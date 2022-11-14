Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
KFYR-TV
South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
KELOLAND TV
Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
KELOLAND TV
Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
KELOLAND TV
Despite attention, homeless numbers don’t change much
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For almost 20 years, the city of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County have initiated work to reduce or eliminate homelessness, but the overall situation has not improved. The city of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County established a Homeless Advisory Board (HAB) in 2005 to...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport
We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
KELOLAND TV
Slippery roads reported across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Water quality group gives Big Sioux River an ‘ F’ grade over E. coli contamination
A water conservation non-profit gives the Big Sioux River an ‘F’ grade over E. coli levels beyond what’s considered safe by the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). Nitrate levels in the river, fueled in part by agricultural fertilizer runoff, are also rising. The report card was presented Monday evening at Augustana University […] The post Water quality group gives Big Sioux River an ‘ F’ grade over E. coli contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
KELOLAND TV
Homeless Task Force has a plan for Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City leaders in Sioux Falls are looking for ways to change that and help more people find a place to call home. Next week the city council will hear recommendations from a task group looking for solutions to a rising homeless population in the city.
KELOLAND TV
Shot dog rescued by officer; Yankton garage fire; Light snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dog is on the road to recovery after being shot in the neck in Northeast Nebraska over the weekend. One...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls City Council to vote on new video lottery ordinance Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council is set to vote on a couple of ordinances at their meeting Tuesday night regarding the amount of video lottery licenses allowed in the city and at establishments. Council members Greg Neitzert and Rich Merkouris are sponsoring the ordinances...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings School Board: Spending max for Hillcrest and Medary is $65 million
The Board held a special meeting Monday to decide the spending scope for the work at the two schools. Perry Miller has more…
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
kelo.com
Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
