Syracuse, NY

Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse

Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions

The New York Knicks (7-7) meet the Denver Nuggets (9-4) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Knicks vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks earned a 118-111 victory in...
Kyrie Irving Nearing Return to Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly nearing a return to the team and it could be as early as Sunday. He is reportedly near completion of the goals the franchise set out for him when they suspended him. Irving was originally suspended on November 4th and will miss his eighth straight game on Thursday night. The Brooklyn point guard was suspended after he failed to apologize for sharing a link to a movie that contained anti-Semitic quotes. Since being suspended he has met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
