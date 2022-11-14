ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

St. Mary's Food Bank preps for Super Saturday Turkey Drive

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtsdS_0jAKtV6U00

St. Mary’s Food Bank will hold its 17 h annual Super Saturday Turkey Driveon Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Food Bank locations in Phoenix and Surprise as well as 19 Albertsons and Safeway locations around the Valley.

The event, presented by Willscot Mobile Mini, is a way for the food bank to bulk up its reserves prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Food Bank distributed more than 16,000 turkeys and holiday food boxes in the days leading up to Thanksgiving in 2021 and expects that number to jump to 18,000 this year.

Each year, hopes are that each basket will contain a turkey, food box and produce bags aimed at giving those in need a chance to have a holiday meal.

In addition to helping reach the goal of 10,000 donated turkeys, St. Mary’s Food Bank staff and dedicated volunteers will  accept any monetary or food donations (both perishable and non-perishable) on Super Saturday. Every dollar donated will help St. Mary’s provide seven meals for those in need during the holiday season.

Albertsons and Safeway will help St. Mary’s reach its goal by matching the first 500 turkeys donated during Super Saturday.

St. Mary’s Food Bank Locations (2)

  • Del Webb: 2831 N. 31 st Ave., Phoenix
  • Surprise: 13050 W. Elm St., Surprise

Albertson’s Locations (7)

  • 5040 W. Cactus Road, Glendale
  • 11475 E. Via Linda, Scottsdale
  • 6965 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale
  • 8950 W. Bell Road, Peoria
  • 8240 W. Deer Valley Road, Peoria
  • 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix
  • 12970 W. Indian School Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Safeway Locations (12)

  • 520 W. Osborn Road, Phoenix
  • 810 E. Glendale Ave., Phoenix
  • 3800 W. Happy Valley Road, Glendale
  • 14696 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale
  • 4747 E. Elliot Road, Phoenix
  • 4005 E. Chandler Blvd., Phoenix
  • 20901 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
  • 13440 N. Seventh St., Phoenix
  • 10773 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
  • 3132 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
  • 13503 Camino del Sol, Sun City West
  • 4750 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Phoenix

If you’re looking for one less thing to have to prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, look no further. We’ve rounded up bakeries in the Greater Phoenix area that are preparing seasonal pies available for pre-order and walk-ins throughout November, so you can have some of the best-tasting pies on your table this Thanksgiving without having to do any of the work.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley

World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

The Best Holiday Events in Phoenix and Arizona for Kids

The Best Holiday Events in Phoenix and Arizona for Kids. Interrupting the fall vibe for a good reason!. We know – it’s hard to think ahead to Christmas. But there are some fantastic holiday events that often sell out, or become unavailable on preferred days. So check out this list and plan ahead! Note that we are not responsible for any event changes. Please check the venue websites.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

A local favorite restaurant is set to close.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. All good things must come to an end. Sadly, this also means a good restaurant. Every once in a while there is a diamond in the rough that manages to discover the fountain of restaurant youth and survive forever, but more often than not, even the joints that are most loved will fall on hard times and, eventually, be forced to close. The industry is volatile like that. All it takes is one bad year, or even a bad quarter, to tank a prominent establishment. Sadly, a local restaurant that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade, is closing up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona

Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant

Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Mesa, AZ

You don’t have to spend anything on a visit to Mesa, one of the largest cities in Maricopa County, Arizona. This city spreads over 133 square miles in south-central Arizona, within the fascinating Sonoran Desert. A visit to Mesa offers the opportunity to explore a vast natural environment for...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Chain Mexican Restaurant Has Closed

A Mexican restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Summertime is normally the busiest time for restaurants. With school out and individuals spending more time outside of the house restaurants often see an uptick in business. And as we move from summer into autumn and, eventually, into winter, business for restaurants throughout the Valley (outside of those that cater to college students) will begin to slow some. This also means there is generally an increase in restaurant closures during the colder months of the year as well. There have already been a slew of restaurants that have announced their closure throughout metro Phoenix, and now, another eatery is adding its name to the growing list.
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 new businesses coming to Downtown Mesa

Caliber, a fully integrated alternative asset manager and Opportunity Zone investor, has announced that it has leased three more of its properties in Downtown Mesa as part of the Company’s ongoing redevelopment efforts in the city. ZenniHome will be installing 90 ZenniHome units at 29 West Main Street. This...
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Three Major Concert Tours Announced, Coming to Arizona

If you like concerts and are looking to add a little flare to your social life, get ready for three hot performers bringing their tours to Phoenix in 2023. Latin star Marc Anthony will bring the heat to the Glendale next year and he makes a stop on his VIVIENDO tour at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Saturday, March 4.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson

ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
Builder

Housing Demand Deteriorates in Phoenix

Housing market conditions in the Phoenix MSA have changed rapidly in the latter half of 2022. An affordability crunch along with growing macroeconomic concerns and inflation levels higher than the national average are resulting in quickly deteriorating demand for homes. Historically high prices and 7% mortgage interest rates shrank the...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Banner Health in Arizona begins visitor restrictions at hospitals

PHOENIX — Visitor restrictions were implemented across all Banner Health hospitals in Arizona on Monday in response to rising flu and respiratory virus activity. “While we understand visitor restrictions can be difficult, they are necessary to prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory viruses within our hospitals,” Joan Ivaska, senior director of infection prevention at Banner Health, said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day

If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy