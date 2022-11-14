Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher laments Texas A&M simply can't 'get over that little hump' amid 3-7 season
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies take on UMass this week as Texas A&M aims to salvage what’s been a disappointing season, now sitting at a 3-7 record. Asked for the most difficult part of the season for him, Fisher admitted the Aggies haven’t turned a corner. “Just that...
thecomeback.com
Player benched for absolutely ridiculous reason
It doesn’t take an expert to realize that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies this season. After signing a historically great recruiting class during the offseason, the Aggies have had a terribly disappointing 2022 college football season, winning just three games so far this season.
Paul Finebaum Hints At Tumultuous Offseason For Major Program
After a fifth-straight loss vs. Auburn on Saturday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum wondered aloud what the future might hold for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. Hopping on his weekly college football recap show with Matt Barrie, Finebaum forecasted some of the issues for the Aggies:. Texas A&M can’t afford to fire...
All Aggies
Jimbo Fisher Updates Three Key Texas A&M Offensive Players
The Aggies could be without at least two key players against UMass.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M vs. LSU to be a night kickoff at Kyle Field
This season is definitely not going as planned for the Texas A&M football and has been a huge disappointment for fans. It is almost over, though, and the Aggies will not be eligible for a bowl. But, in the final weekend of the regular season, they will have a chance to play spoiler against No. 6 LSU. And now, the time and network for that game is known.
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
Battalion Texas AM
President Banks fields questions from A&M Faculty Senate
Monday’s Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting was joined by A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Ph.D. and other members of university leadership, who fielded questions from Faculty Senators regarding campus renovations, online education, study abroad programs and more. An unnamed faculty senator asked via Zoom chat what Banks’ plan for...
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
KBTX.com
Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Bryan double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a September double homicide in Bryan. Bryan Police say 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom, of Caldwell, has been arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of Injury to a Child, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence in his connection with this case.
KBTX.com
Franklin Drive Thru Safari up for sale
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Drive Thru Safari located off Highway 79 in Robertson County was listed for sale by Texas Ranch Sales, L.L.C. on Friday. The drive-thru safari has been open for over 10 years. Visitors could drive their own vehicle through the safari or request a private tour by an experienced animal caretaker. Guests could also play with different baby animals such as lemurs, armadillos and monkeys in the baby room, hand-feed animals like zebras and giraffes, or visit the reptile house that featured pythons, vipers and boas.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Involved In A High Speed Chase With A Stolen Pickup That Ends In Navasota
A College Station police officer spots at 3:30 Monday morning, a pickup on the freeway near Fitch that turns out to be stolen. That leads to a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour that ends in Navasota. According to the CSPD arrest report, the stolen truck...
KBTX.com
Man taken into custody following standoff is accused of attacking pregnant woman
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The man taken into custody following a standoff with police in College Station on Saturday is accused of attacking a pregnant woman he knows on at least two different occasions. According to an arrest report, Deuntae Damon, 25, of Bryan, is accused of choking the...
KBTX.com
Teen driver arrested on charges of damaging school property
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station teenager was arrested last week on charges related to damage on the Wellborn Middle School campus. The College Station Fire Department was called to the school just after midnight on October 25 for a vehicle on fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup truck on fire and they also noticed damage nearby on the school grounds.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Holding A Special Meeting To Consider Adding Another Entertainment Center At Midtown Park
The Bryan council is holding a special meeting Monday at 5:30, in part to consider approving a third public-private partnership project at Midtown Park. The proposal calls for creating a $26 million dollar movie, bowling, and recreation complex. The 30 year ground lease is with the company running the Queen...
Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area. Please call 911 if you see him.
Brazos detention officer of 14 years arrested for 'intimate inmate relationship'
Officials said they discovered the relationship after a citizen called in to inform them that an inmate had been making calls to them via an unauthorized phone.
wtaw.com
Citizens Report Leads To The Arrest Of A Former Manager Of The Brazos County Jail’s Food Service Department For Having An Inappropriate Relationship With An Inmate
The Brazos County sheriff’s office thanks a citizen’s report that led to the arrest of the former manager of the county jail’s food service department on a charge of having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. 62 year old Tammy Shannon turned herself in Wednesday morning at...
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 1