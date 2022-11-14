Read full article on original website
Grover Cleveland School’s Wrestling Club in it’s 2nd Year
The 2022-2023 School year marks the second year of the Grover Cleveland Wrestling Club. Last year we had a co-ed group of roughly 20 wrestlers between grades 4th and 5th. This year, we have increased our number to 33 students between 4th and 6th grades. The club is very popular...
Family Literacy Night at Franklin Elementary School
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway held its first Family Literacy Night of the school year on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The focus of this night was to celebrate Hispanic Heritage while engaging families in literacy activities. The activities were broken into four separate rotations. Families rotated through stations that consisted of: creating bookmarks, going on a scavenger hunt while shopping at the Scholastic Bookfair, playing Kahoot, and listening to Franklin School’s very own author, Lisa Crespo, read her published book titled; Why Are My Humans Home Today? After families finished rotating through the activities they were treated to a pizza party, where prize baskets were raffled off!
A Focus on Giving, Respect, and Safety for Coles Students
Since the start of the 2022 school year, the Coles student calendar has been filled with events and opportunities to demonstrate some of the school community’s core values – supporting others in our community, respect, and making healthy and safe choices. Supporting Local Families in Need. Students carried...
Cranford Knights of Columbus 19th Annual Golf Outing
On Friday, September 16, the Cranford Knights of Columbus Council # 6226 held its 19th Annual Golf Outing at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ. Over 100 Golfers attended, and the event was a tremendous success. From the proceeds, the Council will be making donations to both the Shining Stars Network and Camp Fatima, two fine organizations that are committed to helping, assisting and caring for our Special Needs citizens for many years. Donations are still being accepted and could be made directly to each organization or to our Council as well.
Rahway Elks’ Lodge Special Children’s Committee hosts Fall Fun Day
On Saturday, October 8th 2022, the Rahway Elks’ Lodge Special Children’s Committee hosted a Fall Fun Day. Over 150 people were in attendance and were served lunch and snacks. Festive music played as children picked pumpkins from the front lawn, painted them with paint markers, and put face stickers on them. Everyone enjoyed touring the lodge and playing games. Elroy the Elk even made an appearance! It was a wonderful community day and we look forward to making this an annual event! Keep an eye out for another fun event around Easter!
Clark American Legion Auxiliary Donates School Supplies
Clark American Legion Auxiliary Unit 328 recently donated school supplies to several area schools to assist students starting the new school year. Pictured are Judy Doran, Maureen Reilly, Patty Agudo, Tammi Angelo, President, Kathleen Switek, Margaret Alago, Jody Burns and Dianne Mott. Courtesy photo.
Troop 228 Has Fun at Camp Winnebago
Submitted by 1st Class Scout, Drew Connolly, 7th grader at Warren Middle School. During the last week of July, Boy Scout Troop 228 had a ton of fun at Camp Winnebago. This year’s theme was “Get Back To Scouting.”. The days started off by getting up and raising...
Cranford Historical Society to hold 95th Anniversary Celebration
The Cranford Historical Society is hosting an event to celebrate our 95th Anniversary! We invite guests to a candlelight walk though of our Museum, The Crane-Phillips House Museum, on December 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. The Museum is located at 124 North Union Avenue in Cranford and was named an “American Treasure” by the White House Millennium Council and the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1999. It was built in the style of Andrew Jackson Downing, an American architect, and it offers a glimpse of what life was like for a modest family in the Victorian era of opulence.
‘Four Centuries in a Weekend’ at the Nitschke House
More than 125 people visited the c. 1880 Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center on Oct. 15-16 during Union County’s annual heritage tour, “Four Centuries in a Weekend.” They saw the site’s multicultural teaching gardens and learned how to make dolls from corn husks, toured the kitchen and sampled bread made from rosemary grown in the garden, marked their family country/countries of origin on a world map and viewed the newly unveiled exhibit, “New Orange/Kenilworth — A Melting Pot of Many Cultures,” and enjoyed the music of singer/guitarist Alessandra Small (shown here) and jazz/rhythm and blues vocalist/pianist Lou Watson, both of Music For All Seasons. The music was sponsored by the Kenilworth Education Association PRIDE Committee, and refreshments were funded by the Kenilworth Municipal Alliance Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse/GCADA.
Kenilworth Senior Center Programs
Senior Programs are being held at The Kenilworth Senior Center, 526 Boulevard Kenilworth, NJ. For detailed information please call Darlene Candarella, Senior Center Director, at 908-276-1716 or cell, 908-447-9421. Feeling like you need some fun, healthy activities, socialization, and new friends, or feel like volunteering? Become a member of the...
Eagle Scout Project Builds Shed to House American Flags that Honor Vets
Submitted by Martin Wallberg American Legion Post 3. Due to the efforts of Eagle Scout Aidan Sheppard (Troop 72, Westfield), the Martin Wallberg American Legion Post 3 received a new storage shed. Throughout his scouting career, Aidan Sheppard partnered several times with the American Legion to serve the community. For...
Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at Calvary Tabernacle Church
The community is invited to the Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle Church, 69 Myrtle Street, Cranford, sponsored by the Cranford Clergy Council and the Cranford Interfaith Council. New this year is a “Caring and Sharing Fair” inviting local churches and non-profits to share their charitable activities and mission work, services to the community at large, and social justice projects. The Fair will take place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. preceding the service and following the service until 9:00 p.m.
A Colonial Thanksgiving at the Miller-Cory House
A special day of thanks has been part of the American tradition since 1621. The Miller-Cory House Museum cooks will demonstrate the preparation of an early American Thanksgiving feast over the museum’s open-hearth fire, using colonial recipes and seasonal ingredients. (Please note that this is a demonstration only; dinner is not being served.)
Martel’s Christmas Wonderland in Hamilton, NJ Sets Opening Date for 2022
The Martel family in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County), has announced that they will once again open their famous Christmas house for the holiday season for all to see. The tradition continues. I know you're excited. The family's latest Facebook post reveals the Christmas cheer on Philips Avenue will begin...
Faith Lutheran Donates 73 Winter Coats to Market Street Mission
For the twenty-second consecutive year, Faith Lutheran Church in New Providence has collected gently used winter coats and donated them to Market Street Mission in Morristown, who helps homeless and impoverished persons. This year, Faith contributed seventy-three coats. The Mission’s annual coat give-away will be held on Saturday, November 5th...
14th Annual Thanksgiving Day Chatham Turkey Trot
1 Mile Family Fun Run & 5K Race WillBenefit First Responders and Diabetes Research and Education. WHAT: As a kick-off to the Holiday SeasonThe Chatham Turkey Trot(TheChathamTurkeyTrot.org) will host its 14thAnnual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in the Highlands section of Chatham Township, NJ. Curt Ritter, President and Founder of The...
Kean University’s first class of physician assistants receives white coats
UNION, NJ — Kean University’s inaugural class of physician assistant students were presented with their white coats, a traditional symbol of professionalism and readiness, during a celebratory event on Friday, Oct. 21. The students marked the accomplishment as they begin their year of clinical practice. In January 2024,...
Summit Fire Department’s Brick Paver Fundraising Program
The Summit Fire Department is launching a brick paver fundraising drive to raise money for the new Fire Department headquarters construction project. Residents and business owners are invited to purchase a brick paver that will be inscribed with a name or message and prominently placed near the entrance to the new fire headquarters.
Pies and More! Order Your Thanksgiving Desserts!
You simply cannot have Thanksgiving dinner without dessert. But with all the cooking already happening in the kitchen, why not order some pies and other sweet treats from one of the many local bakeries? Check out these shops in the area for an amazing selection of options to finish of your holiday meal!
Clark Girl Scout Troop 40457 “Bridges” to Junior Troop
Clark Girl Scout Troop 40457 bridged from a Brownie to a Junior Troop on Monday, September 26, 2022, in their newly installed garden at the Clark Recreation Center. All 12 scouts participated in a ceremony led by leaders Kim Albarella and Cara Sullivan Kropp and then crossed over from Brownie to Junior on the bridge featured in the garden. Following the ceremony, dessert was shared and goals for the new year were outlined including maintaining a Journal for recordation of all Junior Troop Activities.
