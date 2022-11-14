ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee man charged in $48k home repair scam

By Stuart Rucker
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaXBr_0jAKrPas00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a theft charge by a home improvement service after Memphis Police said he was paid by a homeowner for work that never happened.

Police were notified on April 9, 2022, when a man called and reported he had been scammed out of over $48,000 in home renovations by a man, Charles Taylor Carter.

The victim told police that in October 2021 he spoke to Carter of Wolf River Pools about renovating a pool at a home in the Central Gardens neighborhood.

The victim advised police he had a contract that was agreed upon and had been paying for materials, supplies, and services. Workers were supposed to show up and strip old pool materials and replace them with new ones.

The victim told police over the next few months that he paid Carter in checks totaling $52,870. The victim became concerned when workers stopped showing up and when they began removing supplies from the project.

Victim in Southside Richmond found nearly two miles away from site of shooting

The workers told the victim they hadn’t been getting paid for their work and that was why they were leaving.

According to records, the victim attempted to contact Carter multiple times via phone, text or email. The victim eventually sent Carter a certified 10-day demand letter in an attempt to get his money back but never heard back.

In May 2022, the victim gave his statement to the Economic Crime Office. In total, the victim stated he paid Carter $52,870 and the coping was the only thing completed. The repairs cost $4,500.

Charles Taylor Carter has been charged with actions by home improvement services theft of $10,000-$60,000. His bond has been set at $20,000 and his next court appearance is set for Monday, November 14.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man shot over $5 in tattoo work in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man after they said he shot another man over $5 worth of tattoo work. Artavious Robinson, 30, has been charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon in this case. MPD responded to a shooting call on the 700 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing woman found dead, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing woman has been found dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Shatiqua Palmer, 32 was reported missing last week. On Monday, MPD confirmed she had been found dead Nov. 11, but did not provide any details. MPD said there were no signs of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting leaves father of 5 dead, family wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Memphis apartment complex leaves five children without a father and a family left to grieve. Memphis Police say two weeks ago someone shot 31-year-old Billy Gwin in the parking lot of the Pendleton apartments in south Memphis. Officers say they responded to the shooting shortly after 6p.m. “I just felt […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Hill

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda

For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy