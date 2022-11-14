Blitz: High School Football Playoff Schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several area teams have advanced to the area round of the high school football playoffs. Here is a schedule of times and locations for this week’s action:
Class 6A Division II
Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll – Friday 7p.m. | San Angelo Stadium
Class 5A Division I
Cooper vs. Aledo – Friday 7 p.m. | Mustang Bowl (Sweetwater)
Class 4A Division I
Estacado vs. Randall – Friday 7p.m. | Happy State Bank Stadium (Canyon)
Class 3A Division I
Brock vs. Muleshoe – Thursday 7 p.m. | Mustang Bowl (Sweetwater)
S hallowater vs Paradise – Friday 7p.m. | Wolf Stadium in (Colorado City)
Class 3A Division II
Idalou vs Crane – Friday 7p.m. | Mustang Stadium (Denver City)
Class 2A Division II
New Home vs Sunray – Friday 7 p.m. – Whiteface Stadium (Hereford)
Ralls vs. Clarendon – Friday 7 p.m. – Younger Field (Tulia)
Sudan vs Wellington – Friday 7 p.m. | Dick Bivens Stadium (Amarillo)
Seagraves vs Vega – Friday 7 p.m. | Greg Sherwood Memorial Stadium (Plainview)
Class 1A Division I
Nazareth vs Springlake-Earth – Friday 7:30 p.m. | Buffalo Stadium (Petersburg)
Class 1A Division II
Whitharral vs Klondike – Friday 7:30 p.m. | Archie Warwick Memorial Stadium (Lubbock)
TAPPS DIV. III
Trinity Christian vs. Grace Prep – Saturday 1 p.m. | Mustang Bowl (Sweetwater)
DIV. IV
Lubbock Christian vs. Central Texas Christian – Friday 7 p.m. | McMurry University (Abilene)
TAPPS Six-Man Division III
Christ the King vs Longview Heritage – Saturday 3 p.m. | Greyhound Stadium (Strawn)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
