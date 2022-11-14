Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Many argue poor education is 'root cause' of violent crime
WASHINGTON (TND) — Concerning crime rates are still very much a part of everyday life in America's big cities. Large metro areas are struggling to control the violence and now, some argue that the problem starts with a crisis in the classroom. In Chicago, violent crime up is 40%...
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
Mechanicsburg woman directed Jan. 6 rioters, Pelosi laptop thieves: prosecutors
In a video, the 22-year-old woman can be heard shouting at police as rioters surge through the U.S. Capitol rotunda: “You’re a traitor,” she yells. “You’re a traitor to this country.”. Riley Williams, now 23, of Mechanicsburg, is on trial this week on eight charges...
local21news.com
Gov. Tom Wolf, Governor-elect Josh Shapiro highlight transition of power
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Changes in Harrisburg are on the horizon. On Wednesday, the transition of power began at all levels of the State Government, including at the top, with the Governor. Governor Tom Wolf began the process of handing over the reigns to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, saying...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
theburgnews.com
Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments
On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
Does York County’s hand recount increase transparency or encourage election deniers?
Audit the Vote PA questions the integrity of Pennsylvania’s elections based, in part, on flawed demographic data acquired through door-to-door canvassing which often conflicts with Pennsylvania’s voter rolls. York County Commissioners met with members from the group – just three weeks before the midterm elections – and came...
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
WGAL
Memorial will honor two York firefighters who died in line of duty
YORK, Pa. — Work has gotten started on a memorial to honor two York firefighters who died in the line of duty. Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony died in 2018 in a building collapse after a fire. The Ivan & Zach Firefighter Memorial Gardens on North Broad Street are...
abc27.com
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
PennDOT District 8: 2022 Construction Season wrapped up
PennDOT Engineering District 8 wrapped up a successful construction season with 122 active projects, 54 of which were completed this year. The district covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties. Work in 2022 included replacing or repairing 26 bridges and paving 153 miles of roadway. Sixty-eight...
abc27.com
‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ bringing comedy improv show to Cumberland County
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The cast members of the Emmy-nominated television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are bringing their new improv tour titled “Whose Live Anyway?” to Shippensburg University next year. The improv will take place at the Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg...
Former Carlisle ace Hannah Barrett, a Georgia state golf champion, makes her college decision
Not long ago, Hannah Barrett was a Carlisle sophomore on the rise. In the fall of 2020, Barrett chased down runner-up finishes at the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3 3A tournaments. She capped that season T14 at states and earned her place as PennLive’s Golfer of the Year. Well, that...
More wreaths needed for fallen veterans at Indiantown Gap Cemetery
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — For the last four years, every grave at Indiantown Gap Cemetery in Lebanon County has had a wreath placed on it for the holidays. It's all thanks to Wreaths Across America. “We need to thank them for their life, their service, their sacrifice," said Beth...
Dollar General Unexpectedly Closes After Inspection Report
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: PennLive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Lancaster County student, 17, accused of secretly recording teachers
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County student has been accused of secretly recording teachers, according to West Lampeter Township Police. The 17-year-old student allegedly was recording teachers while at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. The student has been charged with interception, disclosure or use of wire, electronic or...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
talkhouse.com
I Could Stay Here a While
I was in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for an undergrad’s thesis shoot. Or, I was somewhere near Lancaster. Already a farm town where one could drive acres seeing more livestock than people. So I was on the edge of an almost-town, where someone believed that if they kept driving toward the horizon, they’d reach a promising bustling somewhere that isn’t a used car lot, a fast food chain, a strip mall where half the shops are boarded up. I lost track of the number of silos we passed. A late winter sun bloomed and retracted behind frail tree branches. People, a few years younger, were talking about a movie I hadn’t seen. “Have you seen it?” the assistant director asked me. “No. I haven’t.” She turned away from me. She played a game on her phone. My body was growing accustomed to the car’s silence, the air particles doing a slow dance around my head. I kept thinking, I am person, I am person, I am person.
