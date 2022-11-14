ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

postsouth.com

Runoff set for Maringouin mayor’s race; aldermen elected

A Dec. 10 runoff will determine the next mayor for the Town of Maringouin after a tight three-person race that did not produce a majority vote under state election law. The runoff will pit incumbent Maurice L. Harris against alderwoman Cherise D. Gougisha after a 14-vote margin separated the two on Nov. 8.
MARINGOUIN, LA
WAFB

Meet Theron Smith: New mayor-elect of New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The new mayor-elect of New Roads, who won 66% of the votes, has several new ideas for the city. Newly-elected mayor of New Roads, Theron Smith, says he is ready to hit the ground running. “Everything that I think about for our city is centered...
NEW ROADS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

EA Drainage’s 2021 coup attempt is over (Cointment wins big)

The only noteworthy item on Monday’s East Ascension Drainage Board agenda was the one omitted. Nearly 13 months ago it appeared that President Clint Cointment had been forced into a power-sharing agreement whereby an, as yet unidentified, Drainage Director would be hired to usurp certain of the parish chief executive’s authority over drainage. The usurpation is officially dead as Cointment emerged unscathed if not stronger than ever.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Robert prevails over Lawler…again

The Louisiana Board of Ethics has wrapped up its “confidential investigation” of a 2021 agreement between Ascension Parish and Councilman Joel Robert’s family-owned company. Pursuant to the deal Ascension Parish briefly deposited “surplus excavated materials” from the New River dredging project onto property owned by Robert’s family. No ethical violations were cited.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Superintendent won't seek contract extension

CENTERVILLE — St. Mary Superintendent Dr. Theresa Bagwell told School Board members Thursday that she isn’t seeking an extension of her contract, which expires in June. School Board President Kenneth Alfred made that announcement at Thursday’s regular meeting. Bagwell met with School Board members in a closed-door...
CENTERVILLE, LA
postsouth.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards highlights Iberville Salute to Veterans

More than 1,000 residents gathered Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial near Iberville Parish Courthouse for the Iberville Salute to Veterans, which featured patriotic music, rifle drill teams and a wall of veterans. Gov. John Bel Edwards served as keynote speaker for this year’s event, coordinated by Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso and the Iberville Parish Council. More photos from the event will be featured in next week’s edition.
brproud.com

Charges filed against recent candidate for Central School Board

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, November 14, charges were filed against 20-year-old Joshua Schopp in the 19th Judicial District Court. The charges came after allegations surfaced about Schopp sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Schopp was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-aided Solicitation...
CENTRAL, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension Public Schools looking for substitute bus drivers

TIME: 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Anyone interested in attending these classes to be certified as a substitute bus driver, please call Ascension Parish School Board Transportation Department at 225-391-7344 and give your name and telephone number to Jerril Bolding.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools announces 2022-23 teachers, principals of year

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the teachers of the year, new teachers of the year, and principals of the year for 2022-23. The top educators were selected by their respective school peers and will be honored at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in March 2023 at which time district winners will be named.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Local men among new State Troopers

Louisiana State Police Troop C is getting 3 new State Troopers, including 2 who are from our area. Austin Travis and Henry Perez are now State Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop C – each formerly employees of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Aric James Mackay, of Livingston Parish is also going to be a State Trooper in Troop C.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension

DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

