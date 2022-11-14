How you can help new mothers in the area for the holiday
TOPEKA (FOX 43)— Childcare Aware for Eastern Kansas joined the Fox 43 AM Live show.
Reva Wywadis spoke about Kansas Read to Preschool Week, as well as the Giving Tuesday project. Listen to the above interview to learn how you can volunteer or donate to help young mothers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
