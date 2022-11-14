Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Justine Musk has a message for Twitter employees who addressed her ex-husband Elon Musk in a letter about his reported plans for the company as his deal to buy it is finalized. "So that open letter from Twitter employees to their new boss was a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad...
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of," former Twitter CCO Sarah Personette tweeted. "No one else."
Early Twitter investor and Musk pal warns the billionaire is surrounded by ‘yes men’ and is ‘stoking insanity’
Chris Sacca says Musk has surrounded himself with “sycophantic and opportunistic” people who won’t challenge his ideas.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk Pulls Out Secret Weapon to Retain Advertisers
Elon Musk wants to completely change the business world. He wants to rewrite all the rulebooks and revise all the traditional norms that have governed this world so far. The billionaire hates conventions. He doesn't wear CEO titles to begin with. At Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, he calls himself "TechnoKing." At Twitter (TWTR) - Get Free Report, which he has just acquired, he has chosen the title of "Chief Twit."
Elon Musk: Companies Choosing Not to Buy Ads With Me Is Killing Free Speech
Elon Musk revealed Friday that there had been a massive drop in Twitter revenue thanks to advertisers fleeing the company, which he blamed on unnamed "activists" who are "trying to destroy free speech in America." “Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Who Is Elon Musk's Estranged Father? All About Errol Musk
Errol Musk has seven children, including Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk — and two with his own stepdaughter The Musk name might be one of the most recognizable on the planet, but little is known about its patriarch, Errol Musk. Unlike his son, Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Errol has mostly flown under the radar, though the father of seven has had an increasingly public profile over the last few years, largely due to his complicated family relationships. In addition to Elon, Errol is dad to...
After waiting 2 weeks to address Twitter staff, Elon Musk tells them he's 'pretty responsive on email,' and to bug him if he doesn't reply in 24 hours
Elon Musk told Twitter staff he's usually "pretty responsive on email" and replies "within hours." The tech mogul waited two weeks after buying Twitter to send an all-staff email and host a company-wide Q&A. Musk has ordered staff to return to the office or be fired, saying "communication is much...
Futurism
Sad Elon Musk Says He's Overwhelmed In Strange Interview After the Power Went Out
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was already stretched pretty thin before he bought Twitter. Back in 2018, Musk famously slept on the couch at Tesla's factory in Fremont, a purported attempt to turn the company around during a time of crisis. And Twitter, as expected, is turning into a...
An early Twitter investor says Elon Musk is 'straight-up alone' and 'winging' his rapid changes
Chris Sacca posted a series of tweets analyzing and largely criticizing Elon Musk's leadership style. Sacca, an early Twitter investor, referred to Musk's approach to Twitter as "move fast and alone." "We all need people around us to push back," Sacca said. "To say no. To call bullshit." Since taking...
Meet the members of Elon Musk's inner circle said to be helping him fix Twitter
Hours after Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter he began firing its top executives. Within two weeks, Twitter had lost almost all of its senior leadership and about half its workforce. But behind the scenes, Musk has reportedly been cobbling together a small team to replace...
The Verge
Read Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter employees
Elon Musk sent his first email to Twitter employees on Wednesday evening, warning of a “challenging economic climate” ahead and the need for the company to launch Twitter Blue verified subscriptions to help “survive the upcoming economic downturn.”. After laying off half of Twitter’s workforce and gutting...
Musk plans to find someone else to run Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk, who just took over as the chief executive at Twitter after buying the company, said he does not want to be the CEO of any company. Musk took the witness stand Wednesday in a Delaware court to defend himself in a shareholder lawsuit challenging a compensation package he […]
More than 50 Tesla employees are helping Elon Musk handle matters at Twitter
The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has authorized 50 employees from his other companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, to help him handle matters at the social media company, according to a report by CNBC. In addition to the employees, Musk has friends and advisors who...
Elon Musk responds to criticism around Twitter: 'There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure'
Twitter has recently faced product flip-flopping, mass layoffs, high-profile exec departures, rampant account impersonations, a loss of advertisers, and more. While speaking virtually at the G20 summit recently, Elon Musk addressed the criticism he's consequently received. "There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure," he said. Twitter has...
Elon Musk and a key adviser have discussed putting all of Twitter behind a paywall, report says
Elon Musk and a key adviser have discussed paywalling all of Twitter, Platformer reported. The plans could see a monthly limit on how many tweets users can view, the report said. Any plan is a way off, however, with the current focus being on Twitter's proposed paid verification. Elon Musk...
Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty
Musk says he expects to find a new Twitter CEO "over time"
Billionaire Elon Musk, who just took over as the chief executive at Twitter after buying the company, says he does not want to be the CEO of any company
Elon Musk says he has "too much work"
Elon Musk said Monday he has "too much work on my plate, that's for sure." The big picture: The Twitter owner made the comments in a virtual Q&A at the B20 Summit, a business conference held in parallel with the G20 summit in Bali, days after his newly acquired company laid off half its staff and as it culls vast ranks of contract staff, per Axios' Ina Fried.
