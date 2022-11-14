ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Contemporary Art Museum

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a St. Louis staple guiding many into the world of art. And it’s helping showcase the careers of many. News 4′s Steve Harris shows how the Contemporary Art Museum is making St. Louis proud.
feastmagazine.com

Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
KSDK

A look ahead to a potentially wet Thanksgiving in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — During one of the busiest travel times of the year, we'd probably like to avoid a repeat of the snowy couple of days we've seen recently. That looks to be the case as we're expecting slightly warmer weather heading into the week ahead. Futurecast next week...
FOX2Now

Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
FOX2now.com

7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning

A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
topshelfmusicmag.com

St. Louis sees a metal-filled evening

On November 9, The Pageant in St. Louis was the site of a metal-filled evening teeming with exceedingly loud music and even louder messages when Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer played alongside fellow countrymen and label mates Space of Variations. In addition to the lineup was Des Moines-based Vended, who furiously killed their time on stage, and the legends from San Diego, P.O.D.
FOX2Now

Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis

St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
KMOV

Saint Louis Ballet dancers pose with Stray Rescue pups ahead of Muttcracker contest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Ballet dancers visited the Stray Rescue of St. Louis for a photo shoot on Monday. The dancers dressed in Nutcracker costumes for the photo shoot with dogs. The photos will be used for the Muttcracker contest, which will allow pet owners to dress up their dogs and cats in Nutcracker costumes for a chance to win four tickets to The Nutcracker at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.
