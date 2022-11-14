Gap Opens Storefront on Amazon Fashion

Gap ’s newest store is on Amazon.

The retail giant has launched a storefront on Amazon Fashion in the U.S. and Canada with basic apparel and accessories items for adults, teens, kids and babies. Baby Gap-branded nursery furniture and baby gear such as strollers, bassinets and cribs are also available.

“Collaborating with Amazon Fashion provides us a new channel to deliver Gap’s modern American essentials to even more customers in the U.S. and Canada,” said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO, Gap brand. “We are excited to take this step with Amazon Fashion, to expand our product offering and to deepen our connection with consumers through the Gap brand store.”

“At Amazon Fashion, we continuously expand our product offerings for our customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan , president of Amazon Fashion. “We’re excited to make shopping for Gap products even more convenient for customers with fast, free Prime delivery.”

Products are available for customers to shop now in Gap’s dedicated brand store at amazon.com/gap or by searching “gap” on mobile or desktop.

The selection on Amazon is currently far more limited than gap.com—there are only 16 men’s jeans styles while there are 60 men’s straight styles alone on the latter site for example—and unlike it there is no in-store pickup option. Amazon Prime members do qualify for free delivery next-day delivery though.

Gap Inc.’s other three brands—Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—do not have Amazon Fashion storefronts nor are they planned. A company spokesperson told Rivet, “We are focused on Gap brand at this time.”

The new partnership should boost Gap brand sales, which fell 10 percent in the second quarter of 2022 as announced in August. Gap Inc.’s CEO Sonia Syngal stepped down in July after failing to turn things around and interim CEO Bob Martin continues to lead it as the search for a permanent executive continues.

Amazon is the U.S. top seller of clothes and shoes according to Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow who estimated that its apparel and footwear sales will grow from $65 billion in 2021 to $73 billion this year.