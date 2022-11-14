Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
“Amar'e and Carmelo never really saw eye to eye” - Howard Beck talks about Carmelo Anthony and Amar'e Stoudemire's stormy relationship
Sports Illustrated's Howard Beck shared the behind-the-scenes of the Knicks' dilemma with Carmelo Anthony, Amar'e Stoudemire and Mike D'Antoni.
Lakers News: Will The Lakers Guarantee Matt Ryan's Salary?
The Lakers sharpshooter is still on a non-guaranteed contract.
NBA Odds: Knicks vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
The New York Knicks (6-7) take on the Utah Jazz (10-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Jazz prediction and pick. New York sits in 10th in the Eastern Conference following an ugly loss to Oklahoma City on...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Carmelo Anthony’s 15-Year-Old Son Kiyan Offered Syracuse Scholarship
According to several confirmed reports and an announcement made on Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the 15-year-old son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony and his ex-wife LaLa, has received a scholarship offer from his father’s alma mater, Syracuse University. Kiyan Anthony is the No. 62 overall recruit in the class of...
"I have nothing against Orlando" - Penny Hardaway on leaving the Orlando Magic for the Phoenix Suns
Despite all the drama, Penny Hardaway amicably left the Orlando Magic in 1999.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
New York Knicks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions
The New York Knicks (7-7) meet the Denver Nuggets (9-4) Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver. Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Knicks vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Knicks earned a 118-111 victory in...
USF football coaching search: Who has head coaching experience and Florida ties?
TAMPA — As USF athletic director Michael Kelly began the Bulls’ football coaching search last week, he said he didn’t have a specific profile in mind. He wouldn’t publicly rule out anything or anyone. He did, however, acknowledge two important criteria. “I think having head coaching...
Kyrie Irving Nearing Return to Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly nearing a return to the team and it could be as early as Sunday. He is reportedly near completion of the goals the franchise set out for him when they suspended him. Irving was originally suspended on November 4th and will miss his eighth straight game on Thursday night. The Brooklyn point guard was suspended after he failed to apologize for sharing a link to a movie that contained anti-Semitic quotes. Since being suspended he has met with Nets’ owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.
How Dejounte Murray has helped change the identity of the Atlanta Hawks
Mike Conti joined the Morning Show to discuss how Dejounte Murray has helped shift in defensive intensity on the Atlanta Hawks and why that has been so important to the team’s early success this season
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
Jason Smith: "Kyrie Irving Will Be A Los Angeles Laker By Christmas"
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon discuss the possibility of Kyrie Irving being traded to the Lakers by Christmas.
Comments / 0