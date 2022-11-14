ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

How you can help new mothers in the area for the holiday

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEuiU_0jAKsaOC00

TOPEKA (FOX 43)— Childcare Aware for Eastern Kansas joined the Fox 43 AM Live show.

Reva Wywadis spoke about Kansas Read to Preschool Week, as well as the Giving Tuesday project. Listen to the above interview to learn how you can volunteer or donate to help young mothers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Temperatures will be even colder tomorrow

The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District says the chill in the air arrived just in time to help them bring in the holiday season. Zoo Lights ready to light up Topeka holiday season. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Topeka Zoo flips the switch on the third annual Zoo Lights...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Increased law enforcement present at Topeka West

TOPEKA (KSNT) – USD 501 officials told KSNT 27 News additional personnel will be on hand Wednesday at Topeka West High School. According to Dr. Aarion Gray, the school received a report of a threatening social media post and out of an abundance of caution increased the law enforcement presence this morning. The matter is […]
TOPEKA, KS
fox4kc.com

Overland Park shoppers pay it forward to Northland shop owner

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two best friends from Overland Park travel to the Northland every week to shop at The Resale Shop. The Resale Shop is run by the all-volunteer, non-profit, Assistance League of Kansas City. “They have great stuff, good prices and they’re so enthusiastic,” Carol VanZandt said....
GLADSTONE, MO
KSNT News

Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Northeast Kansas prepares for wintery mix

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a wintery mix on the way, the City of Topeka is mobilizing to prep the roads for wet weather and snowfall. Shawnee County Director of Public Works Curt Niehaus said the city is preparing for the possibility of two inches of snow. Niehaus said the city will continue equipment preparations throughout […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Firefighters grapple house fire in Central Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is responding to a house fire in Central Topeka on Wednesday night. The TFD’s Fire Marshal Alan Stahl told KSNT that fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Southwest Polk Street that started around 8:40 p.m. Stahl said that […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

5 to Try: What’s the best comfort food in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍲

First maybe, some definitions. The term “comfort food” has been in wide usage since at least the 1960s, and in some of its original coinages was meant to describe something eaters turn to, either in times of stress or filled with nostalgia, to recapture “the security of childhood” through their palate.
WIBW

60 Kansas children’s adoptions to be finalized during National Adoption Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The adoptions of 60 Kansas children will be finalized during National Adoption Month in November. KVC, a Kansas nonprofit which provides foster care and adoption services on behalf of the Kansas Department for Children and Families, says there are about 113,589 children and teenagers in foster care in the U.S. who need forever families. That number includes around 500 children in Kansas. It said these are kids who have seen abuse, neglect and other serious family challenges bringing a sense of urgency to match them with loving homes.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy