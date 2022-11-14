ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Youth Cheerleaders Head to Regionals, Give them a CHEER and Head to Prime Burger Tomorrow to Support their Upcomiing Competition!

hamlethub.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

New Canaan and Darien challenge is ON to find out which town is more generous!

New Canaan Challenges Friendly Rival Darien to Annual “Most Generous Town” Competition. The week before Thanksgiving, New Canaan and Darien will hold its annual challenge to see which is the “Most Generous Town” by raising the most funds for either New Canaan Community Foundation or The Community Fund of Darien. This year, the competition begins Thursday, November 17th and ends on Thanksgiving Day, November 24th at 11:59 pm.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Abilis’ Project SEARCH Internship Programs Holds Info Session on November 17 for Programs in Greenwich & Darien

Abilis, the nonprofit organization that provides services and support to more than 800 individuals with special needs and their families, is hosting a Project SEARCH Information Night on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., for families with young adults with disabilities to learn about the Project SEARCH employment internship program.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Hat Tricks Host Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26

The Danbury Hat Tricks and the Forsberg Insurance Group of Brookfield are proud to announce a Toy Drive on Saturday, November 26th when the Hat Tricks take on the Carolina Thunderbirds. The puck drop is at 7 pm. Purchase your tickets HERE. Fans are being asked to bring unwrapped toys...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

The Prospector names recipient of 2022 Val Visionary Award!

The Prospector Theater announced today that the Showah family of Ridgefield are the recipients of the 2022 Val Visionary Award! Named for Prospector Founder and Visionary Valerie Jensen. This award comes on the 8th anniversary of the Prospector. Mike Santini, Prospector Executive Director says, "This award recognizes those whose work...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Fairfield Social Services Kicks Off 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program

Fairfield, CT - Fairfield Social Services has kicked off its 2022 Family Holiday Giving Program to help Fairfield families in need during the Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas Holiday season. Last year 150 families received gift cards, generously donated by their neighbors, including individuals, businesses, faith-based and community organizations. Every year...
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: The Bloom Room

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Bloom...
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury High School grad Robert "Bob" Schweitzer, Sr., 67, has died

Robert W. Schweitzer, Sr. of Bethel, an entrepreneur and food industry professional with a deep passion for sports, his pets, and his family, died on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with loved ones at his side at Regional Hospice in Danbury after a hard-fought, two-month illness. Robert was born in White Plains,...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jewels for Hope

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jewels for...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Beth-El Center Receives Funding from the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal

Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford, a provider of emergency housing and food solutions, recently received a $5,000.00 donation from the Archbishop’s Annual Appeal through its Vicariate Outreach Program. This funding will be used to support the operation of the Beth-El Center’s emergency homeless shelter, food...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth receives generous donation from Ridgefield Diwali Committee!

RVNAhealth is honored to receive a generous donation from the Ridgefield Diwali Committee! Diwali, the autumnal Festival of Lights, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism and typically lasts five days. Part of this celebration is the tradition of gift-giving. This group of women (Sangeetha Basker, Bharvavi Ramausthy,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

St. Mary School Milford Hold Christmas Tree & Wreath Sale

St. Mary School in Milford is once again getting ready for its annual Christmas tree sale - an annual tradition for over 20 years!. Starting November 25th at noon, freshly cut Christmas trees, wreaths and cemetery pieces will be available to purchase at St. Mary School, 72 Gulf Street, Milford. Hours are Mon-Fri 5:00pm – 9:00pm and Sat. & Sun. 9:00am – 9:00pm.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Southbury Employment Opportunity: Director of Senior Services

The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Veda Healing Spa

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Veda Healing...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Chris Giolitto Real Estate

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Chris Giolitto...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

How to Dispose of Leaves Legally and Responsibly in Westport

The Conservation Department reminds Westport residents that both the Regulations for the Protection and Preservation of Wetlands and Watercourses of the Town of Westport, and Westport’s Waterway Protection Line Ordinance prohibit the dumping of debris in a wetland or watercourse. Conservation Director Colin Kelly stated, “Now that autumn is...
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy