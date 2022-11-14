Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"Ellen EastwoodDetroit, MI
Passenger Arrested For Masturbating During Two-Hour Flight From JFK To DetroitAbdul GhaniDetroit, MI
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree topsRoger MarshWayne County, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Barry Sanders' Message To Michigan Star Is Going Viral
Michigan's Blake Corum received a shoutout from one of the best to ever do it over the weekend. Appearing on the "Zach Gelb Show" on CBS Sports Radio, the Heisman candidate said that he constantly watches highlights of Barry Sanders, Brian Dawkins and Marshawn Lynch. "I watch a lot of...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell holds weekly news conference
Coming off his first road win as head coach of the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media following the crazy 31-30 victory over the Chicago Bears. Up next for the Lions is a trip to New Jersey as Campbell faces his former team, the New York Giants at...
WILX-TV
High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
MLive.com
4 ex-Tigers among those waived this week
Four former Detroit Tigers are in waiver limbo after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. They were among scores of moves made around the league, including several by the Tigers, ahead of Tuesday night’s deadline to add players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Justin Fields, Bears ‘Slowly' Working Chase Claypool Into Offense
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- As the Bears enter the back half of the 2022 season, the biggest week-to-week question facing head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff will be how they handle a full wide receiver room. The Bears added Chase Claypool at the trade deadline. Claypool made his Bears...
MLive.com
Tom Kennedy was among the Lions’ final cuts. In Chicago, he was a hero.
CHICAGO -- Tom Kennedy goes all out, all the time. He knows his assignments and doesn’t drop passes. He is so well-liked by the coaching staff that he played his way onto the roster last year, despite his athletic deficiencies. This year, the Lions added more talent at wide...
MLive.com
Tigers hire 3 new hitting coaches, including one with Michigan ties
The Detroit Tigers will have two Wolverines in the dugout and occupying key coaching roles in 2023. The club announced Tuesday that Michael Brdar and Keith Beauregard would serve as hitting coaches for the big-league club, while James Rowson would be assistant hitting coach. The club also confirmed the hiring of Robin Lund as assistant pitching coach.
Bears Snap Count: Chase Claypool's Usage Drops in Loss Vs. Lions
CHICAGO -- After playing 26 snaps in his Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, it was that Chase Claypool would be even more involved in the offense in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus promised an "expanded package" for Claypool during the...
Dan Campbell was slamming chairs and walls during interview with Brian Daboll
And not only did Campbell land the job, he was in the team weight room at 5:30 the next morning power cleaning and squatting. You can’t make it up.
MLive.com
Clarkston’s offense continues to roll as unfamiliar Caledonia awaits in semifinals
CLARKSTON -- Ethan Eriksen remembers being at Ford Field nine years ago when the Clarkston football team won its first Division 1 state championship in 2013. Just nine years old, Clark marveled as Clarkston’s dominant senior running back named Ethan Eriksen bulldozed his way to 237 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 32-14 win over Detroit Catholic Central.
MLive.com
Romeo Okwara returns for Lions; Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker out
ALLEN PARK -- After more than 13 months, Romeo Okwara is finally back. The Detroit Lions edge rusher suited up for practice on Wednesday, the first time he’s been in uniform since blowing out his Achilles in Chicago last year. The club now has 21 days to get a look at Okwara before activating him to the 53-man roster or losing him for the season. Same goes for receiver DJ Chark, who practiced for the first time since going on injured reserve with soreness in his surgically repaired ankle.
Titans promote kicker Josh Lambo from practice squad, waive WR Chris Conley
The Tennessee Titans were hit with a bit of unfortunate news on the final injury report of the week as kicker Randy Bullock has officially been declared out with his right-calf issue. Bullock apparently suffered some type of injury to his leg during last Sunday’s pregame warmups. Despite all this,...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball player will have a huge little fan in New York
ANN ARBOR -- The last time Brandon Johns Jr. played a college basketball game in New York, he had a miniature mimic behind the Michigan bench. When Johns took a seat, Nolan sat too. When Johns stood to cheer, so did Nolan. When Johns leapt for a rebound, Nolan jumped.
Bears place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve
The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to the team. He appeared to suffer an injury late in game against the Lions during a kickoff return. Herbert will be unable to return for at least the next four games. The next game Herbert is eligible for is Christmas Eve against the Buffalo Bills.
MLive.com
Ex-Lions assistant Aubrey Pleasant quickly hired by Green Bay Packers
CHICAGO -- Dan Campbell knew Aubrey Pleasant would land on his feet. Just maybe not this quickly, or this close to home. Just one week after he was fired by the Detroit Lions, Pleasant landed with the Green Bay Packers according to ESPN. He’ll serve as an offensive assistant, where he’ll lend his defensive expertise to Matt LaFleur’s offense. Pleasant worked with LaFleur in Washington and with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Man In Charge Of Michigan's No. 1 Defense Breaks It All Down
Michigan's defense currently ranks No. 1 in scoring defense, rush defense, total defense and in first downs given up. To put it bluntly — the Wolverines are dominating. It's not necessarily surprising given the talent on the roster or the fact that Jim Harbaugh has been at the helm for eight seasons now, but it is surprising that the unit has not skipped a single beat, and may actually be better in 2022 than it was in 2021, during the transition from Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter. Normally there are some bumps in the road and a learning curve for the defensive players, but that has not been the case for Minter and U-M in 2022.
MLive.com
BetMGM Sportsbook bonus: Code MLIVENBA scores $200 today on NBA
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re still looking for somewhere to bet on the NBA this season, the newest BetMGM Sportsbook bonus is the perfect way to...
MLive.com
Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week for Nov. 7-12
KALAMAZOO, MI – The number of teams and athletes still competing in Michigan’s fall high school sports season is dwindling, and for those lucky enough to still step into the arena, the pressure has increased considerably. But that hasn’t stopped many athletes from thriving, including several from around...
Detroit Tigers hire Michael Brdar, James Rowson, Keith Beauregard to hitting department
Welcome to the new era of the Detroit Tigers' hitting department. The Tigers have hired Michael Brdar, the San Diego Padres' hitting coach, to lead their revamped hitting department. James Rowson, the Miami Marlins' bench coach and offensive coordinator, is also joining the hitting department, along with Keith Beauregard, a minor-league coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
Comments / 0