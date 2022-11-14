Read full article on original website
Inside Flint’s Abandoned Swanson Funeral Home – 2017 VS. 2021
Check out this video from inside the abandoned Swanson Funeral Home in Flint, MI. Over the last five-plus years, Swanson Funeral Home in Flint has been in the news on several occasions. None of those occasions have been for good reasons. Swanson Funeral Home was forcibly shut down by the state back in 2017 and that is just the beginning of the story.
Beloved, Iconic Coney Shop Getting A Second Life In Downtown Flint, MI
Flint-Style Coney Island is a really big deal. Arguably the best version of a coney anywhere in the world. "Runny chili-dog" isn't my idea of a good meal. And the Flint-Style Coney has better flavor than most diners or restaurants, too. Must be that Koegel's hot dog inside. Of course,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
39 years ago: Body of Flint teen who vanished on way to school found in ditch 4 days later
FLINT, Mich. – Police still don’t know who kidnapped and murdered a 16-year-old girl from Flint 39 years ago. Sheri Jo Elliott, 16, vanished on her way to school on Nov. 16, 1983. Her body was found in a ditch four days later. Elliott left her home on...
Saginaw to debut city’s home rehabilitation program details
SAGINAW, MI — Officials here next week will present details on the city’s new home rehabilitation program funded by American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The initiative will provide funding for rehabilitating houses for qualified applicants. A presentation for the program is planned for the Saginaw City Council’s...
High Speed Crime Spree: 20 People, 13 Cars Stolen From Flint Lot
No doubt, you've seen or heard of heist movies like 'Oceans 11' with George Clooney or 'The Italian Job' with Mark Wahlberg, but this story is real and straight out of... Flint, Michigan. It's believed an organized ring of 20 people crashed the gates at an auto auction lot located...
Second firefighter resigns after failed search in fatal Flint fire
FLINT, MI -- A Flint firefighter who was disciplined for his actions during and after a fatal house fire in May has resigned from the city’s Fire Department. A city spokeswoman confirmed the resignation of firefighter Michael Zlotek, but declined to comment further on the matter, which has become the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by the family of Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9 -- brothers who died from injuries they sustained in the house fire on West Pulaski Street.
Shaggy visits Genesee County IGNITE graduates: ‘Anything is possible’
FLINT, MI -- Mr. Boombastic himself was in Flint Tuesday morning. Shaggy, the Jamaican-American reggae singer known for hits “It Wasn’t Me,” “Angel” and “Boombastic,” visited the Genesee County Jail Nov. 15 to speak before IGNITE graduates with Sheriff Chris Swanson. The Grammy...
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
There’s a Pac-Man Gravestone in a Cemetery near Flint, Michigan
There's an unusual grave marker in the Thetford Township Cemetery in Clio, a suburb of Flint, Michigan. It may look familiar if you've ever been inside an arcade. Michael Leroy Luther's headstone is is a replica of an authentic Pac-Man video game. A Big Fan of the Game Pac-Man Michael...
fox2detroit.com
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
Fire Destroys Swartz Creek School Employee’s Home
A Swartz Creek family lost everything as their home was completely destroyed by fire on Sunday morning (11/13) in Swartz Creek Estates. Krissy Small is a single mother and works as the GSRP (Great Start Readiness Program) Coordinator for Swartz Creek Community School at the Little Dragons Learning Center on Morrish Rd.
5 Businesses We Don’t Need At Miller & Bristol Roads in Flint Township, Michigan
First, let me start by clarifying -- I am NOT anti-business & growth for our area. Quite the opposite. Flint, Genesee County and our surrounding suburbs thriving is what makes all of our collective lives, better. My hope is our communities will get involved with local governments and elected officials to give input on what they'd like to see come to their hometowns, in regard to new business.
30 Thieves Storm Michigan Dealership, Stealing 13 Vehicles
YouTube/Fox 2 DetroitThe incident led to a lockdown at Oakland University and a fatal crash on I-75.
abc12.com
Hurley opens Genesee County's only adolescent inpatient psychiatric unit
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hurley Children's Hospital cut the ribbon on its new in-patient adolescent behavioral health unit. "Flint was recognized as one of the communities with the greatest mental health needs in the country," said Dr. Ashish Rungta, a psychiatrist who will be working with the young patients. He...
Nearly 300 crashes occurred at Genesee County’s 10 most dangerous intersections
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Ten of the county’s most dangerous intersections accounted for nearly 300 traffic crashes in 2021 and five of those problem spots have made the top-10 list for the second straight year. Michigan Auto Law, a law firm specializing in auto accidents, announced the most crash-prone...
WWMTCw
NEW DETAILS: Chase involving stolen cars through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
Flint ‘community gem’ gets $11.5M in Flint ARPA, Mott Foundation funding
FLINT, MI -- Funding for an extensive renovation and expansion of Berston Field House has been given final approval by the Flint City Council, an action that will send $11.5 million in grant and city American Rescue Plan Act funds to the project. The council accepted $10 million from the...
WNEM
Car theft in Flint
Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot. James Felton interviewed Police Chief Terence Green about the incident that occurred Monday morning, Nov. 14. Give back this season with Feed the Bus. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
