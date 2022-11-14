Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘It can be a weapon for us moving forward’: Stroud’s run game creates possibilitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: A look back at Ohio State’s uniform selection in ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
A dominant decade: ‘The Game’s’ horseshoe historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Stroud’s Heisman fate will be decided against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Yardbarker
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
Blue Jackets move Patrik Laine to injured reserve; recall Danill Tarasov
The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to be ravaged by injury. This time, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports that Elvis Merzlikins, Jake Bean, and Emil Bemstrom were all having medical tests completed this afternoon to determine the extent of their various injuries. With Merzlikins out, the team has recalled Daniil Tarasov from the minor leagues under emergency conditions. Patrik Laine has been moved to injured reserve, as he is expected to miss quite a while with a sprained ankle.
Yardbarker
Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin out four to six weeks with upper-body injury
The former Memorial Cup champion and CHL/QMJHL Player of the Year is in his sixth season with the Habs. Last season, Drouin registered six goals and 20 points in 34 games. So far this season, the 27-year-old has four assists in 12 games. Drouin came to the Habs organization in...
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
Yardbarker
Nets had players-only meeting about Ben Simmons
The Nets met after a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers dropped them to 1-5. Simmons actually had his best statistical game of the season, a nine-point, nine-assist, eight-rebound effort, but the team's "level of exasperation toward Simmons bubbled to the surface" after the loss, according The Athletic. After the meeting, Simmons missed the Nets' next two games.
NHL
Sharpen Up: November 14, 2022 | Sabres host Vancouver tomorrow night
The Buffalo Sabres will close out their four-game homestand tomorrow when the Vancouver Canucks come to town Tuesday night. Buffalo is looking to end a five-game losing streak. Click here for tickets. The team will return to practice today so stay tuned for full coverage on Sabres.com and our official...
ESPN
Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov for his fifth game-winning...
Sporting News
On-brand John Tortorella gives brutally honest bench interview about Flyers’ poor start: ‘We suck’
You want honesty? Flyers coach John Tortorella will give you honesty. The notoriously straight shooting bench boss didn’t mince his words during his first period interview with ESPN's Brian Boucher for the Flyers’ Tuesday night contest against the Blue Jackets, criticizing the forecheck and overall play from his team.
Yardbarker
Matt Duchene helps Predators edge Wild
Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist for the Nashville Predators in a 2-1 win against the visiting Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored, Ryan Johansen had two assists and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the Predators, who were coming off a 2-1 win against the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Ryan Strome's OT winner pushes Ducks past Red Wings
Ryan Strome scored with 50 seconds remaining in overtime after John Klingberg forced the extra period with a goal in the last minute of regulation as the Anaheim Ducks pulled off a 3-2 victory Tuesday over the visiting Detroit Red Wings. Mason McTavish also scored a goal for the Ducks,...
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins, Jake Bean leave game against Flyers
The nightmare continues. Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins left Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an apparent lower-body injury. Merzlikins could not put any weight on his left leg following Noah Cates’ second-period goal. Joonas Korpisalo, who dealt with his own injury issues earlier in the season, finished the game in a 5-4 victory for Columbus.
Yardbarker
Unbelieveable scoring stat about Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It...
Yardbarker
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Depth Scoring, McAvoy, Krejci, Smith & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There certainly were a lot more ups than downs for the Boston Bruins...
Yardbarker
Ducks host Red Wings as both aim to bounce back from losses
A pair of teams coming off one-goal defeats will meet Tuesday when the Detroit Red Wings stay on the road to face the host Anaheim Ducks. Detroit fell 4-3 against the Kings at Los Angeles on Saturday as Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek scored third-period goals, but the Red Wings were unable to rally from a three-goal, second-period deficit.
Artem Anisimov signs AHL PTO; Wade Allison moved to IR
It appeared as though Artem Anisimov had the inside track for a roster spot with the Philadelphia Flyers as training camp progressed, but the veteran forward suffered a broken foot while blocking a shot and ultimately didn’t earn a contract. Now, after recovering, Anisimov will try again. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed him to an AHL professional tryout to see what he can do.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL'S JEFF GORTON ON BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED START AND POTENTIAL IMPACT ON TEAM'S NEXT DRAFT PICK
There's little question that the Montreal Canadiens are off to a better-than-expected start to the 2022-23 season. Projected to finish at the bottom of the league before the new season began, the Habs have gone 8-6-1 in their first 15 games, with young guys not just getting a look, but stepping up in big ways offensively and defensively. While this should be good news, there's been plenty of talk by analysts and fans over what this means for Montreal's next draft pick.
Comments / 0