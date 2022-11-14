Read full article on original website
Man dead after crashing into median on I-85, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 85 Wednesday. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reported on the crash throughout Channel 2 Action News This Morning. The crash blocked off all lanes on this route for hours. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Tucker (Tucker, GA)
According to the Georgia Police, a fatal crash was reported in Georgia. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the hit-and-run accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road.
WTVM
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
WTVM
Three-vehicle wreck on Alabama 165, U.S. Hwy 431 leaves 1 person dead
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle crash in Russell County has left one person dead. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., on November 14, a crash occurred between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles. 59-year-old Cindy Deal was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:50 p.m. It...
UPDATE: U.S. 431 North and AL 165 re-opened after fatal car accident
UPDATE 11/14/2022 5:39 p.m.: The Russell County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the the woman killed in the crash — Cindy Deal, 53, from Fort Mitchell, Alabama. Deal’s next of kin has been notified. UPDATE 11/14/2022 2:18 p.m.: Our News 3 reporter says both U.S. 431 North and AL 165 have re-opened following the […]
Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
A former elementary school nurse held Spencer Feuerstein’s hand as he clung to life moments after being struck by a vehicle last week.
DeKalb store manager hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot at Midtown-area apartments
ATLANTA — A man was shot outside Gables Midtown apartments Tuesday afternoon, police said. An 11Alive producer saw medics attending to the man on the ground outside the buildings near the parking garage off Monroe Drive, not far from the Ansley Mall shopping plaza. Atlanta Police Department investigators said...
atlantanewsfirst.com
7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man struck in head, killed on Marietta Street in downtown Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are working to figure out what led to a man's alleged murder early Monday morning in downtown Atlanta. APD officers responded to 29 Marietta St. NW, not far from Woodruff Park, around 3:15 a.m. about a "person down," they said. The unidentified man was unresponsive and...
Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
WTVM
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
20-year-old missing Atlanta man could be in danger, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man. Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6. Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said. Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds....
fox5atlanta.com
Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police
ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
2 people die, 1 injured in Henry County house fire
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died in a house fire Monday morning in Henry County. At approximately 6:30 a.m., firefighters with the Henry County Fire Department, along with officers from the Stockbridge Police Department, responded to reports of a fire on Mimosa Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WXIA 11 Alive
Death of James Wilborn | Video shows altercation with APD officer
The altercation shut down parts of Atlanta's midtown near W. Peachtree St. on Oct. 25. That's where an officer shot Wilborn while responding to a road rage incident.
Police: 1 person dead after shooting at Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has confirmed that someone was shot and killed in the area of a Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night. At around 7:15 p.m., APD said it arrived to the fast food restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. and found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
