More than 125 people visited the c. 1880 Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center on Oct. 15-16 during Union County’s annual heritage tour, “Four Centuries in a Weekend.” They saw the site’s multicultural teaching gardens and learned how to make dolls from corn husks, toured the kitchen and sampled bread made from rosemary grown in the garden, marked their family country/countries of origin on a world map and viewed the newly unveiled exhibit, “New Orange/Kenilworth — A Melting Pot of Many Cultures,” and enjoyed the music of singer/guitarist Alessandra Small (shown here) and jazz/rhythm and blues vocalist/pianist Lou Watson, both of Music For All Seasons. The music was sponsored by the Kenilworth Education Association PRIDE Committee, and refreshments were funded by the Kenilworth Municipal Alliance Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse/GCADA.

KENILWORTH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO