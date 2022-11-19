Chris Michel, 63, of Texico, Illinois, died peacefully at 7:30 pm on November 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 28, 1959, in Buffalo, New York to the late Carlyle Leon and Catherine (Wilson) Michel. Chris married the love of his life, Pamela Sue (Alexander) Michel on September 12, 1981, in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The two were happily married for forty-one years. He always said that Pam was the love of his life since the fourth grade.

TEXICO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO