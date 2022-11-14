Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NME
Watch Paramore stop a fight at Toronto gig: “Detention for everyone”
Stopped a fight at their gig in Toronto this week (November 7), with Hayley Williams saying, “Detention for everyone”, regarding those involved. The band, who will release new album ‘This Is Why’ in February, are currently midway through an intimate comeback tour of North America and played the city’s History venue on Monday.
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Foreigner to Begin Extensive Farewell Tour Next Summer
Foreigner has announced the beginning of their Historic Farewell Tour, kicking off in summer 2023 with '80s pop-rockers Loverboy in tow. The North American first leg of their final voyage launches on July 6 in Alpharetta, Ga., and concludes on Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J. Foreigner will announce more stateside and international legs, which are currently slated to run through the end of 2024, Billboard reports.
Fans upset after Morrissey cancels Los Angeles show after just 30 minutes
Morrissey fans are upset after the rock singer abruptly ended his concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles roughly 30 minutes into his set Saturday evening. According to fans on social media, the former Smiths front man walked off the stage after performing just a handful of songs. Moments later, a bandmate came back […]
Dave Grohl Joins the Breeders at Joe Walsh’s VetsAid 2022
Dave Grohl joined the Breeders on stage at Joe Walsh's VetsAid 2022 for a performance of Pixies' "Gigantic." The song was co-written by Pixies bassist Kim Deal and lead vocalist Black Francis, and appeared on the band's 1988 debut album, Surfa Rosa. This year's VetsAid featured an all-Ohio bill, with...
Regina Spektor Announces Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates, Drops “SugarMan” Video
Regina Spektor has announced the rescheduling of her North American tour dates. Spektor had previously canceled her 2022 scheduled dates because of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Now her tour will take place in 2023 with the addition of two new dates in San Diego, California, and Port Chester, New York. Spektor’s 2023 trek launches on March 1 in Ithaca, New York.
Pink tour coming to Chicago's Wrigley Field in summer 2023
Pink's special guests at Wrigley include rocker Pat Benatar, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
NME
Iggy Pop announces outdoor London show for next summer
Iggy Pop has announced an outdoor headline concert in London for next summer – tickets will be available here. The singer-songwriter, who recently detailed his 19th solo album ‘Every Loser’, will take over Crystal Palace Park on Saturday, July 1 with a special one-day event dubbed ‘Dog Day Afternoon’.
6 Highlights From Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022
Spread across five days and encompassing 14 events, Pitchfork Festival’s second year in London seemed to inspire a comradely spirit among its attendees, who came together by the thousands to celebrate live music in a moment of post-pandemic crisis. Playing in churches, theaters, and some of London’s most iconic venues, the artists at the festival—from avant-garde rappers to tender-hearted indie rockers—testified to the sanctity of live music, while proving that people were still willing to show up for it. Here are some of the highlights.
Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss
Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim & More Cover Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” to Benefit Nashville Nonprofit
A group of Nashville-based musicians are joining forces on a Bob Dylan classic for a noble cause. Steve Poltz, Langhorne Slim, The Doobie Brothers’ John Cowan, Chuck Mead, Brian Knight and Megan Palmer are some of the artists who lent their voices to cover Dylan’s “Forever Young” to benefit The Southern Alliance For People and Animal Welfare (SAFPAW). Recorded at Cartoon Moon Studios in Nashville, “Forever Young” has Poltz on lead vocals while backed by a choir of his artist friends. A video capturing the studio session shows the artists gathered together around a microphone providing harmonious background vocals while Poltz is in the booth solo with a guitar in hand.
30 Years Ago: Ozzy Osbourne Begins Short-Lived ‘Retirement’
On Nov. 15, 1992, Ozzy Osbourne began one of the shortest retirements in rock 'n' roll history. His No More Tours Tour, an intended final trek, stretched from June 9 to Nov. 15, 1992, ending with a pair of shows in Costa Mesa, Calif., that included an encore reunion with Black Sabbath mates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward. The Ozzman had been mistakenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and felt his time would be better spent with his family.
Maná announces 2023 US tour dates, teases new album: 'We're planning way ahead' (exclusive)
Maná drummer Alex González exclusively reveals to USA TODAY the rock band is embarking on the U.S. leg of their México Lindo Y Querido tour in 2023.
Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 is coming to Phoenix. Here's what we know so far
The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 is coming to the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix from Thursday, Feb. 9, to Saturday, Feb. 11, as football fans count down the hours to Super Bowl LVII. A cornerstone of the Super Bowl fan experience, the three-night fest will feature an...
Comments / 4