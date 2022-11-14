ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

Popular Mexican Restaurant Returning to Amarillo on Wheels

Do you find yourself in mourning when one of your favorite restaurants closes its doors?. When Leal's closed its doors in Amarillo during the pandemic. I was devastated. Leal's was one of my favorite Mexican restaurants in Amarillo. Their hatch green chile queso was to die for, as were their crispy avocado, and their sour cream chicken enchiladas. Ahhhh, I'm so sad they are gone.
AMARILLO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ground Beef Sold at H-E-B, Central Market, Recalled

Thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at H-E-B and Central Market stores across Texas are being recalled due to the risk of the meat being contaminated with a mirror-like material, the USDA said Wednesday. In a news release, H-E-B said the recall amounts to nearly 94,000 pounds of ground...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy