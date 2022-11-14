ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

fox5dc.com

MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum

Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
foxbaltimore.com

Harmful diet culture promoted on TikTok

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We consume just about everything on social media from news, trending topics, and even health. One of the growing trends on the widely popular TikTok app is creating a harmful diet culture among teens and young adults. Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrician at Mercy Family Care Physicians...
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
LEBANON, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Black Girls Vote keeping voters informed year-round

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although elections are over, we are still waiting for the House of Representatives to be called. Even here at home, the votes for Anne Arundel County Executive are still being counted. One grassroots organization is making sure Baltimore residents are informed voters year-round. Chief of Staff...
BALTIMORE, MD
lebtown.com

Schaefferstown’s Christkindlmarkt returns on Dec. 9-10 to St. Paul’s UCC

Historic Schaefferstown Inc.’s annual Christkindlmarkt is back at St. Paul’s UCC this year on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. More than 20 skilled artisans will be in attendance with plenty of early American and Pennsylvania German crafts for sale, perfect for last-minute gifts. Items you’ll find include balsam wreaths and Christmas decorations, folk art wood carvings, feather trees, quilt art, hooked rugs, penny rugs, hand-woven gifts, and more.
SCHAEFFERSTOWN, PA
theburgnews.com

Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments

On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?

(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
HARRISBURG, PA

