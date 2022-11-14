ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KFYR-TV

South Dakota officials discuss proposed grocery sales tax removal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WNAX reported that Senator Jim Bolin of Canton and Yankton City Manager Amy Leon are concerned for the financial future of South Dakota cities when it comes to Gov. Noem’s promise to remove the grocery sales tax. WNAX reported that Leon told...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pork producers pleased with slaughterhouse outcome

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Agricultural producers across South Dakota are pleased with the Sioux Falls rejection of the slaughterhouse ban. It was a big win for the agricultural industry in South Dakota last week, as the slaughterhouse ban was rejected by voters in Sioux Falls, allowing the future Wholestone pork plant to be built in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ordinances restricting casinos in Sioux Falls pass

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night the Sioux Falls City Council was set to vote on two ordinances concerning video lottery and casinos in the city. The first ordinance focuses on putting a cap on the amount of video lottery placements in the city. The second would firm up a 2019 ordinance where a loophole allowed establishments to have multiple suites all in one building each with 10 video lottery machines apiece. They both passed, but not without some discussion.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Despite attention, homeless numbers don’t change much

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For almost 20 years, the city of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County have initiated work to reduce or eliminate homelessness, but the overall situation has not improved. The city of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County established a Homeless Advisory Board (HAB) in 2005 to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls

As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport

We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slippery roads reported across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Water quality group gives Big Sioux River an ‘ F’ grade over E. coli contamination

A water conservation non-profit gives the Big Sioux River an ‘F’ grade over E. coli levels beyond what’s considered safe by the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR). Nitrate levels in the river, fueled in part by agricultural fertilizer runoff, are also rising. The report card was presented Monday evening at Augustana University […] The post Water quality group gives Big Sioux River an ‘ F’ grade over E. coli contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls

One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Homeless Task Force has a plan for Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City leaders in Sioux Falls are looking for ways to change that and help more people find a place to call home. Next week the city council will hear recommendations from a task group looking for solutions to a rising homeless population in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge

South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Plethora of presentations for the Minnehaha County Commission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Commission will meet on Tuesday morning for a series of presentations. On the agenda will be presentations from the Sioux Falls Humane Society, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business, and Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. Also to be discussed will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy