New Philadelphia, OH

Fire at New Philadelphia Burger King damages kitchen, forces closure

By Andrew Dolph, The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

NEW PHILADELPHIA – A kitchen fire has temporarily closed the Burger King at 110 Blue Bell Dr. NW.

Firefighters from multiple municipalities responded at 5:26 a.m. The fire was accidental, according to Capt. Jim Sholtz of the New Philadelphia Fire Department.

"We can't rule out electrical or grease. Initially, an employee turned on the fryers and the hood vent, went back to get food from the freezers and upon returning saw fire coming out from behind the fryer. Their extinguishing system tripped, and the sprinkler system then went off and held the fire in check until our guys could put it out. It had extended up into the ceiling."

Employees from Burger King could be seen loading up a rental vehicle with food to be transferred to other locations.

A woman, who identified herself as the store manager but would not give her name, said employee were being moved to other nearby Burger King locations, estimating this location could be shut down for months.

A corporate representative from Burger King on scene declined to comment on the situation.

Firefighters from New Philadelphia, Dover, Uhrichsville and medics from Smith Ambulance all responded.

No injuries were reported.

Times-Reporter Staff Photographer Andrew Dolph can be reached via email at: adolph3@gannett.com, or on Twitter, @andrewdolph.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Fire at New Philadelphia Burger King damages kitchen, forces closure

