WTVM

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
WXIA 11 Alive

Man shot at Midtown-area apartments

ATLANTA — A man was shot outside Gables Midtown apartments Tuesday afternoon, police said. An 11Alive producer saw medics attending to the man on the ground outside the buildings near the parking garage off Monroe Drive, not far from the Ansley Mall shopping plaza. Atlanta Police Department investigators said...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday. First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station. Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the fake arrest of a motorist along Georgia Highway 400. On Sunday, a motorist spotted another driver collide with a vehicle, but kept going. Police say Deondre Owens allegedly decided to pursue the hit-and-run driver. A police report says Owens, at the...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police need help to identify body found off Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ga. — A dead man wearing a red shirt was found dead in Jonesboro and now investigators need help identifying him. The Clayton County Police Department has been investigating the discovery since Sunday morning. Officers said they found the body just before 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Hunter Ridge Drive. The location is not far from Hawthorne Elementary School.
JONESBORO, GA
WTVM

Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

20-year-old missing Atlanta man could be in danger, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man. Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6. Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said. Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Both shooting victim and suspect arrested for lying to Atlanta police

ATLANTA - Police have taken both a man who was shot on Kipling Circle and the woman that shot him into custody Monday morning after officers said they lied during the initial report. Around 2 a.m., Atlanta police were called to investigate a shooting at 2171 Kipling Circle SE. 31-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

