Mitchell Airport's convenient coat check service is back for the fourth year, reminding us once again why MKE is one of the easiest airports in the country to fly. Headed somewhere warm? Drop your coat at the Summerfest Marketplace in the main concourse and it's just $2 a day with a $10 max to leave your coats, gloves and other winter gear behind as you jet off into the sunshine.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO