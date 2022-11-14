Read full article on original website
Butler Cub Scouts-Merry Christmas, all 16 uniforms have been purchased: Thank you from the Cub Scouts
Bates County has done it again…. The need reached the community for the Butler Cub Scouts. This newly organized group has 16 members and each one had a need for an official uniform. The cost was something that most of the members could not afford. Within days of bringing...
Butler Rotary Chili and Ham and Bean Dinner
The Butler Rotary Chili and Bean supper will be served on December 8th at the Butler High School Cafeteria. Adults will eat for $7.00 per person with children 5 and under will eat free of charge. Meal tickets and/or raffle tickets may be purchased from any Rotary Member. Just a...
Appleton City Country Christmas December 3rd
In the news today we feature the Appleton city Christmas in the country and the events that surround that event. The 26th Annual Christmas in the Country will be Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Depot Craft Show will be 9-2 at the Railroad Depot, featuring your favorite vendors: Tom Holt Custom Woodwork, Sisters Candy Shop, Margie’s hand loomed rugs, and Mary Miller’s Sunrise Bakery, The Woodcutter, Warren Rauscher of Raymore, Michelle Berry’s afghans etc. and Laura’s jewelry. There are two new excellent artisans this year, Zach Borland’s Metal Works and Garry Woodward of Backwoods Creations with his intricate wood creations. The Appleton City Museum will also have historical books and souvenirs. There will be a wide range of gift items for your shopping list and some very unique and quality pieces. Come to the Depot for your Christmas shopping. Appleton City Landmarks Restoration is the craft show sponsor.
Butler: Walter Wright receives Unsung Octogenarian Citizens Award
Picture and story written and published by the Butler City Hall. Last night, former City Councilman Walter Wright was a recipient of the Unsung Octogenarian Citizens award at the Bruce R. Watkins MultiCultural Center in KC. This award honors Octogenarian Seniors for their dedication and life work to those who...
3rd Annual Knights of Lights at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival
The Kansas City Renaissance Festival is pleased to announce its 3rd Annual Knights of Lights holiday event, beginning Friday, November 25th. Christmas lights and decorations will adorn the Festival’s iconic buildings, as they celebrate the season with food, entertainment, crafts, and a chance to visit. with Santa himself!. Knights...
Butler: Ladies Night Out November 21st
Butler Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Ladies Night Out on Monday, November 21st from 5 pm to 8 pm on the Historical Butler Square. Local businesses will kick off the holiday season with store specials for your holiday shopping. Various businesses on the Butler Square and on the...
Amsterdam Word of Life Church Christmas Concert
Lots of singers exalting the Lord Jesus Christ through their gifts of music.
Miami Student of the Month Payton McConnell
The Adrian Optimist Club is pleased to honor Students of the Month from the Miami, Ballard, and Adrian schools. Criteria for this honor center on outstanding academic and civic achievement and school spirit. Staff at each of the schools make the selection, and their decision is based on expansion of these criteria. Selection is based on the criteria, but a student stepping up to a particular task will come to play in it. Each student is honored with a certificate of recognition from the Adrian Optimist Club and $20.00 in Adrian Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Bucks”
Butler R-V Accepting Surplus Porperty Bids
The Butler R-V School District will be accepting bids for surplus property listed on the district website: https://www.butlerr5.org/ (See “The District” tab for link to “Surplus Property”) until Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Send bids for Surplus Property to Brenda Minor, Technology Department, brenda.minor@butler.k12.mo.us, 420 S. Fulton St. Butler, MO 64730.
Bates County Commissioner Report
The Bates County Commissioners met with Presiding Commissioner Jim Wheatley, Northern Commissioner Kenny Mooney and Southern Commissioner Trent Nelson present. Northern Commissioner made the motion to pay 4 more townships the CART money as they have completed their contract paperwork. Southern Commissioner Trent Nelson seconded the motion. All voted yes. No opposition. Motion passed.
Archie: Filing deadline for April Election
News from City of Archie: Notice of Filing Deadlines for the April 4, 2023. There will be a general election held in the City of Archie, Missouri, on April 4, 2023, for the purpose of electing the Mayor for a two-year term, one Alderman from the East Ward for a two-year term, and one Alderman from the West Ward for a two-year term. Any candidate wishing to enter his or her name for one of these positions, must file with the City Clerk of the City of Archie, Missouri, during regular business hours (8:00AM-12:00PM and 12:30PM-4:30PM), Monday through Friday, no sooner than December 6, 2022, and no later than December 27, 2022, with the exception of December 23 & 26, 2022, when City offices will be closed. The office will remain open for filing until 5:00PM on December 27, 2022.
Major Drug Bust in Butler Tuesday, November 15
At approximately 6am this morning the Bates County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at 405 S Mechanic in Butler Mo. Four subjects have been taken into custody. Multiple types of narcotics have been recovered to include heroin, methamphetamines, shrooms and possible fentanyl. Along with drugs a sizable amount of cash and multiple firearms have been seized. The target of the investigation is a convicted felon.
