable studying Otis Redding.
Pitchfork

6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022

Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
American Songwriter

Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit

A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pitchfork

Kali Malone Announces New Album With Lucy Railton and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley, Shares New Song: Listen

Stockholm-based composer Kali Malone has announced a new album with Lucy Railton (cello) and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley (electric guitar) called Does Spring Hide Its Joy. The 3xLP release has a runtime of more than two hours. Each song shares its title with the album; the first to be released is “Does Spring Hide Its Joy v2​.​3.” The album is due out January 20 via Ideologic Organ. Check it out below.
SFGate

Music Industry Moves: Nilsson’s Publishing Catalog Acquired by BMG

BMG has announced the acquisition of the rights to the songbook of legendary singer-songwriter Harry Nilsson, known for such hits as “One,” “Coconut,” “Jump Into the Fire,” “Gotta Get Up,” “Me and My Arrow” and many more. The deal includes Nilsson’s publishing catalog, as well as artist and writer revenue streams of his hit songs, which include hits he did not write such as Badfinger’s “Without You” and Fred Neill’s “Everybody’s Talkin’.” His song works also includes collaborations with John Lennon (“Mucho Mungo/Mt. Elga” and “Old Dirt Road”), Dr. John and Ringo Starr. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Boot

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Acoustic Tour

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer will embark on a very special co-headlining tour this May. The two country talents are teaming up for nine acoustic performances, beginning with a stop at Washington D.C.'s Kennedy Center as a part of their ongoing Millennium Stage Series. The pair will stop at cities across the U.S., including Boston, NYC and Philadelphia before wrapping up with a set at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.
MAINE STATE
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar

The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
Guitar World Magazine

Chapman Guitars announces high-spec, customisable Made In England Workshop Series

Chapman Guitars, the guitar brand founded by guitar YouTube icon Rob Chapman and Lee Anderton (of British music retailer Anderton’s), has announced its first run of UK-built electric guitars. The Made In England Workshop Series features nine new pre-spec’d ML1 X guitars, all featuring various combinations of high-end components...

Comments / 0

Community Policy