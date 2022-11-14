ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 7

Shane Stringer
2d ago

sad the white man is blamed for everyone's BS. Put on your big boy/girl panties everyone dealing with something or not liking something someone else does or says it's life just ignore and move on.

Tyler Shaffer
2d ago

I find this hypocritical! Liberals discriminates against race, sexual orientation, and sex just as much as conservatives…maybe even more!

Guest # 46
1d ago

And let’s not forget that after Biden’s wife died, he married the girl that had been his childrens babysitter.. Who is now The First Lady … Joe is one sick individual..

iheart.com

Cis Event Cancelled at Gettysburg College

(Gettysburg, PA) -- Officials at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have cancelled an event whose fliers invited students who were - quote - "tired of white, cis men" to participate in an art project. The word "cis" [[ siss ]] is short for "cisgender" meaning people who are not transgender. The workshop that had been set for last week was part of one student's final-year project. The event reportedly was cancelled after backlash from a conservative activist group. A college spokesperson didn't say whether the college had taken any disciplinary action against the student.
GETTYSBURG, PA
fox5dc.com

MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum

Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
WJAC TV

Parents behind lawsuit launched against public schools in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (TND) — A new lawsuit in Maryland could become a model for parents across the country, as a Baltimore city county is suing Baltimore schools for misusing taxpayer dollars. A judge dealt Baltimore City Schools a blow on Monday morning after ruling the lawsuit can move forward, which...
BALTIMORE, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Mastriano concedes to Shapiro

Adams County’s State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has conceded to Josh Shapiro. The concession came in a letter, posted on Twitter, thanking his wife Rebbie, his running mate Carrie DelRosso, the PA Republican Party, and those who voted for him. “Difficult to accept as the results are,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?

(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Lancaster County student accused of secretly recording teachers

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers. According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff. Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar in Montgomery County

Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning. Person shot, another hit outside restaurant, bar …. Police said they were investigating a shooting that took place outside a popular dining destination in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alternativeswatch.com

Hershey Trust names new CIO

Hershey Trust Company (HTC) in Hershey, Pa., named Leslie Lenzo as its chief executive officer and chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1, 2023. She will succeed Janice Bratton, who is retiring at the end of this year after 33 years at HTC. Bratton has served as CIO since 2018 and as CEO and CIO March 2021.
HERSHEY, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

