Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As Planned, Costco Store Closed This Week Has Been ReplacedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
miamistudent.net
No need to leave your residence hall — Luke’s Custom Cakes will deliver right to you
In October 2020, Melissa Wallace, a Miami University mom, ordered a birthday cake for her son, Omar, to celebrate his birthday from afar during the pandemic. She ordered a vanilla cake in the shape of an Xbox controller for Omar who is a senior games and simulation major at Miami University. Though Wallace, who lives in New Jersey, could not physically be with her son to celebrate his birthday, the occasion was just as special with a sweet treat from home, delivered right to Omar’s residence hall, thanks to Luke’s Custom Cakes.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati bar transforming into immersive holiday experience this season
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati bar is transforming into a holiday-themed bar to get you into the holiday spirit. Tiki Tiki Bang Bang is transforming into Sippin' Santa, where they will serve holiday-themed cocktails along with some special events. No cover or tickets are required. The bar will feature a...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
star64.tv
Former Local 12 anchor gets prestigious award
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man people at Local 12 call "The Godfather" gets a prestigious award. Former Local12 anchor John Lomax was handed the President's Award from the Cincinnati chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. It is given to a person who uses PR to bring a positive...
miamistudent.net
Withrow Hall’s Starbucks is back, and this time, it’s here to stay
After more than two years of closure, the Starbucks in Miami University’s Withrow Hall is back and growing in popularity among North Quad students. Aramark manages Miami’s food and dining experience, and has been overseeing the operations of the on-campus Starbucks locations. Christian Wallace, the marketing director for...
WKRC
Students feel blindsided by city's lawsuit against 'nuisance' properties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The city’s attempt to shut down several rental houses near the University of Cincinnati campus is getting mixed reactions. In a lawsuit filed November 10, the city sought to have eight houses on Rohs Street declared nuisances and shuttered for at least one year because of a series of block parties.
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General
The final part in this series explaining the origins of our city's street names, from R to Z. The post Even More Curious Cincinnati Street Names: The Syphilis Doctor, The Janitor, And The Confederate General appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
miamistudent.net
‘The Weekly Veg:’ Arroz congrí
When it comes to different cuisines, Oxford has its fair share of offerings. On High Street alone, you can find Indian, Chinese, Italian, Mexican, Cincinnatian, American and all sorts of other options. One of my favorite cuisines, however, is conspicuously missing from the Uptown amalgamation: Cuban. Anyone who has ever...
dayton.com
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond
Visitors can drive or walk through over a dozen displays. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights. From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of our favorite places to view Christmas light displays throughout the holiday season. Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights...
dayton.com
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
WKRC
Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
WCPO
Fans storm the court as NKU takes down Cincinnati at Truist Arena
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Cross-River Shootout? River Rumble? Whatever you want to call it, it's safe to say neither Northern Kentucky nor the University of Cincinnati will be forgetting this year's matchup. Fans stormed the court at Truist Arena Tuesday night after NKU upset UC, 64-51. NKU got out...
Bengals neighbor seeks city's help for move to Sedamsville
Hilltop Basic Resources agreed to leave the central riverfront in 2019. It may need the city's help to finance its next home.
WLWT 5
'Not unexpected': Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding
CINCINNATI — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there's been some new developments at Hippo Cove. Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding. "They are not related and this was expected to happen...
linknky.com
Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle
Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
dayton.com
Kings Island WinterFest 2022: What to know if you go
WARREN COUNTY — This year’s WinterFest, the annual holiday-themed season event at Kings Island in Mason, will have 11 “winter wonderland” areas, officials said. There will be ice skating on the Royal Fountain, which is right down the middle of the way when visitors first enter the amusement park.
wvxu.org
Pureval marks first year as Cincinnati mayor with a challenge: 'We have to redesign the city'
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval credits federal stimulus for funding many of his policy initiatives during his first year in office. Pureval gave his first State of the City Address Tuesday night in an auditorium at historic Union Terminal, announcing new efforts on local gun regulation and land use reform. In...
wvxu.org
How one question led to the discovery of historical documents believed to be long gone
It all started with whiskey. Specifically, a search by Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Central Services Division Manager Jason Alexander for records related to a supposed 1869 lawsuit brought by the government of Japan against Cincinnati whiskey manufacturers on allegations their products made Japanese citizens sick. Despite an exhaustive search,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Comments / 0