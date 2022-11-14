Read full article on original website
See the Clydesdales up close Thursday and Friday
The Bulloch County Agricultural Complex is proud to house the Budweiser Clydesdales ahead of their appearance in Statesboro this weekend. The public is invited to visit the world famous horses at the Ag Arena on Thursday, November 17, and Friday, November 18, from 12pm-7pm each day. There is no charge to visit the horses.
WJCL
Country Girl can Survive : Hannah Dasher's Effingham Homecoming
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — After traveling the country and shining on some of the biggest stages in country music, a rising star was celebrating a happy homecoming over the weekend. Singer, songwriter and social media star Hannah Dasher was back in her old stomping grounds for a pair of shows.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Christian Camphor Cottage, 1760s: The Oldest Building in Savannah
This saltbox cottage, built some time between 1760-1767 and raised in 1871, is believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the city of Savannah [Wild Heron Plantation, outside the city, is the oldest structure in Chatham County, dating to circa 1756]. The balcony was remodeled in 1907. I have not been able to locate any information about Christian Camphor, however.
How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates
This story was originally published by ProPublica. When Robert Ball turned 63, he was looking forward to retirement in his wife’s hometown of Savannah, Georgia. The couple had a comfortable house with a lush garden, the certainty of his pension, and the hope of spending more time with their grandchildren. That dream shattered when Ball’s […] The post How title lenders trap poor Americans in debt with triple-digit interest rates appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WSAV-TV
Statesboro native lands in top 13 of NBC's 'The Voice'
Statesboro's own Bryce Leatherwood made the cut for the top 13 in NBC's singing competition "The Voice."
WJCL
Colder temperatures, frost likely this week
Colder temperatures and a winter-like chill are in the forecast for later this week. Low temperatures will be frosty by Friday morning in the low to mid 30s for inland locations. Savannah is likely to dip to the mid-30s to start Friday. Locations around Metter, Statesboro, Hampton, and Vidalia could...
wtoc.com
The story behind Savannah’s squares
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find. But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else. “Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.
valdostatoday.com
Apparel company invests $87M for new Georgia facility
ATLANTA – A global apparel company, Komar Brands, will invest $87 million in new facility in Bryan County, Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Savannah & Atlanta Railway Coaling Tower, Sardis
The text that follows is abridged from a plaque at this site, which was dedicated to the people of Sardis in 2017. To me, the most unusual thing about the tower is how modern it looks, even if it resembles an old frontier fort. Though the text doesn’t definitively say when it was built, I believe it was during the ownership of the Savannah & Atlanta Railway, circa 1917-1921.
Savannah’s First 'Rage Room' Just Opened Up & You Can Smash Things With Baseball Bats
Rage rooms have become increasingly popular over the years for being a safe place where patrons can gear up and smash various junk items with tools like hammers and baseball bats. Locals and visitors in Savannah, GA, can now enjoy this experience themselves without having to drive somewhere far. Smithereens,...
Post-Searchlight
Bearcats set to take on Burke County in second round of GHSA Playoffs
As the Bainbridge Bearcats cruised to a 58-20 win at home against Baldwin High School in Friday night’s opening round of the GHSA playoffs, the Bearcats next challenge lies ahead as they prepare for the Burke County Bears on Friday, November 18. Although the Bearcats have won five straight and six of their last nine games, Burke County poses an intriguing matchup for the Bearcats.
Crews begin 4th week of searching landfill for missing Georgia toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department is starting a fourth week of searching for body of a missing toddler in a landfill. Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen at his home outside of Savannah on Oct. 5. Police believe the boy is dead and that his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is responsible for his death. So far, no one has been charged.
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
WSAV-TV
Mayor Van Johnson weekly city update | Nov. 15, 2022
2 pilots who died in crash at Dallas air show visited Savannah this year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Federal authorities are investigating the cause of a mid-air collision at a Dallas air show over the weekend. Six people were killed when two vintage military planes slammed into each other on Saturday. World War II-era planes took part in a Veteran’s Day celebration. Four thousand people witnessed as a small […]
N. Bryan resident speak out on upcoming manufacturing and distribution facilities
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – As Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today that Komar Brands, a global apparel company, will create 294 new jobs and invest $87 million in a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan County, North Bryan County residents are starting to speak out. Kemps announcement comes less than a month after […]
The square with no name: Savannah strips downtown park of slavery supporter John C. Calhoun's name
LISTEN: The Savannah City Council voted to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from a downtown public square, before the city begins the process of deciding on a new name. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson put it bluntly: “John C. Calhoun does not represent who Savannah...
Savannah Tribune
Four Savannah State Football Players Earn All-Conference Honors
Four Savannah State football players have been named to the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) All-Conference teams, according to a press release from the conference office Monday morning. Chaii Bland, the No. 1 returner in the SIAC, was named to the All-SIAC First Team. Bland—who is ranked No. 10...
LIST: Local Thanksgiving meal giveaways
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local groups are gearing up for Thanksgiving with food giveaways for neighbors in need. Organizations are opting for either food drives or in-person events to serve mouthwatering, hot meals. St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah On November 17, St. James the Less Catholic Church in Savannah will be holding […]
Hinesville, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Hinesville. The McIntosh County Academy basketball team will have a game with Bradwell Institute on November 15, 2022, 13:00:00. The McIntosh County Academy basketball team will have a game with Bradwell Institute on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
