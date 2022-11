GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Twelve people were injured in a Wednesday morning explosion at Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex in Gaithersburg, Md., which sits across the street from Brown Station Elementary School, Montgomery County fire officials said. Officials said out of the injured, 10 people were hospitalized, two with critical...

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO