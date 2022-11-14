Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum
Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor in 'full support' of Baltimore Schools CEO earning nearly $445K as test scores drop
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Schools CEO is the highest-paid school district leader in the state, and her school system is among the lowest-performing in the country. Dr. Sonja Santelises received nearly $450,000 in compensation last year, raising the question of whether taxpayers should be paying such a...
Harrisburg leaders pay tribute to the African-American soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War
In May 1865 in Washington D.C., the United States held a “Grand March” down Pennsylvania Avenue to welcome home the soldiers of the Civil War — except for the 180,000 Black soldiers. They were denied access to participate in the military march. Some of those soldiers were...
foxbaltimore.com
Harmful diet culture promoted on TikTok
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We consume just about everything on social media from news, trending topics, and even health. One of the growing trends on the widely popular TikTok app is creating a harmful diet culture among teens and young adults. Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrician at Mercy Family Care Physicians...
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
foxbaltimore.com
Activist speaks out on shortage programs for mental health of teenagers in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some of Baltimore's youngest residents are the city's most violent criminals. "It's not normal behavior for a 14 and 15-year-old to kill each other," said Activist Kinji Scott. Scott formerly chaired Maryland's Juvenile Justice Coalition and has long tried and failed to convince lawmakers to mandate...
Mechanicsburg woman directed Jan. 6 rioters, Pelosi laptop thieves: prosecutors
In a video, the 22-year-old woman can be heard shouting at police as rioters surge through the U.S. Capitol rotunda: “You’re a traitor,” she yells. “You’re a traitor to this country.”. Riley Williams, now 23, of Mechanicsburg, is on trial this week on eight charges...
foxbaltimore.com
Black Girls Vote keeping voters informed year-round
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although elections are over, we are still waiting for the House of Representatives to be called. Even here at home, the votes for Anne Arundel County Executive are still being counted. One grassroots organization is making sure Baltimore residents are informed voters year-round. Chief of Staff...
NECN
How Did Maggie Hassan Get 1,100 Votes in a Town of 700 People? Turns Out She Didn't
Social media users this week pointed out an apparent vote discrepancy in Columbia, New Hampshire, claiming Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan received more votes in the midterm election than there were residents in the small town. “Another Democrat miracle!” read one headline. “Maggie Hassan Wins 1,100 Votes from Town with Population...
foxbaltimore.com
Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore elected vice president of U.S. bishop's conference
BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore was elected Tuesday as vice president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services, who oversees Catholic ministries to the U.S. armed forces, was elected as the new president. Broglio, 70,...
FCPS considers building a new campus with a combined facility for Middletown schools
MIDDLETOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Months after Frederick County Public Schools drew up plans to improve the campus of Middletown Elementary and Middletown Middle School, school leaders are getting ready to take the next steps to make the project happen. “It would improve the logistics and operations on the campus and prove the good […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph...
lebtown.com
Schaefferstown’s Christkindlmarkt returns on Dec. 9-10 to St. Paul’s UCC
Historic Schaefferstown Inc.’s annual Christkindlmarkt is back at St. Paul’s UCC this year on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10. More than 20 skilled artisans will be in attendance with plenty of early American and Pennsylvania German crafts for sale, perfect for last-minute gifts. Items you’ll find include balsam wreaths and Christmas decorations, folk art wood carvings, feather trees, quilt art, hooked rugs, penny rugs, hand-woven gifts, and more.
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
theburgnews.com
Long-dilapidated Harrisburg mansion restored, will become apartments
On a hillside in Harrisburg, a long-forgotten, historic building has received a huge makeover. Officials cut the ribbon on Tuesday at the Donaldson Mansion, a four-story building at 2005 N. 3rd St., that was recently restored after years of neglect and dilapidation. Developer Justin Heinly, owner of Harrisburg-based Midtown Property...
local21news.com
In their own words: Parents of alleged Middletown H.S. Football hazing victims speak
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After hazing allegations emerged, the Middletown School District cancelled its football season. In a CBS 21 exclusive, we sit down to talk with the parents of two Middletown football players as they describe the horrific videos that emerged. They are the parents of two...
abc27.com
How will mass layoffs impact the Harrisburg workforce?
(WHTM) — From Twitter to Amazon, mass layoffs are sweeping the country. The good news is that the latest wave is not translating to significant job losses in Pennsylvania. The bad news is the outlook is more “wait and see.”. “The only certainty going forward is uncertainty. I...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools CEO earns nearly $445,000 due to perks buried in contract
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City student test scores have dropped to some of the lowest in the country. Meanwhile, the CEO of the school system continues to see her earnings hit new highs. Project Baltimore dug into Dr. Sonja Santelises’s employment contract and found taxpayers are paying her over...
Does York County’s hand recount increase transparency or encourage election deniers?
Audit the Vote PA questions the integrity of Pennsylvania’s elections based, in part, on flawed demographic data acquired through door-to-door canvassing which often conflicts with Pennsylvania’s voter rolls. York County Commissioners met with members from the group – just three weeks before the midterm elections – and came...
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
