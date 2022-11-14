ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Many argue poor education is 'root cause' of violent crime

WASHINGTON (TND) — Concerning crime rates are still very much a part of everyday life in America's big cities. Large metro areas are struggling to control the violence and now, some argue that the problem starts with a crisis in the classroom. In Chicago, violent crime up is 40%...
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments

On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant

A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
Memorial will honor two York firefighters who died in line of duty

YORK, Pa. — Work has gotten started on a memorial to honor two York firefighters who died in the line of duty. Ivan Flanscha and Zach Anthony died in 2018 in a building collapse after a fire. The Ivan & Zach Firefighter Memorial Gardens on North Broad Street are...
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?

(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
I Could Stay Here a While

I was in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for an undergrad’s thesis shoot. Or, I was somewhere near Lancaster. Already a farm town where one could drive acres seeing more livestock than people. So I was on the edge of an almost-town, where someone believed that if they kept driving toward the horizon, they’d reach a promising bustling somewhere that isn’t a used car lot, a fast food chain, a strip mall where half the shops are boarded up. I lost track of the number of silos we passed. A late winter sun bloomed and retracted behind frail tree branches. People, a few years younger, were talking about a movie I hadn’t seen. “Have you seen it?” the assistant director asked me. “No. I haven’t.” She turned away from me. She played a game on her phone. My body was growing accustomed to the car’s silence, the air particles doing a slow dance around my head. I kept thinking, I am person, I am person, I am person.
