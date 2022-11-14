ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Taney County, Mo. food pantries seeing need for food increase ahead of the holidays

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -With the rise in inflation and the holidays approaching, many families struggle to make ends meet. Staff at Christian Action Ministries say they think this month will be the highest number of assistance the food pantry has ever had. Currently, CAM is seeing a 50% increase from last year. On average, the food pantry sees around 5,500 people a month. So far in November, that number has already been nearly exceeded.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Ways to save with Thanksgiving dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Small changes can mean big savings. Thanksgiving dinner does not have to cost you a lot more this year. You’ve seen the headlines. Inflation and a turkey shortage mean markups nearing 30 percent. You don’t have to go without. You just have to get creative.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kcur.org

Drought impacting southwest Missouri reveals section of rimstone cave

Fluctuating water levels are normal for Smallin Civil War Cave in Ozark, Missouri. But the prolonged drought affecting the Midwest has revealed a section of the cave that has been underwater for decades. The southwest region of the state is under an extreme drought, according to a national monitor of...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO

Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Silver Alert activated for Taney County man

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.- Taney County Sheriff’s Department is asking for citizens’ assistance in finding a missing man. Edward S. Jourdan, 70, is a 5-foot-7 man with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen around 3:30 PM on Thursday, November 3, at 248 Evan Street, Hollister, Missouri.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

New equipment assists Springfield Fire Department during arson investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is praising a new tool for arson investigations. The Springfield Fire Department’s Bureau of Fire Prevention recently purchased a Grace Industries hydrocarbon and accelerant detector for use by fire marshals during fire and arson investigations. Hydrocarbon detectors locate ignitable liquid accelerants where visibility is low or when detection areas are difficult to identify during evidence collection. The detector was put into service on November 4. It cost $1,860.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Traffic Crash Causing Major Delays Along I-44 in Springfield

Crews are working to clean up a crash after a tractor trailer lost control in Springfield. Reports say the crash occurred on westbound I-44 near exit 82A, which is the Highway 65 exit. No injuries have been reported at this time. Ozarks Traffic says the crash has caused the left...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate armed robbery at Springfield vape shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an armed robbery of a Springfield vape shop. Officers responded to the Smoke and Vape Euphoria at 633 South Kimbrough. Police say three young men wearing masks showed a gun to the clerk. The men stole money and items from the store, then left on foot.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

