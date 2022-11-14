ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Hard-partying baboons crash woman’s birthday getaway in viral video: ‘I’m traumatized’

By Asia Grace
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

These uninvited houseguests were real party animals .

Helping themselves to shots of hard liquor, a freshly cooked brunch spread and several bags of chips, a pair of bold baboons broke into a woman’s rental home in Knysna, South Africa, and nearly destroyed her birthday breakfast celebration.

“Baboons just came inside our house , ate our avocados we were making for breakfast and drank our Hennessy,” Twitter user Esethu Zoe Williams exclaimed in a now-viral video on Saturday. She then shared footage of the hairy intruders monkeying around in her AirBnB’s kitchen.

“I’m traumatized,” Williams confessed in a subsequent tweet, which scared up more than 84,000 likes. The post featured a video of a primate hopping from counter to counter , popping open bags of chips while she and her screaming friends cowered in fear.

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSjZC_0jAKss2200
The AirBnB property featured an outdoor patio, where Williams and her friends found one baboon enjoying a glass of brandy.
AirBnB
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1en6HU_0jAKss2200
In the viral video-tweet, one baboon is seen jumping around the kitchen, tearing open bags of snacks.
Esethu Zoe Williams via Storyful
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaCVg_0jAKss2200
Williams revealed that she and her pals were able to scare the baboons away by charging towards them.
Esethu Zoe Williams via Storyful

In a separate clip, with over 291,000 views, one of the badass baboons is scene guzzling glasses of brandy that were left outside on the patio of the property as Williams and her pals watched from a window.

“It finished an entire glass and almost left with the empty glass,” she tweeted.

And Williams’ more than 4,000 Twitter followers, most of whom were sympathetic, found great humor in her monkey house of horrors.

Life is hard everywhere. They needed that alcohol break,” commented one of her followers, amused by the baboon’s unabashed swig of Hennessy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RXkI2_0jAKss2200
Esethu Zoe Williams (inset) went viral on Twitter after revealing that her AirBnB rental home in South Africa had been invaded by Hennessy-drinking baboons.
Esethu Zoe Williams via Storyful

“Someone said these things are human beings but pretend as if they can’t speak just to avoid paying taxes . Drinking Hennessy?” joked another, adding a series of laughing emojis for emphasis.

Others shared their own unexpected encounters with apes while on vacation.

“A monkey came to our table on the patio and took our château gateaux cake in Zimbali, I havent healed,” one commentator revealed.

In a statement to Storyful, Williams revealed that her jungle-dwelling trespassers strolled into her rented abode after she and her friends forgot to close the door behind them.

“We had mistakenly left the door open while making breakfast when two baboons entered,” said Williams. “They ate eggs, avocado and bread before proceeding to pop the snacks.”

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Cgl7_0jAKss2200
On Twitter, Williams admitted that the entire ordeal left her "traumatized."
Twitter / @MsWilliamsss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38heRu_0jAKss2200
After the baboons fled the scene, Williams shared footage of herself and her friends enjoying their breakfast.
Twitter / @MsWilliamsss

Luckily, she and her party managed to give the baboons the boot and resumed their birthday brunch festivities.

“We eventually got them out by screaming and charging towards [them],” Williams added. “When they were outside, they drank the liquor that had been left there from the previous day.”

And once the monkeys fled, she and her friends enjoyed a scenic meal outdoors.

“Restored,” she penned as the caption of a video-tweet, showcasing their seaside, monkey-free breakfast.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Mini Donkey Fails to Fight Off Black Bear That Follows It into Barn in Viral Video

A mini donkey put up a good fight when a black bear followed it into a barn. The animal managed to escape, but sadly it did not survive. A security cam captured the moments before the animal died in East Haddam, Connecticut, on Oct. 14. As the post reads, the bear chased the donkey, Oliver, from his pasture. The donkey ran into his stall, where he successfully hid for a few seconds. But it ultimately cornered itself for the predator.
EAST HADDAM, CT
Daily Mail

I got drunk in my trunk! Two dozen elephants sleep off booze binge after drinking Indian villagers' home-brew alcohol

A herd of two dozen elephants got so drunk after drinking home-brew alcohol made by villagers in India that they collapsed and had to sleep off their heavy night of boozing. The group of 24 elephants were traipsing through the jungle in the eastern state of Odisha when they came across large clay pots of 'muhua', a traditional liquor made from the flower of the madhuca longifolia tree.
Outsider.com

Crocodile and Hyena Rip Animal to Shreds at the Same Time: VIDEO

If you spend enough time on the internet, it’s easy to fall into a spiral of bad news and truly cringe-worthy takes. The only consistent refuge from this seemingly never-ending stream of sludge is the adorable animal videos that frequently go viral across social media. Tiny piglets playing on...
pawesome.net

Video of Black Lab Freaking Out When Owner Jumps in Lake Will Make You LOL

The love of a dog for its owner is a beautiful thing. And when that dog sees its owner in what it perceives as a dangerous situation. It can be concern and fear for his owner’s life that pushes a dog to try to save his owner. For example, two Labrador Retrievers saw their owner jump into a lake and worried about his safety. But the black Labrador Retriever went into a panic.
Outsider.com

Mama Bear and Hungry Cubs Tear Through Trash Digging For Goodies in Viral Video

It’s an exciting thing to see a bear, especially a mama bear and her cubs, wandering the neighborhood. A little scary, but still, it’s neat to watch as the wild animals step out of their woodland habitats to explore some of the conveniences of modern life. This is exactly what happened as one mama bear and her cubs dug into what must have felt like a buffet to them. To us, it was a pile of trash. But to the three bears digging through the area? It was a delicious jackpot of goodies!
pethelpful.com

Video Showing Day in the Life of Tiny Tortoise Is So Irresistible

We've introduced you to TikTok user @through.the.lleaves and her baby tortoise before, but another one of their videos came across our timelines and we had to share the cuteness again. This video is another "day-in-the-life" clip of her tortoise named Fig. First of all, we're obsessed with that name. SO...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy