Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly nearing a return to the team and it could be as early as Sunday. He is reportedly near completion of the goals the franchise set out for him when they suspended him. Irving was originally suspended on November 4th and will miss his eighth straight game on Thursday night. The Brooklyn point guard was suspended after he failed to apologize for sharing a link to a movie that contained anti-Semitic quotes. Since being suspended he has met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO