abc57.com
Two arrested in carjacking in Mishawaka
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two men were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Mishawaka on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. On the south side of Mishawaka late Monday night, a red sedan was allegedly stolen at gunpoint from its owner. A "be on...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating report of five-year-old accidentally shooting himself
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a five-year-old boy reportedly shot himself accidentally in the arm on Wednesday morning. At 7:46 a.m., 911 received a call about a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of E. Simonton St. Officers arrived at the scene and learned...
22 WSBT
Two arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle at gunpoint
The Mishawaka Police Department and the South Bend Police Department arrested two men Monday night after they allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint. The St. Joseph County Police Department thanked the officers involved in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. Around two hours after the call came in, an officer spotted...
95.3 MNC
Niles man back in prison after stealing car outside gas station
A Niles man is back in prison, after driving away in a car left running outside of a gas station. Zachary Brooks, 35, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing, or possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Monday. It happened in June, when Brooks took a car that was left running....
95.3 MNC
Man sentenced to jail, running from police
A Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to jail, after running from police. It happened in January, when police tried to stop 31-year-old Dontavious Tyler from driving without a license plate. Leader Publications reports that Tyler then sped away from police, slipped on ice, hitting another car. Tyler pleaded guilty...
WANE-TV
Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
95.3 MNC
Berrien County man sentenced to 20 years for June shooting
A Berrien County man is going to prison for 20 years after a shooting that happened in June. Ethan Hoge, 23, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of assault with intent to murder. This, after Hoge got into an argument with people outside a Speedway gas station. Leader Publications...
95.3 MNC
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police: 5-year-old injured after accidentally shooting himself
Elkhart, Ind. — Elkhart Police said a five-year-old accidentally shot himself this morning. Officers responded to a dispatch this morning in the 400 block of E Simonton St. in Elkhart. Police say a five-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a firearm inside the home. Medics...
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
abc57.com
Driver charged in Warsaw bus crash that injured dozens
WARSAW, Ind. ---- The Warsaw Police and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are bringing charges against the driver of a semi-truck that crashed into a school bus Saturday. Victor Santos, 58, is facing four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, a level 5 felony,...
Murder charges dropped in 5-month-old’s death
Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Branch County man who was charged with the 2019 death of his 5-month-old daughter.
abc57.com
Two charged in connection with murder of Lawrence Witzke
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of Lawrence Witzke on November 11. Mikail Martinez, 23, was charged with one count of murder, one count of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and one count of resisting law enforcement. Martinez also received...
wkzo.com
Branch County prosecutors dismiss Royer murder case based on new information
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The case of a Coldwater man who was facing three charges in connection with the death of his infant daughter has been dismissed by Branch County Prosecutors based upon new information obtained during the ongoing investigation and further developments in the case. 28-year-old Coleman Ray...
WNDU
From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
wkzo.com
South Bend IN man killed in single-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — St. Joseph County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a South Bend Indiana man. Authorities say it happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15 in the area of North River Road near Quaker Road in Constantine Township.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools (ECS) responds to a lawsuit filed against them for the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. ECS denied many allegations in the lawsuit, and said some of the alleged harassment was not reported to district administrators. ECS did, however, admit that Rio’s mother, Nicole...
