Ridgefield Youth Cheerleaders Head to Regionals, Give them a CHEER and Head to Prime Burger Tomorrow to Support their Upcomiing Competition!

The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
Making friends and finding community in another Ridgefield nearly 3,000 miles from home
2,958.3 miles west of Ridgefield, Connecticut is a close-knit community rich in history, town pride and steeped in holiday traditions. They have a downtown hardware store, a walkable town center, coffee shops, and engaged local officials. Welcome to Ridgefield. Washington. Curiosity prompted Ridgefield resident Jack Bouffard to embark on a...
New Canaan and Darien challenge is ON to find out which town is more generous!
New Canaan Challenges Friendly Rival Darien to Annual “Most Generous Town” Competition. The week before Thanksgiving, New Canaan and Darien will hold its annual challenge to see which is the “Most Generous Town” by raising the most funds for either New Canaan Community Foundation or The Community Fund of Darien. This year, the competition begins Thursday, November 17th and ends on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th at 11:59 pm.
Abilis’ Project SEARCH Internship Programs Holds Info Session on November 17 for Programs in Greenwich & Darien
Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., for families with young adults with disabilities to learn about the Project SEARCH employment internship program.
Wakeman Boys & Girls Club Announces Madison Ave. Community Clubhouse Unit Director
Bridgeport, CT - Wakeman Boys & Girls Club welcomes Carlos Collazo as the first Unit Executive Director of the organization’s new Madison Avenue Community Clubhouse, scheduled to open summer 2023 at 595 Madison Avenue, in Bridgeport’s North End/Hollow neighborhood. Collazo comes to Wakeman BGC with over 20 years...
Danbury Hat Tricks Host Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26
The Danbury Hat Tricks and the Forsberg Insurance Group of Brookfield are proud to announce a Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26th when the Hat Tricks take on the Carolina Thunderbirds. The puck drop is at 7 pm. Purchase your tickets HERE. Fans are being asked to bring unwrapped toys...
Ridgefield Resident Charles Luft Participates in Hamilton College Production of Measure for Measure
Charles Luft of Ridgefield played multiple roles in the Hamilton College Fall Theatre production of William Shakespeare's Measure by Measure. Luft, a senior majoring in creative writing, is a graduate of Kent School. Directed by Hamilton College Professor of Theatre Craig Latrell, Measure for Measure is a play about political...
The Prospector names recipient of 2022 Val Visionary Award!
The Prospector Theater announced today that the Showah family of Ridgefield are the recipients of the 2022 Val Visionary Award! Named for Prospector Founder and Visionary Valerie Jensen. This award comes on the 8th anniversary of the Prospector. Mike Santini, Prospector Executive Director says, "This award recognizes those whose work...
Fairfield Social Services Kicks Off 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Social Services has kicked off its 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program to help Fairfield families in need during the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas Holiday season. Last year 150 families received gift cards, generously donated by their neighbors, including individuals, businesses, faith-based and community organizations. Every year...
Cos Cob Resident Margot Delany Participates in Hamilton College Production of Measure for Measure
Margot Delany of Cos Cob was a member of the crew working the fly lines for the Hamilton College Fall Theatre production of William Shakespeare's Measure by Measure. Delany, a first-year student, is a graduate of Greenwich High School. Directed by Hamilton College Professor of Theatre Craig Latrell, Measure for...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: The Bloom Room
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Bloom...
Danbury High School grad Robert "Bob" Schweitzer, Sr., 67, has died
Robert W. Schweitzer, Sr. of Bethel, an entrepreneur and food industry professional with a deep passion for sports, his pets, and his family, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with loved ones at his side at Regional Hospice in Danbury after a hard-fought, two-month illness. Robert was born in White Plains,...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jewels for Hope
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewels for...
Beth-El Center Receives Funding from the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal
Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford, a provider of emergency housing and food solutions, recently received a $5,000.00 donation from the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal through its Vicariate Outreach Program. This funding will be used to support the operation of the Beth-El Center’s emergency homeless shelter, food...
RVNAhealth receives generous donation from Ridgefield Diwali Committee!
RVNAhealth is honored to receive a generous donation from the Ridgefield Diwali Committee! Diwali, the autumnal Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism and typically lasts five days. Part of this celebration is the tradition of gift-giving. This group of women (Sangeetha Basker, Bharvavi Ramausthy,...
St. Mary School Milford Hold Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale
St. Mary School in Milford is once again getting ready for its annual Christmas tree sale - an annual tradition for over 20 years!. Starting November 25th at noon, freshly cut Christmas trees, wreaths and cemetery pieces will be available to purchase at St. Mary School, 72 Gulf Street, Milford. Hours are Mon-Fri 5:00pm – 9:00pm and Sat. & Sun. 9:00am – 9:00pm.
Town of Southbury Employment Opportunity: Director of Senior Services
The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Veda Healing Spa
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Veda Healing...
Norwalk Community Health Center's Farmers Market Benefit at O'Neill's Restaurant on Nov. 30
Join us for a Farmers Market Benefit at O’Neill’s Restaurant in Norwalk, on Wednesday, November 30, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Help Norwalk Community Health Center continue providing access to fresh produce for patients and other area residents, including those who are food insecure. Just mention Norwalk...
Why Small Businesses Matter: Chris Giolitto Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Chris Giolitto...
How to Dispose of Leaves Legally and Responsibly in Westport
The Conservation Department reminds Westport residents that both the Regulations for the Protection and Preservation of Wetlands and Watercourses of the Town of Westport, and Westport’s Waterway Protection Line Ordinance prohibit the dumping of debris in a wetland or watercourse. Conservation Director Colin Kelly stated, “Now that autumn is...
