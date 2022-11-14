ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

State Supreme Court Doubles Down On This Guy Not Being Allowed In Courtrooms

One of the things that gets beaten into your head as a law student is to be cautious about what you do as a student. The fear is that your undergraduate or grad school shenanigans will follow you into your career. Maybe more attention should be paid to, I don’t know, beating it into people’s heads that they should be cautious about what they do as lawyers. Having your license suspended in multiple states over unethical behavior is definitely the type of thing that can put a damper on your career. As reported by Law.com:
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

Supreme Court rejects Graham’s bid to block subpoena that Clarence Thomas referred to full court

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is seen during a Senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, August, 4, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., request to block a lower court's decision ordering him to testify in a Georgia case about interference in the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Some Supreme Court Justices Want the Court To Tackle More Government Abuse Cases

Typically, when the Supreme Court declines to take up various cases, it's not interesting news unless it's a big case many people were hoping they'd weigh in on. But today's denials include five dissents from five different justices saying they wanted the court to tackle certain cases. The justices who wrote the dissents include newcomer liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and conservative stalwart Justice Clarence Thomas. But what the five dissents all have in common is that the justices are attempting to encourage the court to tackle cases that have the potential to hold the government more accountable for bad behavior or otherwise treat citizens' rights more seriously.
ARIZONA STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

After voters reject Amendment 2, Kentucky Supreme Court poised to hear oral arguments on abortion ban

Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would have changed language in the state’s constitution to permanently deny the right to an abortion. Reproductive-health advocates say the election results could pave the way for striking down the state’s trigger law, which banned the procedure in the state immediately after the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
KENTUCKY STATE
Syracuse.com

Appeals court blocks Syracuse-based federal judge’s ruling striking down NY gun law

Syracuse, N.Y — A Syracuse-based federal judge has written three separate opinions recently calling major portions of New York State’s latest gun law unconstitutional. But U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby’s latest opinion won’t end up striking down key provisions of the state law after the Second Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered a stop to the enforcement of his decision.
SYRACUSE, NY
georgiarecorder.com

Georgia Supreme Court hands supporters of Confederate statues in public squares partial setback

The Georgia Supreme Court just handed a mixed bag to supporters of keeping monuments commemorating the Confederacy on their historic courthouse lawn perches at public expense. On Tuesday, the justices upheld a state Court of Appeals’ dismissal of lawsuits filed by Sons of Confederate Veterans against Newton and Henry county commissioners over their removal of Confederate monuments because the organizations lacked standing to sue the counties since they have not shown that its members live in those communities.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

DOJ to send poll monitors to 3 Georgia counties

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday it would have election monitors in place at polling sites around the country, including three Georgia counties. The DOJ said the election observers would "monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day and/or in early voting in 64 jurisdictions."
FULTON COUNTY, GA

