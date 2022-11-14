ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Banana 101.5

Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021

Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire

FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Cars 108

Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home

A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan

First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
FLINT, MI
WWMTCw

NEW DETAILS: Chase involving stolen cars through Genesee and Oakland counties

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Car theft in Flint

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Give back this season with Feed the Bus. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
FLINT, MI
