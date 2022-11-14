ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Monica Casanova will serve out the balance of Taletha Coles' term as trustee

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Monica Casanova officially gets an early start to serving as Fairfield Township trustee.

The Democratic Party caucus of Fairfield Township precinct leaders elected Casanova to fill the remaining seven weeks of ex-trustee Taletha Coles' term, Tippecanoe County Democratic Party Chairwoman Jacque Chosnek said.

The caucus results were not a surprise. Casanova was the only candidate on the ballot, Chosnek said.

Casanova has not yet been sworn in, Chosnek said Monday morning, explaining she is sending the paperwork to the Tippecanoe County Clerk's Office. After it arrives there, Casanova can make arrangements to be sworn in, she said.

"I want to make sure I'm not a disruption," Casanova said Monday morning, explaining she will be working with Perry Schnarr, who is the interim trustee until Casanova is sworn into office.

Case against Taletha Coles:Indicted Fairfield Township ex-trustee moves out of Tippecanoe County

When Casanova, currently a township board member, is sworn in, she will assume the duties of trustee, and Schnarr will go from interim trustee back to being a township board member.

"It feels a little bit like musical chairs," Casanova joked.

"There will be some challenges," she said. "Perry and I are going to be partners."

Board will operate as 2-person panel

There will not be a caucus to fill Casanova's seat on the board, she said, explaining that it is too close to the end of the year to fill the seat. The board, therefore, will operate as a two-person panel instead of a three-person board.

When Casanova is sworn in, she will become the Fairfield Township trustee and will serve out Coles' term until the end of the year.

Having been elected to the trustee's office last week, Casanova will begin serving her first term on Jan. 1.

Casanova said at the Nov. 9 township board meeting that she planned to turn in two-weeks notice to her current employer after Saturday's caucus and would start as the full-time Fairfield Township trustee on Nov. 28.

Taletha Coles resigned Oct. 19

Since Coles' Oct. 19 resignation, former township employees Teresa Myers and Kelli Stump, along with township consultant Bill Jones, have been working in the evenings to get people on track for township assistance. Casanova has been learning by watching them, she said.

"They're really been the consummate professionals, showing me the ropes and training me," Casanova said.

She might change a few things in the office when she takes over, but she pledged to do that only after the policy is approved by the township board, Casanova said. Her comment is a reverence to Coles' governance by executive edicts instead of by board approved policy changes.

After last week's election win, Casanova emailed new Fairfield Township Board members Susan Schechter and Arissa Beck congratulating them on their wins. She also emailed a link to Indiana's Handbook on Public Access Laws handbook.

2022 election:Democratic trustees win Fairfield and Wabash Township races

She recalled her entry onto the township board in February and how overwhelming it was.

"I want to make sure we can orientate them and help them transition onto the board," Casanova said.

Casanova enters office in the wake of chaos and confusion caused by Coles' admnistration.

Coles resigned as trustee on Oct. 19, just hours before a judge was to hear evidence that she should be removed.

A grand jury indicted Coles on Nov. 2 of 42 charges, and her trial is scheduled for March 28. A week after her indictment, Coles filed papers with the court to inform it the she has moved to Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, the office is open 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; and 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Applications for township assistance may be submitted between 5 and 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

