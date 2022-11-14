Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Eagle Scout Project Builds Shed to House American Flags that Honor Vets
Submitted by Martin Wallberg American Legion Post 3. Due to the efforts of Eagle Scout Aidan Sheppard (Troop 72, Westfield), the Martin Wallberg American Legion Post 3 received a new storage shed. Throughout his scouting career, Aidan Sheppard partnered several times with the American Legion to serve the community. For...
Renna Media
St. Theresa’s Seeking Thanksgiving Food Pantry Donations
St Theresa’s Social Concerns Food Pantry is gearing up for their Thanksgiving food basket distribution once again! Last year they distributed approximately 275 baskets, including a $10 supermarket gift card and 280 turkeys. They anticipate a bigger need than any year before. Nonperishable food items can be dripped of...
Renna Media
The Millburn High School Limelight Players Present “Clue”
It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet,...
Renna Media
Clark Scouts Give Back to Community
It was a busy week of service for Boy Scout, Cub Scout, and Brownie troops from Clark, NJ, in early October. Scouts from BSA Troop 145, Cub Scout Pack 145, and Brownie Troop 41921 all participated in the Garwood Township clean up on October 8, where they were asked to pick up trash along a stretch of sidewalk from Garwood Borough Hall to 4th Avenue and back. A number of scouts from each group showed up to the event and did great work beautifying the area.
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
Renna Media
Rahway Elks’ Lodge Special Children’s Committee hosts Fall Fun Day
On Saturday, October 8th 2022, the Rahway Elks’ Lodge Special Children’s Committee hosted a Fall Fun Day. Over 150 people were in attendance and were served lunch and snacks. Festive music played as children picked pumpkins from the front lawn, painted them with paint markers, and put face stickers on them. Everyone enjoyed touring the lodge and playing games. Elroy the Elk even made an appearance! It was a wonderful community day and we look forward to making this an annual event! Keep an eye out for another fun event around Easter!
Renna Media
Troop 228 Has Fun at Camp Winnebago
Submitted by 1st Class Scout, Drew Connolly, 7th grader at Warren Middle School. During the last week of July, Boy Scout Troop 228 had a ton of fun at Camp Winnebago. This year’s theme was “Get Back To Scouting.”. The days started off by getting up and raising...
Renna Media
Cranford Knights of Columbus 19th Annual Golf Outing
On Friday, September 16, the Cranford Knights of Columbus Council # 6226 held its 19th Annual Golf Outing at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ. Over 100 Golfers attended, and the event was a tremendous success. From the proceeds, the Council will be making donations to both the Shining Stars Network and Camp Fatima, two fine organizations that are committed to helping, assisting and caring for our Special Needs citizens for many years. Donations are still being accepted and could be made directly to each organization or to our Council as well.
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
Renna Media
Clark American Legion Auxiliary Donates School Supplies
Clark American Legion Auxiliary Unit 328 recently donated school supplies to several area schools to assist students starting the new school year. Pictured are Judy Doran, Maureen Reilly, Patty Agudo, Tammi Angelo, President, Kathleen Switek, Margaret Alago, Jody Burns and Dianne Mott. Courtesy photo.
Renna Media
Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at Calvary Tabernacle Church
The community is invited to the Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle Church, 69 Myrtle Street, Cranford, sponsored by the Cranford Clergy Council and the Cranford Interfaith Council. New this year is a “Caring and Sharing Fair” inviting local churches and non-profits to share their charitable activities and mission work, services to the community at large, and social justice projects. The Fair will take place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. preceding the service and following the service until 9:00 p.m.
Renna Media
Kenilworth Senior Center Programs
Senior Programs are being held at The Kenilworth Senior Center, 526 Boulevard Kenilworth, NJ. For detailed information please call Darlene Candarella, Senior Center Director, at 908-276-1716 or cell, 908-447-9421. Feeling like you need some fun, healthy activities, socialization, and new friends, or feel like volunteering? Become a member of the...
Renna Media
Cranford Historical Society to hold 95th Anniversary Celebration
The Cranford Historical Society is hosting an event to celebrate our 95th Anniversary! We invite guests to a candlelight walk though of our Museum, The Crane-Phillips House Museum, on December 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. The Museum is located at 124 North Union Avenue in Cranford and was named an “American Treasure” by the White House Millennium Council and the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1999. It was built in the style of Andrew Jackson Downing, an American architect, and it offers a glimpse of what life was like for a modest family in the Victorian era of opulence.
Renna Media
Roselle Park NJSIAA Group 1 State Champions Bowling Team Honored
Our 2022 NJSIAA Group 1 State Champions Bowling Team was honored during halftime of the Roselle Park High School Football game on Friday, October 7. A ring ceremony was held commemorating their amazing 2022 Bowling Season. Pictured are Coach Doug Metzger, Coach Vince Fucci, David Bromirski, Ryan Marino, Justin Llizo, Tyler Monaco, Derek Wenskoski, Owen Miller, Kary Donnelly, Caitlyn Nicol, Brian Murray, Alex Ley, and David Newhart. Not pictured are Michael Martins and Mia.
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
Renna Media
Faith Lutheran Donates 73 Winter Coats to Market Street Mission
For the twenty-second consecutive year, Faith Lutheran Church in New Providence has collected gently used winter coats and donated them to Market Street Mission in Morristown, who helps homeless and impoverished persons. This year, Faith contributed seventy-three coats. The Mission’s annual coat give-away will be held on Saturday, November 5th...
Renna Media
Grave Marker Dedication Ceremony Held at Vermeule Cemetery
Submitted by Denise Wolf, Green Brook Historical Society. A dedication ceremony for the grave marker of Dr. John Vermeule was held recently. The Cultural, Heritage and Historic Preservation Committee and Green Brook Historical Society were very happy to see this day come. Green Brook Township acquired the historic Dr. John Vermeule House and property on nearby Rock Avenue in 2008. Along with the Township, our historic groups help to maintain and preserve this important historic site, which dates back to 1799. Renovations and the pandemic have held us back in making it a proper house museum yet, but we are well on our way.
Renna Media
FanWOOF Day leaves everyone begging for more
The weather cooperated fully for the first annual FanWOOF Day at Fanwood’s north side train station. A fantastic turnout of dogs and their humans celebrated our dog-friendly town. Photo ops with the Paw Patrol, dog license sign-ups, Nerf giveaways and local pet-friendly vendors including premier sponsor K9 Resorts offered...
