floridapolitics.com
Karis Lockhart joins The Southern Group’s advocacy team
She brings with her expertise in policy and appropriations. Florida’s largest lobbying firm is expanding its Tallahassee-based advocacy team with the addition of veteran campaign strategist and executive branch lobbyist Karis Lockhart. Lockhart is joining The Southern Group after an extensive career in state and local campaigns. She brings...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Cynthia Henderson joins Converge Public Strategies
She joins as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based state government relations practice. Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based Florida state government relations practice. Henderson brings over 20 years of advocacy experience to Converge’s...
New Effort Launches to ‘Fix the Cracks’ in Florida’s Windshield Laws
While some progress has been made in Florida to address the state’s deepening property insurance market crisis, data shows there is also a crisis in the auto market. The number of auto glass lawsuits filed in Florida went up by more than 4,000 percent in ten years (2011 to 2021). According to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Service of Process database, In 2011, there were 591 glass/windshield claim lawsuits filed in the state. The number grew to 28,156 lawsuits in 2021.
floridapolitics.com
As medical marijuana industry grows, Gov. DeSantis changes leadership in state marijuana office
The state expects to award eight additional medical marijuana treatment center licenses by June, 30, 2024, according to budget documents. As Florida’s medical marijuana market grows and flourishes, the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration has changed leadership in the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU). Christopher Phillip Kimbal. Weesam Khoury...
floridapolitics.com
South Florida Democrats call for rethinking strategy
An historic pummeling has some rethinking on-the-ground strategy. In South Florida, long considered a Democratic stronghold, the lopsided results for the other team come with a particular burn. Palm Beach County broke for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by nearly 3 percentage points, even though Palm Beach Democrats outnumber Republicans by...
floridapolitics.com
911 dispatchers overlooked, miss out on $1K bonuses from Gov. DeSantis
'All of this stuff that they go through is very stressful, and they need to be recognized for the work that they do.'. As Hurricane Ian swept across the beachfront towns of Southwest Florida, when panicked callers to 911 reported they were crouched in attics or standing in high water and fearful they would drown as floodwaters rose, Christine Hodges was a reassuring voice on the other end of the line.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: AARP Florida adds grassroots expert Roger Harris
'Roger’s vast experience in community advocacy work will be essential.'. AARP Florida is adding grassroots expert Roger Harris to its advocacy team. Harris, a native Floridian, has more than 20 years of experience in issue advocacy, civic engagement and political campaigns. In addition to his work in the nation’s...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.14.22
All the news that fits, and more: Your first look at Sunshine State politics and policy news. Dan McFaul has been named the managing partner of Ballard Partners’ Washington, D.C. office. “Dan’s extraordinary reputation in D.C. makes him the ideal choice to lead our firm in Washington and continue...
floridapolitics.com
‘Check out the scoreboard’: Ron DeSantis says Florida is ‘blueprint’ for GOP going forward
A post-Trump vision for the GOP from 'America's Governor'?. Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking the high road amid “incoming fire” from former President Donald Trump while suggesting that Florida offers a “blueprint” for how Republicans can win in the modern era. “Florida, I think, really shows...
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
Businesses face the brunt of a housing market slowdown in South Florida
Businesses tied to the real estate industry say they’ve started to feel the effects of the housing market slowing down in South Florida. Feeling the brunt of a declining market are mortgage lenders, inspectors, appraisers, real estate agents and remodeling companies, among the list of businesses. “It’s a ghost town,” says Bruce Gubnitsky, the owner of BG Appraising and Consulting, of the ...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups
Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
Central Florida transit employee had secret, second job at New Orleans transit agency
A high-level employee of Hillsborough County's transit agency had a secret, second job as the director of communications for New Orleans' transit authority. According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Teri Wright was working for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority since February of last year. She was hired as the chief customer experience officer, a role that comes with a starting salary of over $200K.
floridapolitics.com
Space Florida moves forward on jobs, landing facility projects
The group approved agreements to move forward with two mystery projects designed to bring 150 jobs to Florida. The board of Space Florida, the state’s agency dedicated to boosting the aerospace industry, has approved nearly $60 million for improvements to the Launch Landing Facility (LLF) and agreed to move forward with solicitations for vendors on two other mystery projects designed to bring dozens of jobs.
floridapolitics.com
Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses
He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups
Quality Journalism for Critical Times With his political future unknown after a resounding loss to Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race last week, Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts by donating the remainder of his financial contributions to 20 statewide organizations, his campaign announced Monday. Among the progressive groups receiving funds are Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ruth’s List […] The post Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
floridapolitics.com
Clock starts ticking on final passage of medical boards’ gender-affirming rules
The Board of Osteopathic Medicine Monday published the rule it agreed to develop in Orlando that bans surgeons from performing gender-confirming surgeries on minors. The Board of Osteopathic Medicine’s rule allows doctors to treat minors with puberty-blocking hormones so long as the patients agree to participate in an Institutional Review Board study at a Florida medical school.
First Coast News
Verify: No, Florida state law does not require safety protocols at shooting ranges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Family and friends gathered Tuesday for a celebration of life for a woman who police say took her own life at a Jacksonville shooting range. A police report reveals she was trying out a gun at the time. The Gun Gallery on Beach Boulevard, where this...
