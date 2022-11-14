ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers

Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report, which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Vice

Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech

Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
People

Who Is Elon Musk's Estranged Father? All About Errol Musk

Errol Musk has seven children, including Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk — and two with his own stepdaughter The Musk name might be one of the most recognizable on the planet, but little is known about its patriarch, Errol Musk. Unlike his son, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Errol has mostly flown under the radar, though the father of seven has had an increasingly public profile over the last few years, largely due to his complicated family relationships. In addition to Elon, Errol is dad to...
The Verge

Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees

Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Musk plans to find someone else to run Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk, who just took over as the chief executive at Twitter after buying the company, said he does not want to be the CEO of any company. Musk took the witness stand Wednesday in a Delaware court to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he […]
Axios

Elon Musk says he has "too much work"

Elon Musk said Monday he has "too much work on my plate, that's for sure." The big picture: The Twitter owner made the comments in a virtual Q&A at the B20 Summit, a business conference held in parallel with the G20 summit in Bali, days after his newly acquired company laid off half its staff and as it culls vast ranks of contract staff, per Axios' Ina Fried.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy