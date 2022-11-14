Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court's Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion.
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
New Justice Jackson issues her first Supreme Court opinion — a dissent
New Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first Supreme Court opinion is a dissent in a case regarding evidence against a death row inmate from Ohio.
abovethelaw.com
State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms
One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
"Absurd": Experts say Clarence Thomas "giving the finger to the court" by blocking Graham subpoena
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked an order requiring Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to testify before an Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating efforts to subvert the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Thomas, who has jurisdiction over the lower court that issued the original ruling, paused the order for Graham...
thecentersquare.com
Democrat-majority North Carolina Supreme Court rules against lawmakers in school funding case
(The Center Square) — A North Carolina trial court will determine the exact amount of what’s expected to be hundreds of millions in education spending ordered by the state Supreme Court on Friday in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit. "A quarter-century ago, this Court recognized that the...
Supreme Court Turns Down Opportunity to Reconsider Three More Precedents
Yesterday's Supreme Court order list produced five dissents from the denial of certiorari. In three of those cases, the justices diseenting from the denial wanted the Court to accept certiorari so that the justices could reconsider, if not overturn, prior Court precedent. In Clendening v. United States, Justice Thomas dissented...
Supreme Court rejects Graham’s bid to block subpoena that Clarence Thomas referred to full court
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is seen during a Senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, August, 4, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., request to block a lower court's decision ordering him to testify in a Georgia case about interference in the 2020 presidential election.
Some Supreme Court Justices Want the Court To Tackle More Government Abuse Cases
Typically, when the Supreme Court declines to take up various cases, it's not interesting news unless it's a big case many people were hoping they'd weigh in on. But today's denials include five dissents from five different justices saying they wanted the court to tackle certain cases. The justices who wrote the dissents include newcomer liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and conservative stalwart Justice Clarence Thomas. But what the five dissents all have in common is that the justices are attempting to encourage the court to tackle cases that have the potential to hold the government more accountable for bad behavior or otherwise treat citizens' rights more seriously.
Conservative Supreme Court justices question Native American adoption law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared closely divided as it weighed a challenge to a decades-old law aimed at protecting Native American children and buttressing tribal identity, with conservative justices indicating they could strike down at least part of it. Tribes say a broad ruling in favor...
Supreme Court not likely to overturn civil rights precedent in Indiana nursing home case
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court on Tuesday seemed unlikely to agree to overturn decades of precedent in a case about civil rights lawsuits, a result that would preserve the ability of individuals to use federal law to sue. The justices had been asked to use a case...
Supreme Court declines to block subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to quash a grand jury subpoena in a Georgia prosecutor’s probe of allegations of interference in the 2020 presidential election. The decision is a victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose...
After voters reject Amendment 2, Kentucky Supreme Court poised to hear oral arguments on abortion ban
Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have changed language in the state’s constitution to permanently deny the right to an abortion. Reproductive-health advocates say the election results could pave the way for striking down the state’s trigger law, which banned the procedure in the state immediately after the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Daily Northwestern
lllinois voters appoint three supreme court justices, Democrats retain majority
Voters throughout Illinois voted on three of the states’ seven supreme court justices Tuesday. In Illinois’ second district, Democratic Elizabeth Rochford declared victory after her opponent conceded, and in the third, Democrat Mary O’Brien is ahead with about 95% of the vote counted. Mary Jane Theis, the...
coloradopolitics.com
Divided state Supreme Court says judges cannot review discipline of judicial workers
In an extraordinary decision pitting one part of the state's judicial branch against another part, the Colorado Supreme Court decided on Monday, by 4-3, that trial judges are not permitted to hear disciplinary appeals involving judicial employees — an option afforded to other government workers. The majority of justices...
After Supreme Court Ruling, States Grapple With How To Define an Excessive Fine
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on excessive fines and fees applies to states under the incorporation doctrine. In the underlying case that triggered the ruling, Indiana police had seized a Land Rover from Tyson Timbs for a minor drug crime. But while the...
Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law
Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
georgiarecorder.com
Georgia Supreme Court hands supporters of Confederate statues in public squares partial setback
The Georgia Supreme Court just handed a mixed bag to supporters of keeping monuments commemorating the Confederacy on their historic courthouse lawn perches at public expense. On Tuesday, the justices upheld a state Court of Appeals’ dismissal of lawsuits filed by Sons of Confederate Veterans against Newton and Henry county commissioners over their removal of Confederate monuments because the organizations lacked standing to sue the counties since they have not shown that its members live in those communities.
‘A purpose in life’: Voters send Mace back to Congress for 2 more years in SC 1st District
Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace beat challenger Dr. Annie Andrews late Tuesday night after what had been a contentious midterm election to represent South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Roughly four hours after the polls closed in South Carolina, the Associated Press reported that Mace had a 13% lead with...
WXIA 11 Alive
DOJ to send poll monitors to 3 Georgia counties
ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday it would have election monitors in place at polling sites around the country, including three Georgia counties. The DOJ said the election observers would "monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day and/or in early voting in 64 jurisdictions."
Comments / 0