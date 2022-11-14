ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Is Learning How to Balance Two Kids Thanks to an Insightful Tip from Her Mom BFF Hilary Duff

By Sydni Ellis
 2 days ago
Hilary Duff gave us the confidence to go bra shopping with our moms in her Lizzie McGuire days, and now she’s giving us the tools we need to be fabulous moms ourselves with her expert advice. Actress and fashion icon by day, mom guru by night, the How I Met Your Father star always seems to have the best tips when it comes to raising kids. After all, she is a mom of three: Duff shares Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie, and Banks, 4, and Mae, 1, with husband Matthew Koma. The most recent recipient of her parenting wisdom is Mandy Moore , a newly minted mom of two!

In a new interview with Access Hollywood posted today, the This Is Us star revealed that Duff is one of her only mom friends with multiple children. “And she is just super mom with three kids,” Moore gushed in the video. “I don’t know how she does it. She’s such an incredible mother.”

Because of this wealth of parenting experience, Duff has the best tips. During the interview, Moore, who is mom to Gus, 20 months, and Ozzie, born last month , with husband Taylor Goldsmith, recalled the advice Duff gave her before Ozzie was born: “Make sure that you’re not just constantly telling your older kid like, ‘Mommy can’t do that right now because Mommy’s with the baby.’ Make sure you kind of play both sides. And let the baby know, sometimes, ‘You know what? I’m going to hand you over to Dad because now I have to spend time with Gus.’ So it sorta goes both ways.”

“And your older kid is not feeling — not necessarily neglected, but sort of shut down all the time because you just have to feed the baby or you have to change the baby,” she continued. “And making sure that your sort of shifting responsibilities so they see that you’re also spending time with them and letting, you know, Dad take care of the baby or somebody else help out in that regard.”

Moore added, “So I found that to be very helpful advice so far. It’s nice sometimes to be like, ‘Hey, Ozzie, Mommy has to go play with Gus now. I promised that Gus and I were going to go out and play in the yard.’ And being able to hand him over and for Gus to sort of feel that acknowledgement.”

The advice seems to be working, because Moore revealed that Gus “just wants to be on top of Ozzie and kissing him all the time.” How cute is that?

The “In Real Life” singer also shared with Access that they didn’t really know how Gus would react because “he never fully clocked that there was a change happening.”

“I would tell him like, ‘Baby brother!’ ‘Baby brother in mama’s tummy.’ And he’d be like, ‘Yeah, yeah. Wheels? Can we go to the park?’” she laughs. “He just was not understanding it.”

“Of course, when we brought [Ozzie] home, like the first thing he wanted to do was kiss Ozzie,” she continued. “And that was just, that melted my husband and I immediately. It was the sweetest thing.”

The Twin Flames star also gave an update about her family of four. “I’m feeling pretty good, all things considered. I mean, I haven’t really left the house. But I’m just trying to soak in this very special time because I know how fleeting it is. And it already feels like it’s slipping away from me. Like, no he’s almost three weeks old! Like, it’s happening too quick, this newborn phase. But we’re enjoying it. Not getting too much sleep, but feeling pretty good otherwise.”

Although she did leave the house on a date night this weekend, as her, Goldsmith, and several of their friends celebrated Friendsgiving. Duff, who was also in attendance, posted about it on her Instagram Story yesterday.

“Friendsgiving was the tastiest 🫶,” Duff wrote, along with a picture with Younger co-star Molly Bernard and Chef Gaby Dalkin. She also reposted a video that Moore had shared earlier in the weekend, where she panned over several people (including Duff and Koma), writing, “The best tablemates.”

Duff is the mom friend we all wish we had. She’s not afraid to tell her friends to have more kids, isn’t afraid to keep it real , even if it hurts, and is open with her praise. After Moore’s baby shower for Ozzie, Duff wrote on Instagram , Sweet Mandy! Another boy lucky beyond to call you mama!”

“Loved celebrating you and the new Goldsmith babe last week with delicious food and good company,” she continued. “Your smile is contagious and you were/(kinda always) glowing bright!”

“Love you, Hil!” Moore responded. “Thanks for being there and being such an incredible example of the mama we all strive to be!! Xoxoxo ❤️.”

Ugh, this relationship is so sweet it hurts!

Before you go, check out Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s most relatable parenting quotes .
