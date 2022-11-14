Read full article on original website
Here Are the Celebrities Boycotting the Qatar World Cup
Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart are among those who refuse to perform at Qatar's World Cup because of the nation's human rights record.
‘Disappointing and unsurprising’: Qatar 2022 organisers reject ‘fake fan’ claims
The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee has rejected accusations there are fake paid football fans at the World Cup, after videos of Indian expats cheering on the England team in Doha went viral on social media
Post Register
Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
Germany sends Qatar a message with Lufthansa ‘diversity plane’ to World Cup
Lufthansa is making a statement by flying the German football team plane to the Qatar World Cup in a “diversity plane”.“Diversity wins,” proclaims the Airbus A330, nicknamed “Fanhansa”, with a slogan painted across its fuselage. The aircraft is set to fly the German team, coaches and management to their training base in Oman on Monday (14 November), then travel on to Qatar at a later date.The airline revealed the design on Sunday, following years of campaigning by LGBTQ+ activists against holding this year’s World Cup in Qatar.Same-sex relations and marriage are both illegal in Qatar, with its Sharia law system...
Sporting News
When is the first game of the World Cup? Date, time, first match and stadium for FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA men's World Cup gets underway Sunday, Nov. 20, in Qatar ahead of a month in which 32 teams will compete for international football's biggest prize. The tournament's 22nd edition is being contested in the Middle East for the first time and, in keeping with World Cup traditions, the host nation will line up in the opening match.
Iranian football legend Ali Daei refuses to attend World Cup in solidarity with protesters
Iran's record international goalscorer Ali Daei said on Monday that he refused an invitation to attend the World Cup in Qatar next week to stand in solidarity with Iranian protesters.
ESPN
Which World Cup records can be broken at Qatar 2022? How Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Kane can make history
With mere days to go until the first ball is kicked in Qatar, the 2022 World Cup is almost upon us as football fans all over the globe prepare for a midseason feast of men's international action. As well as global glory and sporting immortality on the line, there are...
Leverkusen says giving World Cup to Qatar was ‘scandalous’
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen became the latest Bundesliga club to criticize the World Cup in Qatar by describing the decision to award the tournament to the country as “scandalous” on Tuesday. “The World Cup should never have been awarded to Qatar,” Leverkusen said in a...
Iranian men's soccer manager Carlos Queiroz says players can protest at World Cup within FIFA regulations
The manager of the Iranian men's soccer team said his players are allowed to protest while they participate at the World Cup in Qatar, as long as those protests do not break FIFA rules.
Rod Stewart says he turned down $1M to perform at World Cup in Qatar
British rock legend Rod Stewart said he turned down a $1 million offer to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of the country's human rights record.
World Cup countdown enters final week with Qatar under microscope
The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world's leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history. Qatar announced its first arrests of World Cup ticket touts on Monday, with three foreign men detained outside official ticketing centres in Doha.
Who are England’s best penalty takers? Shootout records and predicting order for World Cup
Remember the last time that we were on the eve of a major international tournament, England had learned how to do penalty shoot-outs? They had finally won one at a World Cup - beating Colombia in the last-16 in 2018 - then another in the Nations League a year later. Not only that, they had overcome this long held hang-up thanks to the man responsible for the most painful penalty miss in English football’s history.Correction: the most painful penalty miss in English football history up to that point. If Gareth Southgate’s failure to convert from the spot in a...
ESPN
Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup
Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Ex-England player Nigel Clough says Qatar 'inappropriate' hosts
Qatar is an "inappropriate" Word Cup host country and the tournament "won't feel the same" because of it, says former England forward Nigel Clough. Starting on Sunday, 20 November, it is the first event in the competition's 92-year history not to take place in the northern hemisphere summer months. Clough...
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for $2.4 million
The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his "Hand of God" goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer's most famous handball.
Neymar names 4 other 2022 World Cup favourites alongside Brazil
Neymar discusses which countries he considers favourites to win the 2022 World Cup alongside Brazil.
EXPLAINER: The AP guides to Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup
Qatar will be the home of the FIFA World Cup beginning Nov. 20, marking the first time the Mideast has hosted the world-watched tournament. This year’s World Cup also marks the first time it will be played in November and December, in part due to the sweltering summer heat of this small, energy-rich desert sheikhdom on the Arabian Peninsula.
ESPN
Carlos Queiroz undeterred by Iran loss ahead of FIFA World Cup opener against England
Iran's final warm-up match before they begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against England saw them lose 2-0 to Tunisia in a behind-closed doors friendly on Wednesday. Nonetheless, Team Melli coach Carlos Queiroz was undeterred by the result even if it was not ideal and instead insisted that it was a huge positive just having all his players take to the field together again ahead of Monday's tie against the Three Lions.
The 2022 World Cup Is In Danger Of Not Having Beer
After 12 years of planning, a recent development threatens the possibility of a 2022 World Cup without beer. Hosting the upcoming games is Qatar, an Islamic state ruled by an absolute hereditary monarchy. The state was chosen as this year's venue in 2010, an announcement that has been embroiled in controversy ever since, reports the BBC. Critics of the decision cite allegations of bribery, human rights violations, and environmental ramifications, among others, as reasons why Qatar is an unfit host for a highly anticipated global event. Much to the concern of FIFA, these factors are triggering an intensifying call for a boycott of the competition, per Euronews.
Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for World Cup party
On the Instagram accounts of fashion models and superstars last month, the sheikhdom of Qatar looked like one glittering party. High-heeled designers descended on exhibition openings and fashion shows in downtown Doha. Celebrities, including a prominent gay rights campaigner, snapped selfies on a pulsing dance floor. “As-salaam ’alykum Doha!” Dutch...
