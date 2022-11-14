Read full article on original website
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
New Eatwell Store Scheduled to Open in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenChesterfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Contemporary Art Museum
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s a St. Louis staple guiding many into the world of art. And it’s helping showcase the careers of many. News 4′s Steve Harris shows how the Contemporary Art Museum is making St. Louis proud.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Chance Gilliland talks about going from stand-in to star
ST. LOUIS – Growing up about an hour south of St. Louis, Chance Gilliland never expected to be a cowboy or an actor. Eventually the Bonne Terre native found himself having success in both roles. Gilliland joined FOX 2 Wednesday morning to speak about his sudden transition from a...
feastmagazine.com
Donut Drive-In delivers understated decadence
Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin and Erin McKernan became the new owners of the classic Donut Drive-In near Lindenwood Park and St. Louis Hills in March 2020. This 600-square-foot building has been home to freshly fried doughnuts since 1953, and Kevin and Erin want to keep the tradition alive. Kevin, a high school theater teacher, and Erin, who has a background in marketing, both juggle family and careers while keeping doughnuts slinging at Donut Drive-In. “The people that go there and work late and have everything ready in the morning are the real superstars of the place,” Kevin says, referring to Petrit Beka (head baker and night manager), Sharon Buchholz (doughnut finisher) and Tanya Thee (day manager), who have all worked there for decades. We talked to Kevin about the St. Louis icon and his favorite doughnuts.
KSDK
A look ahead to a potentially wet Thanksgiving in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — During one of the busiest travel times of the year, we'd probably like to avoid a repeat of the snowy couple of days we've seen recently. That looks to be the case as we're expecting slightly warmer weather heading into the week ahead. Futurecast next week...
KMOV
St. Louis native Nikki Glaser named honoree Grand Marshal for Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis native Nikki Glaser has been named as the honoree Grand Marshal of the 2022 Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade. Glaser is a stand-up comedian, actress, podcaster, television host and radio host. She documented moving back to St. Louis in her realty show “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?”
Dewey's, Crown Candy and More Join St. Louis CITY SC Vendor List
St. Louis' MLS team reveals 20 more local food partners
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
The heartwarming reason ‘Ted Lasso’ billboards are popping up in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The World Cup kicks off this weekend in Qatar, as 32 international teams compete to be crowned the best in the world. The United States Men’s National Team arrived in the host nation on Monday to prepare for its group-stage matches against Wales, England, and Iran.
St. Louis Icon Andy Cohen Went to Rehab (the Bar)
The St. Louis native and Bravo star visited town over the weekend
Drawing for $589,000 tonight at Waterloo’s Queen of Hearts
Tonight is Waterloo's Queen of Hearts drawing for the $589,000 jackpot.
St. Louis soccer frenzy spilling over into downtown businesses
On the day before the first-ever professional soccer match at CITYPARK in St. Louis, business operators near the new stadium are ready to welcome soccer fans.
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
FOX2now.com
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
rejournals.com
How strong is the commercial real estate market in St. Louis? That depends on what you mean by ‘St. Louis’
Is demand strong for commercial real estate in St. Louis? Are investors looking for industrial and multifamily space here in which to sink their dollars? Are vacancy rates falling in retail strip centers? Are companies searching out Class-A office space?. The answers depend upon how you define the St. Louis...
topshelfmusicmag.com
St. Louis sees a metal-filled evening
On November 9, The Pageant in St. Louis was the site of a metal-filled evening teeming with exceedingly loud music and even louder messages when Ukrainian metalcore band Jinjer played alongside fellow countrymen and label mates Space of Variations. In addition to the lineup was Des Moines-based Vended, who furiously killed their time on stage, and the legends from San Diego, P.O.D.
KMOV
Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworth performance at Fox Theatre canceled after Leno suffers burns in fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The performance of Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy scheduled for Friday at Fox Theatre has been canceled after Leno suffered burns in a gasoline fire. The Fox Theatre made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Leno, the former host of the “Tonight Show,” suffered burns in a recent gasoline fire but said he was doing okay.
KMOV
Bayer Leverkusen ties to St. Louis
The first primary kit for St. Louis CITY SC has been unveiled!. We are getting an inside look at CITYPARK in downtown St. Louis ahead of first match Wednesday.
Scratcher ticket worth $50,000 sold in St. Louis
St. Louis – One Missourian is $50,000 richer after a spur-of-the moment decision to buy a scratch-off ticket. The “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Union Road in St. Louis. The player told the Missouri Lottery that he didn’t realize how much he had...
KMOV
Saint Louis Ballet dancers pose with Stray Rescue pups ahead of Muttcracker contest
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis Ballet dancers visited the Stray Rescue of St. Louis for a photo shoot on Monday. The dancers dressed in Nutcracker costumes for the photo shoot with dogs. The photos will be used for the Muttcracker contest, which will allow pet owners to dress up their dogs and cats in Nutcracker costumes for a chance to win four tickets to The Nutcracker at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.
