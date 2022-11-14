ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

miamistudent.net

No need to leave your residence hall — Luke’s Custom Cakes will deliver right to you

In October 2020, Melissa Wallace, a Miami University mom, ordered a birthday cake for her son, Omar, to celebrate his birthday from afar during the pandemic. She ordered a vanilla cake in the shape of an Xbox controller for Omar who is a senior games and simulation major at Miami University. Though Wallace, who lives in New Jersey, could not physically be with her son to celebrate his birthday, the occasion was just as special with a sweet treat from home, delivered right to Omar’s residence hall, thanks to Luke’s Custom Cakes.
HAMILTON, OH
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH

For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
HAMILTON, OH
star64.tv

Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Withrow Hall’s Starbucks is back, and this time, it’s here to stay

After more than two years of closure, the Starbucks in Miami University’s Withrow Hall is back and growing in popularity among North Quad students. Aramark manages Miami’s food and dining experience, and has been overseeing the operations of the on-campus Starbucks locations. Christian Wallace, the marketing director for...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

‘The Weekly Veg:’ Arroz congrí

When it comes to different cuisines, Oxford has its fair share of offerings. On High Street alone, you can find Indian, Chinese, Italian, Mexican, Cincinnatian, American and all sorts of other options. One of my favorite cuisines, however, is conspicuously missing from the Uptown amalgamation: Cuban. Anyone who has ever...
OXFORD, OH
dayton.com

Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future

Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle

Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
NEWPORT, KY
dayton.com

Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go

WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said. There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BLUE ASH, OH

