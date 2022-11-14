ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NME

Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”

Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Foreigner to Begin Extensive Farewell Tour Next Summer

Foreigner has announced the beginning of their Historic Farewell Tour, kicking off in summer 2023 with '80s pop-rockers Loverboy in tow. The North American first leg of their final voyage launches on July 6 in Alpharetta, Ga., and concludes on Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J. Foreigner will announce more stateside and international legs, which are currently slated to run through the end of 2024, Billboard reports.
Q 105.7

Dave Grohl Joins the Breeders at Joe Walsh’s VetsAid 2022

Dave Grohl joined the Breeders on stage at Joe Walsh's VetsAid 2022 for a performance of Pixies' "Gigantic." The song was co-written by Pixies bassist Kim Deal and lead vocalist Black Francis, and appeared on the band's 1988 debut album, Surfa Rosa. This year's VetsAid featured an all-Ohio bill, with...
DAYTON, OH
NME

Iggy Pop announces outdoor London show for next summer

Iggy Pop has announced an outdoor headline concert in London for next summer – tickets will be available here. The singer-songwriter, who recently detailed his 19th solo album ‘Every Loser’, will take over Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 1 with a special one-day event dubbed ‘Dog Day Afternoon’.
Pitchfork

6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022

Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss

Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
American Songwriter

Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit

A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
NASHVILLE, TN
Q 105.7

30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’

On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy