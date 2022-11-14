Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
Mountain Grove apartment condemnation sheds light on problems
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Tenants at a Mountain Grove apartment complex are facing more than just the changing temperatures. After living in the dark for several weeks, many tenants now face homelessness after the city condemned the building. The City of Mountain Grove has condemned The Studios after a fire knocked out the power to […]
Local Springfield family donates Christmas tree for the Park Central Square
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 30-foot-tall spruce tree was put up at the Park Central Square in Springfield in time for the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show, which is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19. According to the communication coordinator for the City of Springfield, Kristen Milam, the reason they chose a spruce tree […]
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 Viewers share snapshots of another round of light snow on Monday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 viewers around the Ozarks captured another round of light snow in the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on the Ozarks during this round. The pictures made for some pretty snowy snapshots. Upload your weather pictures on the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3′s Futurecast maps hour-by-hour snowfall into Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking another round of light snow. Up to a couple of inches of snow is possible into Tuesday morning. However, road hazards may be limited. Check out KY3 Futurecast Radar’s hour-by-hour look ahead at snow where you live.
KYTV
Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
KYTV
On Your Side: Ways to save with Thanksgiving dinner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Small changes can mean big savings. Thanksgiving dinner does not have to cost you a lot more this year. You’ve seen the headlines. Inflation and a turkey shortage mean markups nearing 30 percent. You don’t have to go without. You just have to get creative.
kcur.org
Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave
Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
KYTV
Springfield’s FosterAdopt opens YouthConnect Center for housing insecure teens
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After years of planning, Foster Adopt Connect’s YouthConnect Center is available to teens who need everything from food and clothes to a shower. The center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, inviting those in the community to check out what the new space has to offer teens 13-18/
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
KYTV
Thieves hit multiple businesses on Commercial Street; residents increase security
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners say thieves have broken into several businesses on Springfield’s Commercial Street. The crimes happened near Benton and Robberson Ave. this week. It led business owners to increase security. “The owner down the block has been hit twice in three days with her door...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
Ozarks First.com
Silver Alert activated for Taney County man
TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Thursday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri.
KYTV
New equipment assists Springfield Fire Department during arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is praising a new tool for arson investigations. The Springfield Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Prevention recently purchased a Grace Industries hydrocarbon and accelerant detector for use by fire marshals during fire and arson investigations. Hydrocarbon detectors locate ignitable liquid accelerants where visibility is low or when detection areas are difficult to identify during evidence collection. The detector was put into service on November 4. It cost $1,860.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman wanted for ID theft in Greene County?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Angela Lynette McNair. Springfield police say the 49-year-old also goes by the alias, Angela Clark. She’s wanted on felony warrants for probation violation in two counties. McNair pleaded guilty in Greene County to two counts of identity theft....
933kwto.com
Traffic Crash Causing Major Delays Along I-44 in Springfield
Crews are working to clean up a crash after a tractor trailer lost control in Springfield. Reports say the crash occurred on westbound I-44 near exit 82A, which is the Highway 65 exit. No injuries have been reported at this time. Ozarks Traffic says the crash has caused the left...
KYTV
How Springfield crews are prepping the roads before winter weather
Meteorologist Nick Kelly continues to see cold temperatures hold firm through the rest of the week. However, he does see a warm up through the weekend and some possible rain chances as we approach Thanksgiving next week.
KYTV
Police investigate armed robbery at Springfield vape shop
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Springfield vape shop. Officers responded to the Smoke and Vape Euphoria at 633 South Kimbrough. Police say three young men wearing masks showed a gun to the clerk. The men stole money and items from the store, then left on foot.
