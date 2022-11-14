Read full article on original website
Imagine Dragons returns to Summerfest with AJR
Need some news to help warm up this cold week? This should help, as Summerfest today announced its latest headlining act for 2023: blockbuster rock act Imagine Dragons, along with AJR, on July 8, the final day of next year's Big Gig. The "Believer," "Whatever It Takes" and "Radioactive" rock...
Country star Zach Bryan returns to the Big Gig as 2023 Amp headliner
Another day, another live music announcement for Milwaukee – this one adding yet another Summerfest headliner to 2023's slate: rising country star Zach Bryan, who will take the Big Gig's biggest stage on Friday, July 7. Bryan last played Milwaukee last year at Summerfest, headlining the Miller Lite Oasis....
All the rumors are true: Lizzo is coming to Fiserv Forum next year
Christmas has come early for Milwaukee live entertainment lovers, apparently. In addition to Imagine Dragons, AJR, P!nk and Trevor Noah all announcing Brew City shows today, Fiserv Forum revealed pop icon Lizzo will make her Milwaukee return on Tuesday, May 16 as a part of her "The Special 2our." The...
Pop star P!nk will play American Family Field in 2023
The Brewers' upcoming season starts in spring – but while that's always exciting, American Family Field will officially get the party started on Monday, August 14, when pop icon P!nk will take the diamond/stage as a part of her newly announced "Summer Carnival" 2023 stadium tour. The "Get the...
Milwaukee Krampusnacht celebrates 5-year anniversary in new location
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Since 2017, Milwaukee Krampusnacht has honored the deliciously dark Krampus tradition with local art, music, performers, food and drink. Krampus is a monster of folklore that originates from the...
Comedian Trevor Noah will perform at the Riverside next year
Milwaukee's day of high-profile concert announcements continues, as in addition to Imagine Dragons, AJR and P!nk, 2023 will bring comedian and "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah to town for a night of laughs on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Riverside Theater. The show is a part of Noah's newly announced...
Engage in the spirit of giving: Bars & restaurants give back to local causes
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. It’s officially the season of giving! And that means giving generously to support important initiatives in our community. These local bars and restaurants are harnessing the spirit of...
Branch out this season and swing by Feztival of Trees
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Five is the magic number for Tripoli Shrine Center’s beloved Feztival of Trees. The indoor, family-friendly event celebrates five golden rings this year and costs only $5 for adults – it's free for kids.
Mitchell Airport's coat check is back!
Mitchell Airport's convenient coat check service is back for the fourth year, reminding us once again why MKE is one of the easiest airports in the country to fly. Headed somewhere warm? Drop your coat at the Summerfest Marketplace in the main concourse and it's just $2 a day with a $10 max to leave your coats, gloves and other winter gear behind as you jet off into the sunshine.
