Mount Vernon, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

2022 11/22 – Chris Michel

Chris Michel, 63, of Texico, Illinois, died peacefully at 7:30 pm on November 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born March 28, 1959, in Buffalo, New York to the late Carlyle Leon and Catherine (Wilson) Michel. Chris married the love of his life, Pamela Sue (Alexander) Michel on September 12, 1981, in Mount Vernon, Illinois. The two were happily married for forty-one years. He always said that Pam was the love of his life since the fourth grade.
TEXICO, IL
2022 11/18 – Richard ‘RJ’ D. Johnson

Richard “RJ” D. Johnson, 38, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 11:28 am November 13, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 24, 1984, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to Valerie (Burris) Patterson and Robert Dennis Johnson. Richard is survived by his mother and stepfather, Valerie and...
MOUNT VERNON, IL

