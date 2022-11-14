ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area COVID cases rise before holidays. Should you change behavior?

By Greg Wong
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ztSUq_0jAKshZH00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Just when Bay Area residents have gotten used to something resembling a "normal life", case numbers are on the rise again – over a week before many will head indoors for large Thanksgiving gatherings.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

When UCSF Chair of Medicine Dr. Bob Wachter, one of the most prominent national and local voices on COVID-19 protection, said in September he was okay dining indoors again in San Francisco, it was with the caveat that he would stop if cases went up.

Well, they are and he is.

The Bay Area's asymptomatic positivity rate is up, as is wastewater detection, so while Wachter is still fine with small gatherings where everyone has tested – like his poker night – he tweeted on Friday he's no longer eating inside restaurants.

Meanwhile, Wachter’s UCSF colleague, infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, said though he's comfortable going to the gym unmasked now, he may change his mind based on the numbers.

"I think that it is a very dynamic picture," Dr. Chin-Hong told KCBS Radio. "Right now I feel okay, but might not feel okay next week."

It may not be as obvious but COVID should not be forgotten.

"What’s invisible to a lot of people is people in a hospital not doing well on a ventilator," Dr. Chin-Hong told KCBS Radio. "Even today in this lull, we have about 15 people at UCSF hospitals, one of them on a ventilator. You know it's not very obvious outside the hospital walls, but there still is a lot of suffering going on and those are primarily amongst unvaccinated people."

It's not too late for people to get boosted in time for Thanksgiving, although ideally they would have been inoculated last week. However, any shot should have you well protected through the holidays, meaning you won't go to the hospital, but may still get infected depending on who and how many people you're around.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Infectious disease expert: 'Right now BA.5 is not the only game in town'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the next two weeks, hundreds of thousands of San Francisco Bay Area residents will travel or gather with families or friends in record numbers over the Thanksgiving holiday.And once again a spike in new COVID cases is a concern.UCSF Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says there hasn't been a major spike yet, but there is a slight uptick in new cases."They (COVID cases) are creeping up slowly, I think that feels invisible to a lot of people but in the hospital I've been seeing COVID cases," he told KPIX. "It's creeping up to about 18...
kalw.org

An update on seasonal respiratory viruses

In the Bay Area right now, doctors are seeing a rise in respiratory syncytial [sin-SI-shull] virus or RSV. With COVID, the flu, and other common viruses, we wanted to know what kind of danger does RSV pose and what can we do to protect ourselves? KALW’s News Editor Sunni Khalid spoke with professor Peter Chin-Hong, at UCSF's Division of Infectious Diseases, to find out what we can expect over the next few months.
KRON4 News

San Francisco launches transgender guaranteed income program

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed announced the launch of a new guaranteed income program for San Francisco’s trans community. The Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will provide low-income transgender San Franciscans with $1,200 each month, for up to 18 months, to help address financial insecurity within trans communities, Breed revealed Wednesday.   […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays

San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
WOODSIDE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Order Free COVID Test Kits from Contra Costa County for the Holidays

Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household by filling out this online form or by calling us at 833-829-2626. There are two tests in each kit. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Secret SF

10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area

Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy