Who were the UVA players killed in the on-Grounds shooting?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) – The University of Virginia has confirmed the identities of three students who were killed in an on-Grounds shooting on Sunday: Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis.

All three men were juniors at UVA and played for the Virginia Cavaliers football team.

Two others were injured during the shooting, which happened on Culbreth Road around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. One of the victims is currently in good condition, while the other is in critical condition.

University officials confirmed the shooting happened on a charter bus full of students returning from a field trip. An Instagram story shared on Davis’ profile showed that he was in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

University officials said Perry and Chandler died on the bus. Davis died at the hospital. They were among about 25 students on the bus.

“Our hearts remain broken at the senseless loss of three members of our University community, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. We have spoken with members of their families to convey our condolences and to offer the support of this University as they cope with unspeakable tragedy. We are also monitoring the progress of two students who are in the excellent care of our medical center,” UVA President James Ryan said in a letter sent to students and staff on Monday afternoon.

The alleged shooter, a current student and former UVA football player named Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody Monday morning. The 22-year-old is charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

The UVA Athletics website lists Jones as part of the university’s football team, but only states that he didn’t play any games in 2018. At this time, it’s unclear what his overall involvement was on the team. He is not listed on the current roster.

Virginia head football coach Tony Elliott issued a statement about the fatal shooting on Monday afternoon via Twitter.

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures,” Elliott wrote.

Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams also issued a statement, saying that the UVA and Charlottesville communities will never forgot the impact Chandler, Perry, and Davis made on them.

“As a mother of three children, I ache for the parents and family members,” Williams said. “We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean, and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort, and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches, and friends, I pray for strength and peace that surpasses all understanding.”

10 On Your Side is learning more about the three men who died.

Devin Chandler

Chandler’s jersey number was 15 on the Virginia Cavaliers. He played the position of wide receiver.

Chandler was from Hunterville, N.C. He started his football career at Arlington High School in Tennessee where he played wide receiver and defensive back, then he transferred to William Amos Hough High School in North Carolina for his senior year.

Arlington Community Schools published a Facebook post honoring Chandler as a former student. The post says that even though Chandler transferred schools in his senior year, his impact as a player on the Arlington High School football team will live on in his teammates.

A fan page for the Mooresville High School Blue Devils made a Facebook post in tribute to Chandler remembering his time as a wide receiver at their rival school, William Amos Hough High School. The post referred to Chandler as a “star” high school football player and an “intense competitor.”

Chandler played football for two years at the University of Wisconsin before joining the Virginia Cavaliers in December 2021.

Chandler had a huge impact on his teammates at the University of Wisconsin. The university’s football team tweeted a message about Chandler’s death, calling him “a tremendous young man and great teammate.”

“He will be greatly missed. This is a difficult time for our players and staff because of the lasting impact Devin had on his friends and teammates,” the tweet said.

UVA Associate Professor Jack Hamilton tweeted that he taught both Chandler and Davis.

Chandler was a student in a large lecture class that Hamilton taught in the Spring. As a transfer student, Hamilton said he helped Chandler acclimate to UVA and declare his American studies major. Hamilton described Chandler as “unbelievably nice” and “one of those people who’s just impossible not to like.”

D’Sean Perry

Perry’s jersey number was 41 on the Virginia Cavaliers. He played the position of linebacker.

Perry was from Miami. He attended Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Fla. where he played the positions of linebacker, defensive line, and tight end. He was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year.

Over two years, Perry played in nine games at UVA: Seven in 2021 and two in 2020.

Perry played in UVA’s home game on Saturday against the University of Pittsburgh Panthers. He had two solo tackles on defense.

On Sept. 29, UVA’s official twitter congratulated Perry for being named that week’s Model Hoo. The honor goes to athletes who excel in all departments outside of football.

Charles Snowden, a former UVA football player turned NFL pro as an outside linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dedicated an Instagram post to Perry , his friend and former teammate.

He wrote that Perry was like a little brother to him. Snowden described Perry was “the human embodiment of resilience and perseverance.”

“I just wanted to share the D’Sean Perry I knew and loved,” Snowden wrote.

“He faced plenty of his ups and downs but he faced every challenge with courage and every scar only made him stronger. That is something I will never forget and always carry with me in his honor,” Snowden added.

Lavel Davis

Davis’ jersey number was 1 on the Virginia Cavaliers. He played the position of wide receiver.

Davis was from Dorchester, S.C. He attended Woodland High School where he played the positions of wide receiver and safety for the football team. He also played basketball and ran track.

Newberry College Football Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Sean Lampkin issued a tweet identifying Davis as his cousin and confirming his death.

Davis was one of 61 players and eight ACC student-athletes on the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year watchlist after he could not play in any football games for UVA last year due to an injury. Davis appeared in eight games with seven starts in 2020, and started six games with the team in 2022.

A GoFundMe set up by a friend of the Davis family has already garnered over $45,000 as of 5:20 p.m. Monday. The fundraiser was verified by the team at GoFundMe.

That friend, Heather Mitchell, described Davis as a rising star both on and off the football field.

“He loved his parents, his family, his community, and he had a love for football like no other. He worked hard coming back from two injuries to be one of the best college football players in the country,” Mitchell wrote.

UVA Associate Professor Jack Hamilton tweeted that Davis was his current student. Hamilton said on the first day of class, Davis made a point of shaking the professor’s hand and introducing himself.

Hamilton described Davis as a nice person who went out of his way to make friends with his classmates.

UVA football players respond to tragedy

10 On Your Side’s investigative reporter Julie Millet is reporting live from UVA. She spoke with Aaron Faumui, a senior defensive tackle on the Virginia Cavaliers. Faumui said the football team had a meeting on Sunday after the shooting.

Faumi said he came to the scene of the shooting to be in the presence of his teammates one last time.

“They were great men. Great young athletes,” Faumi said.

“It’s just heart breaking to see three young boys, had a whole future ahead of them, just to see them gone. It’s heart breaking,” he added.

UVA football players are sharing pictures, messages of remembrance, and statements on social media websites like Twitter and Instagram.

UVA linebacker Trey McDonald tweeted in remembrance of his Chandler, Perry, and Davis.

UVA defensive lineman Terrell Jones also tweeted about the loss of his teammates, saying they were great players and even greater men off the football field.

UVA offensive guard Zachary Teter tweeted out his teammate’s jersey numbers with the message, “Rest In Paradise.”

UVA running back Xavier Brown tweeted pictures of Chandler, Perry, and Davis and wrote, “You all did not deserve this.”

Joey Blount is a former UVA football player and a safety for the Seattle Seahawks. He tweeted that he is “heartbroken” and asked the community to send prayers to the families of Chandler, Perry, and Davis.

Freshman tight end Karson Gay tweeted that he is in disbelief about the deaths of his teammates, but he believes “God has a plan for all of us.”

